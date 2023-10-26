Skip to main content

8 posts tagged with "Concepts"

Why not use something like MapReduce?

· 2 min read
We can refer to systems like MapReduce as distributed computing systems in which the reduce operation is based on distributed sorting. The most common open-source solution in this class is Apache Hadoop.

What is OLAP?

· 3 min read
OLAP stands for Online Analytical Processing. It is a broad term that can be looked at from two perspectives: technical and business.