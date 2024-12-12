15 posts tagged with "Performance and Optimizations" View All Tags

Why is my primary key not used? How can I check? December 12, 2024 · 6 min read Covers a common reason why a primary key is not used in ordering and how we can confirm Tags: Read more

Profiling ClickHouse with LLVM's XRay November 13, 2024 · 3 min read Learn how to profile ClickHouse using LLVM's XRay instrumentation profiler, visualize traces, and analyze performance. Tags: Read more

Tips and tricks on optimizing basic data types in ClickHouse July 2, 2024 · 4 min read Tips and tricks on optimizing basic data types in ClickHouse Tags: Read more

How to achieve data read consistency in ClickHouse? February 14, 2024 · 2 min read Learn how to ensure data consistency when reading from ClickHouse, whether you're connected to the same node or a random node. Tags: Read more

How to Verify Query Cache Usage in ClickHouse June 7, 2023 · 7 min read Learn how to check if query cache is being utilized in ClickHouse using `clickhouse-client` trace logs or SQL commands. Tags: Read more

How to Measure Query Processing Time Without Returning Rows June 7, 2023 · One min read Learn how to use the `FORMAT Null` option in ClickHouse to measure query processing time without returning any rows to the client. Tags: Read more

Identifying Expensive Queries by Memory Usage in ClickHouse June 7, 2023 · 2 min read Learn how to use the `system.query_log` table to find the most memory-intensive queries in ClickHouse, with examples for clustered and standalone setups. Tags: Read more

How to calculate the ratio of empty/zero values in every column in a table May 18, 2023 · 2 min read Learn how to calculate the ratio of empty or zero values in every column of a ClickHouse table to optimize sparse column serialization. Tags: Read more

How to Identify the Most Expensive Queries in ClickHouse March 26, 2023 · 6 min read Learn how to use the `query_log` table in ClickHouse to identify the most memory and CPU-intensive queries across distributed nodes. Tags: Read more