Useful queries for troubleshooting

In no particular order, here are some handy queries for troubleshooting ClickHouse and figuring out what is happening. We also have a great blog with some essential queries for monitoring ClickHouse.

SELECT

name ,

value

FROM system . settings

WHERE changed



SELECT table ,

formatReadableSize ( sum ( bytes ) ) as size

FROM system . parts

WHERE active

GROUP BY table



The response looks like:

┌─table───────────┬─size──────┐

│ stat │ 38.89 MiB │

│ customers │ 525.00 B │

│ my_sparse_table │ 40.73 MiB │

│ crypto_prices │ 32.18 MiB │

│ hackernews │ 6.23 GiB │

└─────────────────┴───────────┘



SELECT

table ,

formatReadableSize ( size ) AS size ,

rows ,

days ,

formatReadableSize ( avgDaySize ) AS avgDaySize

FROM

(

SELECT

table ,

sum ( bytes ) AS size ,

sum ( rows ) AS rows ,

min ( min_date ) AS min_date ,

max ( max_date ) AS max_date ,

max_date - min_date AS days ,

size / ( max_date - min_date ) AS avgDaySize

FROM system . parts

WHERE active

GROUP BY table

ORDER BY rows DESC

)



You can see how compressed your data is by column. This query also returns the size of your primary indexes in memory - useful to know because primary indexes must fit in memory.

SELECT

parts . * ,

columns . compressed_size ,

columns . uncompressed_size ,

columns . compression_ratio ,

columns . compression_percentage

FROM

(

SELECT

table ,

formatReadableSize ( sum ( data_uncompressed_bytes ) ) AS uncompressed_size ,

formatReadableSize ( sum ( data_compressed_bytes ) ) AS compressed_size ,

round ( sum ( data_compressed_bytes ) / sum ( data_uncompressed_bytes ) , 3 ) AS compression_ratio ,

round ( 100 - ( ( sum ( data_compressed_bytes ) * 100 ) / sum ( data_uncompressed_bytes ) ) , 3 ) AS compression_percentage

FROM system . columns

GROUP BY table

) AS columns

RIGHT JOIN

(

SELECT

table ,

sum ( rows ) AS rows ,

max ( modification_time ) AS latest_modification ,

formatReadableSize ( sum ( bytes ) ) AS disk_size ,

formatReadableSize ( sum ( primary_key_bytes_in_memory ) ) AS primary_keys_size ,

any ( engine ) AS engine ,

sum ( bytes ) AS bytes_size

FROM system . parts

WHERE active

GROUP BY

database ,

table

) AS parts ON columns . table = parts . table

ORDER BY parts . bytes_size DESC



Feel free to increase or decrease the time interval in the toIntervalMinute(10) function:

SELECT

client_name ,

count ( ) ,

query_kind ,

toStartOfMinute ( event_time ) AS event_time_m

FROM system . query_log

WHERE ( type = 'QueryStart' ) AND ( event_time > ( now ( ) - toIntervalMinute ( 10 ) ) )

GROUP BY

event_time_m ,

client_name ,

query_kind

ORDER BY

event_time_m DESC ,

count ( ) ASC



SELECT

concat ( database , '.' , table ) ,

partition_id ,

count ( )

FROM system . parts

WHERE active

GROUP BY

database ,

table ,

partition_id



This can help find queries that are stuck:

SELECT

elapsed ,

initial_user ,

client_name ,

hostname ( ) ,

query_id ,

query

FROM clusterAllReplicas ( default , system . processes )

ORDER BY elapsed DESC



Using the query id of the worst running query, we can get a stack trace that can help when debugging.

SET allow_introspection_functions=1;



SELECT

arrayStringConcat(

arrayMap(

x,

y -> concat(x, ': ', y),

arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), trace),

arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), trace)

),

'

'

) as trace

FROM

system.stack_trace

WHERE

query_id = '0bb6e88b-9b9a-4ffc-b612-5746c859e360';



SELECT *

FROM system.errors

ORDER BY last_error_time DESC



The response looks like:

┌─name──────────────────┬─code─┬─value─┬─────last_error_time─┬─last_error_message──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─last_error_trace─┬─remote─┐

│ UNKNOWN_TABLE │ 60 │ 3 │ 2023-03-14 01:02:35 │ Table system.stack_trace doesn't exist │ [] │ 0 │

│ BAD_GET │ 170 │ 1 │ 2023-03-14 00:58:55 │ Requested cluster 'default' not found │ [] │ 0 │

│ UNKNOWN_IDENTIFIER │ 47 │ 1 │ 2023-03-14 00:49:12 │ Missing columns: 'parts.table' 'table' while processing query: 'table = parts.table', required columns: 'table' 'parts.table' 'table' 'parts.table' │ [] │ 0 │

│ NO_ELEMENTS_IN_CONFIG │ 139 │ 2 │ 2023-03-14 00:42:11 │ Certificate file is not set. │ [] │ 0 │

└───────────────────────┴──────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────┘



SELECT

type ,

event_time ,

initial_query_id ,

formatReadableSize ( memory_usage ) AS memory ,

` ProfileEvents.Values ` [ indexOf ( ` ProfileEvents.Names ` , 'UserTimeMicroseconds' ) ] AS userCPU ,

` ProfileEvents.Values ` [ indexOf ( ` ProfileEvents.Names ` , 'SystemTimeMicroseconds' ) ] AS systemCPU ,

normalizedQueryHash ( query ) AS normalized_query_hash

FROM system . query_log

ORDER BY memory_usage DESC

LIMIT 10



SELECT

name ,

parent_name ,

formatReadableSize ( bytes_on_disk ) AS bytes ,

formatReadableSize ( parent_bytes_on_disk ) AS parent_bytes ,

bytes_on_disk / parent_bytes_on_disk AS ratio

FROM system . projection_parts



SELECT

database ,

table ,

partition ,

count ( ) AS parts ,

formatReadableSize ( sum ( bytes_on_disk ) ) AS bytes_on_disk ,

formatReadableQuantity ( sum ( rows ) ) AS rows ,

sum ( marks ) AS marks

FROM system . parts

WHERE ( database != 'system' ) AND active

GROUP BY

database ,

table ,

partition

ORDER BY database ASC



The details include when they got created, how large they are, how many rows, and more: