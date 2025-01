5 posts tagged with "Data Ingestion" View All Tags

How to insert all rows from one table to another? December 17, 2024 · 2 min read Knowledgebase article on how to insert all rows from one table to another. Tags: Read more

How can I use the new JSON Data Type with Kafka? November 6, 2024 · 4 min read Learn how to load JSON messages from Apache Kafka directly into a single JSON column in ClickHouse using the Kafka table engine and JSON data type. Tags: Read more

How to Ingest Data from Kafka into ClickHouse April 27, 2024 · 6 min read Learn how to ingest data from a Kafka topic into ClickHouse using the Kafka table engine, materialized views, and MergeTree tables. Tags: Read more

How to ingest Parquet files from an S3 bucket March 22, 2023 · 3 min read Learn the basics of using the S3 table engine in ClickHouse to ingest and query Parquet files from an S3 bucket, including setup, access permissions, and data import examples. Tags: Read more