How can I do partitioned writes by year and month on S3?

I want to export data segregating the path in S3 bucket to follow a structure like:

2022 1 2 ... 12

2021 1 2 ... 12



and so on ...

Considering the ClickHouse table:

CREATE TABLE sample_data (

` name ` String ,

` age ` Int ,

` time ` DateTime

) ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY

name



Add 10000 entries:

INSERT INTO

sample_data

SELECT

*

FROM

generateRandom (

'name String, age Int, time DateTime' ,

10 ,

10 ,

10

)

LIMIT

10000 ;



Run this to create the desired structure in s3 bucket my_bucket (note this example writes files in parquet format):