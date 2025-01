15 posts tagged with "Performance and Optimizations" View All Tags

How to Increase the Number of Threads in ClickHouse March 1, 2023 · One min read Learn how to configure the Global Thread pool in ClickHouse by adjusting settings like `max_thread_pool_size`, `thread_pool_queue_size`, and `max_thread_pool_free_size`.

Comparing metrics between queries in decibels January 14, 2023 · 7 min read A query to compare metrics between two queries in ClickHouse.

Improving Map Lookup Performance in ClickHouse October 30, 2022 · 3 min read Learn how to optimize Map column lookups in ClickHouse for better query performance by materializing specific keys as standalone columns.

Recommended Maximum Databases, Tables, Partitions, and Parts in ClickHouse September 1, 2021 · One min read Learn the recommended maximum limits for databases, tables, partitions, and parts in a ClickHouse cluster to ensure optimal performance.