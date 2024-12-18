9 posts tagged with "Data Formats" View All Tags

Importing GeoJSON with a deeply nested object array December 18, 2024 · 5 min read "Importing GeoJSON with a deeply nested object array"

How can I use the new JSON Data Type with Kafka? November 6, 2024 · 4 min read Learn how to load JSON messages from Apache Kafka directly into a single JSON column in ClickHouse using the Kafka table engine and JSON data type.

Simple example flow for extracting JSON data using a landing table with a Materialized View May 20, 2024 · 2 min read Simple example flow for extracting JSON data using a landing table with a Materialized View

Resolving "Cannot Append Data in Parquet Format" Error in ClickHouse March 25, 2023 · 2 min read Are you getting the error "Cannot append data in format Parquet to file" error in ClickHouse? Let's take a look at how to resolve it.

Importing and Querying JSON Array Objects in ClickHouse March 24, 2023 · 6 min read Learn how to import JSON array objects into ClickHouse and perform advanced queries using JSON functions and array operations.

How do I convert Files from Parquet to CSV or JSON? March 22, 2023 · 3 min read Learn how to use ClickHouse's `clickhouse-local` tool to easily convert Parquet files to CSV or JSON formats.

How do I export PostgreSQL data to Parquet, CSV or JSON? March 22, 2023 · 3 min read Learn how to export PostgreSQL data to Parquet, CSV, or JSON formats using `clickhouse-local` with various examples.

How do I export MySQL Data to Parquet, CSV, or JSON Using ClickHouse March 21, 2023 · 2 min read Learn how to use the `clickhouse-local` tool to export MySQL data into formats like Parquet, CSV, or JSON quickly and efficiently.