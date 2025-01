5 posts tagged with "Data Export" View All Tags

How to output send logs level traces to file using the clickhouse-client November 21, 2024 · 3 min read How to output send logs level traces to file using the clickhouse-client

How can I do partitioned writes by year and month on S3? March 24, 2023 · One min read Learn how to write partitioned data by year and month to an S3 bucket in ClickHouse, using a custom path structure for organizing the data.

How to Export Data from ClickHouse to a File March 22, 2023 · 2 min read Learn various methods to export data from ClickHouse, including `INTO OUTFILE`, the File table engine, and command-line redirection.

How do I export PostgreSQL data to Parquet, CSV or JSON? March 22, 2023 · 3 min read Learn how to export PostgreSQL data to Parquet, CSV, or JSON formats using `clickhouse-local` with various examples.