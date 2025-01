4 posts tagged with "Server Admin" View All Tags

How do I remove the default user? January 16, 2025 · 2 min read Learn how to remove the default user when running ClickHouse Server. Tags: Read more

How to Check Users Assigned to Roles and Vice Versa September 7, 2023 · 3 min read Learn how to query ClickHouse's `system.role_grants` to find users assigned to roles and roles assigned to specific users. Tags: Read more

How to check what code is currently running on a server? March 24, 2023 · 3 min read ClickHouse provides introspection tools like `system.stack_trace` for inspecting what code is currently running on each server thread, helping with debugging and performance monitoring. Tags: Read more