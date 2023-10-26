8 posts tagged with "Concepts" View All Tags

Can you use ClickHouse for vector search? October 26, 2023 · 2 min read Learn how to use ClickHouse for vector search, including storing embeddings and searching with distance functions like cosine similarity. Tags: Read more

Differences Between Official and 3rd-Party ClickHouse Builds June 26, 2023 · 2 min read Understand the key differences between official ClickHouse builds and 3rd-party builds, including updates, compatibility, and security considerations. Tags: Read more

What does “ClickHouse” mean? September 1, 2021 · One min read Curious what ClickHouse means? Take a look inside this knowledge base article to find out! Tags: Read more

Can I use ClickHouse as a key-value storage? September 1, 2021 · 2 min read The short answer is **"no"**. The key-value workload is among top positions in the list of cases when **NOT** to use ClickHouse. Tags: Read more

Why not use something like MapReduce? September 1, 2021 · 2 min read We can refer to systems like MapReduce as distributed computing systems in which the reduce operation is based on distributed sorting. The most common open-source solution in this class is Apache Hadoop. Tags: Read more

What is OLAP? September 1, 2021 · 3 min read OLAP stands for Online Analytical Processing. It is a broad term that can be looked at from two perspectives: technical and business. Tags: Read more

Which ClickHouse version to use in production? September 1, 2021 · 6 min read First of all, let’s discuss why people ask this question in the first place. There are two key reasons... Tags: Read more