Skip to main content

Useful queries for troubleshooting

· 4 min read

In no particular order, here are some handy queries for troubleshooting ClickHouse and figuring out what is happening. We also have a great blog with some essential queries for monitoring ClickHouse.

View which settings have been changed from the default

SELECT
    name,
    value
FROM system.settings
WHERE changed

Get the size of all your tables

SELECT table,
    formatReadableSize(sum(bytes)) as size
    FROM system.parts
    WHERE active
GROUP BY table

The response looks like:

┌─table───────────┬─size──────┐
│ stat            │ 38.89 MiB │
│ customers       │ 525.00 B  │
│ my_sparse_table │ 40.73 MiB │
│ crypto_prices   │ 32.18 MiB │
│ hackernews      │ 6.23 GiB  │
└─────────────────┴───────────┘

Row count and average day size of your table

SELECT
    table,
    formatReadableSize(size) AS size,
    rows,
    days,
    formatReadableSize(avgDaySize) AS avgDaySize
FROM
(
    SELECT
        table,
        sum(bytes) AS size,
        sum(rows) AS rows,
        min(min_date) AS min_date,
        max(max_date) AS max_date,
        max_date - min_date AS days,
        size / (max_date - min_date) AS avgDaySize
    FROM system.parts
    WHERE active
    GROUP BY table
    ORDER BY rows DESC
)

Compression columns percentage as well as the size of primary index in memory

You can see how compressed your data is by column. This query also returns the size of your primary indexes in memory - useful to know because primary indexes must fit in memory.

SELECT
    parts.*,
    columns.compressed_size,
    columns.uncompressed_size,
    columns.compression_ratio,
    columns.compression_percentage
FROM
(
    SELECT
        table,
        formatReadableSize(sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)) AS uncompressed_size,
        formatReadableSize(sum(data_compressed_bytes)) AS compressed_size,
        round(sum(data_compressed_bytes) / sum(data_uncompressed_bytes), 3) AS compression_ratio,
        round(100 - ((sum(data_compressed_bytes) * 100) / sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)), 3) AS compression_percentage
    FROM system.columns
    GROUP BY table
) AS columns
RIGHT JOIN
(
    SELECT
        table,
        sum(rows) AS rows,
        max(modification_time) AS latest_modification,
        formatReadableSize(sum(bytes)) AS disk_size,
        formatReadableSize(sum(primary_key_bytes_in_memory)) AS primary_keys_size,
        any(engine) AS engine,
        sum(bytes) AS bytes_size
    FROM system.parts
    WHERE active
    GROUP BY
        database,
        table
) AS parts ON columns.table = parts.table
ORDER BY parts.bytes_size DESC

Number of queries sent by client in the last 10 minutes

Feel free to increase or decrease the time interval in the toIntervalMinute(10) function:

SELECT
    client_name,
    count(),
    query_kind,
    toStartOfMinute(event_time) AS event_time_m
FROM system.query_log
WHERE (type = 'QueryStart') AND (event_time > (now() - toIntervalMinute(10)))
GROUP BY
    event_time_m,
    client_name,
    query_kind
ORDER BY
    event_time_m DESC,
    count() ASC

Number of parts in each partition

SELECT
    concat(database, '.', table),
    partition_id,
    count()
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY
    database,
    table,
    partition_id

Finding long running queries

This can help find queries that are stuck:

SELECT
    elapsed,
    initial_user,
    client_name,
    hostname(),
    query_id,
    query
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.processes)
ORDER BY elapsed DESC

Using the query id of the worst running query, we can get a stack trace that can help when debugging.

SET allow_introspection_functions=1;

SELECT
    arrayStringConcat(
        arrayMap(
            x,
            y -> concat(x, ': ', y),
            arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), trace),
            arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), trace)
        ),
        '\n'
    ) as trace
FROM
    system.stack_trace
WHERE
    query_id = '0bb6e88b-9b9a-4ffc-b612-5746c859e360';

View the most recent errors

SELECT *
FROM system.errors
ORDER BY last_error_time DESC

The response looks like:

┌─name──────────────────┬─code─┬─value─┬─────last_error_time─┬─last_error_message──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─last_error_trace─┬─remote─┐
│ UNKNOWN_TABLE         │   60 │     3 │ 2023-03-14 01:02:35 │ Table system.stack_trace doesn't exist                                                                                                              │ []               │      0 │
│ BAD_GET               │  170 │     1 │ 2023-03-14 00:58:55 │ Requested cluster 'default' not found                                                                                                               │ []               │      0 │
│ UNKNOWN_IDENTIFIER    │   47 │     1 │ 2023-03-14 00:49:12 │ Missing columns: 'parts.table' 'table' while processing query: 'table = parts.table', required columns: 'table' 'parts.table' 'table' 'parts.table' │ []               │      0 │
│ NO_ELEMENTS_IN_CONFIG │  139 │     2 │ 2023-03-14 00:42:11 │ Certificate file is not set.                                                                                                                        │ []               │      0 │
└───────────────────────┴──────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────┘

Top 10 queries that are using the most CPU and memory

SELECT
    type,
    event_time,
    initial_query_id,
    formatReadableSize(memory_usage) AS memory,
    `ProfileEvents.Values`[indexOf(`ProfileEvents.Names`, 'UserTimeMicroseconds')] AS userCPU,
    `ProfileEvents.Values`[indexOf(`ProfileEvents.Names`, 'SystemTimeMicroseconds')] AS systemCPU,
    normalizedQueryHash(query) AS normalized_query_hash
FROM system.query_log
ORDER BY memory_usage DESC
LIMIT 10

How much disk space are my projection using

SELECT
    name,
    parent_name,
    formatReadableSize(bytes_on_disk) AS bytes,
    formatReadableSize(parent_bytes_on_disk) AS parent_bytes,
    bytes_on_disk / parent_bytes_on_disk AS ratio
FROM system.projection_parts

Show disk storage, number of parts, number of rows in system.parts and marks across databases

SELECT
    database,
    table,
    partition,
    count() AS parts,
    formatReadableSize(sum(bytes_on_disk)) AS bytes_on_disk,
    formatReadableQuantity(sum(rows)) AS rows,
    sum(marks) AS marks
FROM system.parts
WHERE (database != 'system') AND active
GROUP BY
    database,
    table,
    partition
ORDER BY database ASC

List details of recently written new parts

The details include when they got created, how large they are, how many rows, and more:

SELECT
    modification_time,
    rows,
    formatReadableSize(bytes_on_disk),
    *
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.parts)
WHERE (database = 'default') AND active AND (level = 0)
ORDER BY modification_time DESC
LIMIT 100