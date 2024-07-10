11 posts tagged with "Errors and Exceptions" View All Tags

ODBC authentication failed error when using the Power BI ClickHouse connector July 10, 2024 · One min read ODBC authentication failed error when using the Power BI ClickHouse connector Tags: Read more

Fix the Developer Verification Error in MacOS January 9, 2024 · 2 min read Learn how to resolve the MacOS developer verification error when running ClickHouse commands, using either System Settings or the terminal. Tags: Read more

Alter User Settings Exception August 26, 2023 · One min read Handing the an exception thrown when altering user settings Tags: Read more

How do I solve TOO MANY PARTS error during an INSERT...SELECT? July 21, 2023 · 2 min read Resolve the TOO_MANY_PARTS error in ClickHouse during an `INSERT...SELECT` by tuning expert-level settings for larger blocks and increasing partition thresholds. Tags: Read more

Configuring CAP_IPC_LOCK and CAP_SYS_NICE Capabilities in Docker June 7, 2023 · 2 min read Learn how to resolve Docker capability warnings for `CAP_IPC_LOCK` and `CAP_SYS_NICE` when running ClickHouse in a container. Tags: Read more

Resolving SSL Certificate Verify Error in ClickHouse May 2, 2023 · One min read Learn how to resolve the SSL Exception `CERTIFICATE_VERIFY_FAILED` error. Tags: Read more

DB::Exception: Part XXXXX intersects previous part YYYYY. It is a bug or a result of manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data. May 2, 2023 · 2 min read This article explains how to resolve the DB::Exception error related to intersecting parts in ClickHouse, often caused by a race condition or manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data. Tags: Read more

Resolving "Cannot Append Data in Parquet Format" Error in ClickHouse March 25, 2023 · 2 min read Are you getting the error "Cannot append data in format Parquet to file" error in ClickHouse? Let's take a look at how to resolve it. Tags: Read more

Resolving Timeout Errors with `remote` and `remoteSecure` Table Functions March 20, 2023 · 2 min read Learn how to fix timeout errors when using `remote` or `remoteSecure` table functions in ClickHouse by adjusting the connection timeout settings. Tags: Read more