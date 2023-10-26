8 posts tagged with "Concepts"

Learn how to use ClickHouse for vector search, including storing embeddings and searching with distance functions like cosine similarity.
Understand the key differences between official ClickHouse builds and 3rd-party builds, including updates, compatibility, and security considerations.
Curious what ClickHouse means? Take a look inside this knowledge base article to find out!
The short answer is **"no"**. The key-value workload is among top positions in the list of cases when **NOT** to use ClickHouse.
We can refer to systems like MapReduce as distributed computing systems in which the reduce operation is based on distributed sorting. The most common open-source solution in this class is Apache Hadoop.
OLAP stands for Online Analytical Processing. It is a broad term that can be looked at from two perspectives: technical and business.
First of all, let’s discuss why people ask this question in the first place. There are two key reasons...
ClickHouse is a generic data storage solution for OLAP workloads, while there are many specialized time-series database management systems.