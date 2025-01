6 posts tagged with "Use Cases" View All Tags

Can you use ClickHouse for vector search? October 26, 2023 · 2 min read Learn how to use ClickHouse for vector search, including storing embeddings and searching with distance functions like cosine similarity. Tags: Read more

How to Use Parameterized Views in ClickHouse August 1, 2023 · 2 min read Learn how to create and query parameterized views in ClickHouse for dynamic data slicing based on query-time parameters. Tags: Read more

Using ClickHouse for Log Analytics May 10, 2023 · One min read ClickHouse is popular for logs and metrics analysis because of the real-time analytics capabilities provided. Ready to find out more? Tags: Read more

Let's calculate pi using SQL March 14, 2023 · 3 min read It's Pi Day! Let's calculate pi using ClickHouse SQL Tags: Read more

Can I use ClickHouse as a key-value storage? September 1, 2021 · 2 min read The short answer is **"no"**. The key-value workload is among top positions in the list of cases when **NOT** to use ClickHouse. Tags: Read more