How to check what code is currently running on a server?

ClickHouse has a built-in debugger and introspection capabilities. For example, you can get the stack traces of every server's thread at runtime by querying the system.stack_trace table:

SELECT

count ( ) ,

arrayStringConcat ( arrayMap ( x - > concat ( demangle ( addressToSymbol ( x ) ) , '

' , addressToLine ( x ) ) , trace ) , '

' ) AS sym

FROM system . stack_trace

GROUP BY trace

ORDER BY count ( ) DESC

LIMIT 10

FORMAT Vertical

SETTINGS allow_introspection_functions = 1 ;



The query result will show the locations in the ClickHouse source code where the threads are running or waiting. (You will need to set allow_introspection_functions to 1 to enable the introspection functions.) The response looks like:

Row 1:

──────

count(): 144

sym: pthread_cond_wait



DB::BackgroundSchedulePool::threadFunction()

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 2:

──────

count(): 80

sym: pthread_cond_wait



std::__1::condition_variable::wait(std::__1::unique_lock<std::__1::mutex>&)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

DB::MergeTreeBackgroundExecutor<DB::OrdinaryRuntimeQueue>::threadFunction()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 3:

──────

count(): 55

sym: pthread_cond_wait



ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 4:

──────

count(): 16

sym:



DB::AsynchronousInsertQueue::processBatchDeadlines(unsigned long)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 5:

──────

count(): 16

sym: pthread_cond_wait



std::__1::condition_variable::wait(std::__1::unique_lock<std::__1::mutex>&)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

DB::MergeTreeBackgroundExecutor<DB::MergeMutateRuntimeQueue>::threadFunction()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 6:

──────

count(): 10

sym: poll



Poco::Net::SocketImpl::pollImpl(Poco::Timespan&, int)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

Poco::Net::SocketImpl::poll(Poco::Timespan const&, int)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

Poco::Net::TCPServer::run()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

Poco::ThreadImpl::runnableEntry(void*)

/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 7:

──────

count(): 9

sym: pthread_cond_wait



ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 8:

──────

count(): 7

sym: poll



Poco::Net::SocketImpl::pollImpl(Poco::Timespan&, int)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

Poco::Net::SocketImpl::poll(Poco::Timespan const&, int)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

DB::ReadBufferFromPocoSocket::poll(unsigned long) const

/usr/bin/clickhouse

DB::TCPHandler::runImpl()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

DB::TCPHandler::run()

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse

Poco::Net::TCPServerConnection::start()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

Poco::Net::TCPServerDispatcher::run()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

Poco::PooledThread::run()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

Poco::ThreadImpl::runnableEntry(void*)

/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 9:

───────

count(): 3

sym: pthread_cond_wait



Poco::EventImpl::waitImpl()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

DB::DDLWorker::runCleanupThread()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<true>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void (DB::DDLWorker::*)(), DB::DDLWorker*>(void (DB::DDLWorker::*&&)(), DB::DDLWorker*&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





Row 10:

───────

count(): 3

sym: pthread_cond_wait



Poco::EventImpl::waitImpl()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

DB::DDLWorker::runMainThread()

/usr/bin/clickhouse

void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<true>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void (DB::DDLWorker::*)(), DB::DDLWorker*>(void (DB::DDLWorker::*&&)(), DB::DDLWorker*&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)

/usr/bin/clickhouse

ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)

/usr/bin/clickhouse



/usr/bin/clickhouse





clone





10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.026 sec.

