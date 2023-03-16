Capturing server logs of queries at the client

A client can view the server logs - even at a different level than what the server log level is configured to - by setting the send_logs_level client setting.

For example, suppose the client runs:

SET send_logs_level = 'trace' ;



The client will receive trace logs even if the server has log level set to info.

One useful scenario is to use send_logs_level to monitor the insertion of rows into a Distributed table:

Enable logs in clickhouse-client using SET send_logs_level = 'trace';

Run your INSERT query

query Inserts into a distributed table are asynchronous by default. The data is written into a local buffer on disk, then sent to remote servers in background.

Logs will be sent from all nodes participating in the query processing (distributed tracing)