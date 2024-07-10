11 posts tagged with "Errors and Exceptions"

ODBC authentication failed error when using the Power BI ClickHouse connector
Learn how to resolve the MacOS developer verification error when running ClickHouse commands, using either System Settings or the terminal.
Handing the an exception thrown when altering user settings
Resolve the TOO_MANY_PARTS error in ClickHouse during an `INSERT...SELECT` by tuning expert-level settings for larger blocks and increasing partition thresholds.
Learn how to resolve Docker capability warnings for `CAP_IPC_LOCK` and `CAP_SYS_NICE` when running ClickHouse in a container.
Learn how to resolve the SSL Exception `CERTIFICATE_VERIFY_FAILED` error.
This article explains how to resolve the DB::Exception error related to intersecting parts in ClickHouse, often caused by a race condition or manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data.
Are you getting the error "Cannot append data in format Parquet to file" error in ClickHouse? Let's take a look at how to resolve it.
Learn how to fix timeout errors when using `remote` or `remoteSecure` table functions in ClickHouse by adjusting the connection timeout settings.
Learn how to address the "Too many parts" error in ClickHouse by optimizing insert rates, configuring MergeTree settings, and managing partitions effectively.