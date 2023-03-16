Useful queries for troubleshooting

In no particular order, here are some handy queries for troubleshooting ClickHouse and figuring out what is happening. We also have a great blog with some essential queries for monitoring ClickHouse.
View which settings have been changed from the default
SELECT
name,
value
FROM system.settings
WHERE changed
Get the size of all your tables
SELECT table,
formatReadableSize(sum(bytes)) as size
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY table
The response looks like:
┌─table───────────┬─size──────┐
│ stat │ 38.89 MiB │
│ customers │ 525.00 B │
│ my_sparse_table │ 40.73 MiB │
│ crypto_prices │ 32.18 MiB │
│ hackernews │ 6.23 GiB │
└─────────────────┴───────────┘
Row count and average day size of your table
SELECT
table,
formatReadableSize(size) AS size,
rows,
days,
formatReadableSize(avgDaySize) AS avgDaySize
FROM
(
SELECT
table,
sum(bytes) AS size,
sum(rows) AS rows,
min(min_date) AS min_date,
max(max_date) AS max_date,
max_date - min_date AS days,
size / (max_date - min_date) AS avgDaySize
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY table
ORDER BY rows DESC
)
Compression columns percentage as well as the size of primary index in memory
You can see how compressed your data is by column. This query also returns the size of your primary indexes in memory - useful to know because primary indexes must fit in memory.
SELECT
parts.*,
columns.compressed_size,
columns.uncompressed_size,
columns.compression_ratio,
columns.compression_percentage
FROM
(
SELECT
table,
formatReadableSize(sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)) AS uncompressed_size,
formatReadableSize(sum(data_compressed_bytes)) AS compressed_size,
round(sum(data_compressed_bytes) / sum(data_uncompressed_bytes), 3) AS compression_ratio,
round(100 - ((sum(data_compressed_bytes) * 100) / sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)), 3) AS compression_percentage
FROM system.columns
GROUP BY table
) AS columns
RIGHT JOIN
(
SELECT
table,
sum(rows) AS rows,
max(modification_time) AS latest_modification,
formatReadableSize(sum(bytes)) AS disk_size,
formatReadableSize(sum(primary_key_bytes_in_memory)) AS primary_keys_size,
any(engine) AS engine,
sum(bytes) AS bytes_size
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY
database,
table
) AS parts ON columns.table = parts.table
ORDER BY parts.bytes_size DESC
Number of queries sent by client in the last 10 minutes
Feel free to increase or decrease the time interval in the
toIntervalMinute(10) function:
SELECT
client_name,
count(),
query_kind,
toStartOfMinute(event_time) AS event_time_m
FROM system.query_log
WHERE (type = 'QueryStart') AND (event_time > (now() - toIntervalMinute(10)))
GROUP BY
event_time_m,
client_name,
query_kind
ORDER BY
event_time_m DESC,
count() ASC
Number of parts in each partition
SELECT
concat(database, '.', table),
partition_id,
count()
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY
database,
table,
partition_id
Finding long running queries
This can help find queries that are stuck:
SELECT
elapsed,
initial_user,
client_name,
hostname(),
query_id,
query
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.processes)
ORDER BY elapsed DESC
Using the query id of the worst running query, we can get a stack trace that can help when debugging.
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT
arrayStringConcat(
arrayMap(
x,
y -> concat(x, ': ', y),
arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), trace),
arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), trace)
),
'\n'
) as trace
FROM
system.stack_trace
WHERE
query_id = '0bb6e88b-9b9a-4ffc-b612-5746c859e360';
View the most recent errors
SELECT *
FROM system.errors
ORDER BY last_error_time DESC
The response looks like:
┌─name──────────────────┬─code─┬─value─┬─────last_error_time─┬─last_error_message──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─last_error_trace─┬─remote─┐
│ UNKNOWN_TABLE │ 60 │ 3 │ 2023-03-14 01:02:35 │ Table system.stack_trace doesn't exist │ [] │ 0 │
│ BAD_GET │ 170 │ 1 │ 2023-03-14 00:58:55 │ Requested cluster 'default' not found │ [] │ 0 │
│ UNKNOWN_IDENTIFIER │ 47 │ 1 │ 2023-03-14 00:49:12 │ Missing columns: 'parts.table' 'table' while processing query: 'table = parts.table', required columns: 'table' 'parts.table' 'table' 'parts.table' │ [] │ 0 │
│ NO_ELEMENTS_IN_CONFIG │ 139 │ 2 │ 2023-03-14 00:42:11 │ Certificate file is not set. │ [] │ 0 │
└───────────────────────┴──────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────┘
Top 10 queries that are using the most CPU and memory
SELECT
type,
event_time,
initial_query_id,
formatReadableSize(memory_usage) AS memory,
`ProfileEvents.Values`[indexOf(`ProfileEvents.Names`, 'UserTimeMicroseconds')] AS userCPU,
`ProfileEvents.Values`[indexOf(`ProfileEvents.Names`, 'SystemTimeMicroseconds')] AS systemCPU,
normalizedQueryHash(query) AS normalized_query_hash
FROM system.query_log
ORDER BY memory_usage DESC
LIMIT 10
How much disk space are my projection using
SELECT
name,
parent_name,
formatReadableSize(bytes_on_disk) AS bytes,
formatReadableSize(parent_bytes_on_disk) AS parent_bytes,
bytes_on_disk / parent_bytes_on_disk AS ratio
FROM system.projection_parts
Show disk storage, number of parts, number of rows in system.parts and marks across databases
SELECT
database,
table,
partition,
count() AS parts,
formatReadableSize(sum(bytes_on_disk)) AS bytes_on_disk,
formatReadableQuantity(sum(rows)) AS rows,
sum(marks) AS marks
FROM system.parts
WHERE (database != 'system') AND active
GROUP BY
database,
table,
partition
ORDER BY database ASC
List details of recently written new parts
The details include when they got created, how large they are, how many rows, and more:
SELECT
modification_time,
rows,
formatReadableSize(bytes_on_disk),
*
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.parts)
WHERE (database = 'default') AND active AND (level = 0)
ORDER BY modification_time DESC
LIMIT 100