Why ClickHouse default logging setting is verbose?

One thing that often confuses new users is that ClickHouse generates a lot of log output, even under light load.
This is because the default log level is for historical reasons
trace (instead of
warning that would be the default in other databases).
The ClickHouse developers argue that
trace provides a lot of insight in case goes wrong.
On the other hand, large volumes of logging means that system table
system.text_log fills up quickly and needs to be merged in the background.
If the database runs stable, users may re-configure the log level.
Change log level
The different log level available are documented here
Edit the ClickHouse server configuration file (
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml) to modify the log level.
Default value is
trace, change it to the desired level.
<clickhouse>
<logger>
<!-- Possible levels [1]:
- none (turns off logging)
- fatal
- critical
- error
- warning
- notice
- information
- debug
- trace
- test (not for production usage)
[1]: https://github.com/pocoproject/poco/blob/poco-1.9.4-release/Foundation/include/Poco/Logger.h#L105-L114
-->
<level>trace</level>
... Rest of the configuration file
</clickhouse>