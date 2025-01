7 posts tagged with "Data Modelling" View All Tags

Adding a column to a table December 18, 2024 · 4 min read In this guide, we'll learn how to add a column to an existing table. Tags: Read more

How to filter a ClickHouse table by an array-column? December 17, 2024 · 3 min read Knowledgebase article on how to filter a ClickHouse table by an array-column. Tags: Read more

Can you PIVOT in ClickHouse? December 11, 2024 · 7 min read ClickHouse doesn't have a PIVOT clause, but we can get close to this functionality using aggregate function combinators. Let's see how to do this using the UK housing prices dataset. Tags: Read more

Why can't I see my data in a dictionary in ClickHouse Cloud? April 12, 2024 · 2 min read There is an issue where data in dictionaries may not be visible immediately after creation. Tags: Read more

How to Create a ClickHouse Dictionary with String Keys and Values July 10, 2023 · One min read Learn how to create a ClickHouse dictionary using string keys and values from a MergeTree table as the source, with examples of setup and usage. Tags: Read more

Are Materialized Views inserted synchronously? March 1, 2023 · 2 min read This KB article explores whether Materialized Views are inserted synchronously Tags: Read more