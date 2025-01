5 posts tagged with "System Tables" View All Tags

Mapping of metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in `system.custom_metrics` July 23, 2024 · 3 min read Mapping of metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics Tags: Read more

How to Check Users Assigned to Roles and Vice Versa September 7, 2023 · 3 min read Learn how to query ClickHouse's `system.role_grants` to find users assigned to roles and roles assigned to specific users. Tags: Read more

How do I view the number of active or queued mutations? June 7, 2023 · One min read Monitor the number of active or queued mutations in ClickHouse, especially when performing `ALTER` or `UPDATE` operations. Use the `system.mutations` table for tracking mutations. Tags: Read more

DB::Exception: Part XXXXX intersects previous part YYYYY. It is a bug or a result of manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data. May 2, 2023 · 2 min read This article explains how to resolve the DB::Exception error related to intersecting parts in ClickHouse, often caused by a race condition or manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data. Tags: Read more