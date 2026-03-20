Runbook: JSON Schema

Note The JSON column type is production-ready from ClickHouse 25.3+. Earlier versions are not recommended for production use.

Choose the right schema approach for JSON data in ClickHouse — typed columns, hybrid, native JSON, or String storage

Your data arrives as JSON. ClickHouse gives you several ways to store it, from fully typed columns to a raw String. The right choice depends on how predictable your schema is and whether you need field-level queries.

Scope: This page covers schema design decisions for storing JSON data. It does not cover JSON input/output formats, JSON functions, or query syntax. For background on the JSON column type itself, see Use JSON where appropriate.

Assumes: Familiarity with ClickHouse table creation, MergeTree basics, and column type syntax.

If every field has a known, stable type and the schema rarely changes → Typed columns

every field has a known, stable type and the schema rarely changes Typed columns If most fields are stable but some section is dynamic or unpredictable → Hybrid (typed + JSON)

most fields are stable but some section is dynamic or unpredictable Hybrid (typed + JSON) If the entire structure is dynamic, with keys that appear and disappear across records → Native JSON column

the entire structure is dynamic, with keys that appear and disappear across records Native JSON column If the dynamic fields are key-value pairs with a consistent value type (e.g., string tags, numeric metrics) → Map instead of JSON

the dynamic fields are key-value pairs with a consistent value type (e.g., string tags, numeric metrics) instead of JSON If you only store and retrieve the JSON blob without field-level queries → Opaque String storage

Note Don't confuse the JSON format with the JSON column type. You can insert JSON-formatted data (via JSONEachRow , etc.) into typed columns without using the JSON column type at all. The decision here is about column types, not input formats.

When to use: The JSON structure is fully known at design time. Fields and types don't change between records. Even complex nested structures (arrays of objects, nested maps) can be expressed with Array , Tuple , and Nested types.

Trade-offs: Schema changes require ALTER TABLE . Unexpected fields are silently dropped on insert unless the schema is updated.

Setup, verification, and gotchas Setup CREATE TABLE events ( `timestamp` DateTime, `service` LowCardinality(String), `level` Enum8('DEBUG' = 1, 'INFO' = 2, 'WARN' = 3, 'ERROR' = 4), `message` String, `host` LowCardinality(String), `duration_ms` UInt32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (service, timestamp) Verification -- Confirm column types match expectations DESCRIBE TABLE events FORMAT Vertical -- Insert and query to validate the schema handles your data INSERT INTO events FORMAT JSONEachRow {"timestamp":"2025-03-19 10:00:00","service":"api","level":"INFO","message":"request handled","host":"node-1","duration_ms":42} SELECT service, level, duration_ms FROM events WHERE service = 'api' Watch out for If you insert JSON data with JSONEachRow and the JSON contains fields not in the schema, ClickHouse drops them silently by default. Set input_format_skip_unknown_fields to 0 if you want errors instead.

When to use: A core set of fields is stable (timestamps, IDs, status codes), but part of the payload is dynamic. Think user-defined attributes, tags, metadata, or extension fields that vary across records.

Trade-offs: Full performance on typed columns, flexibility on the JSON column. The JSON column still carries insert overhead and storage cost for its dynamic portion.

Setup, verification, and gotchas Setup CREATE TABLE events ( `timestamp` DateTime, `service` LowCardinality(String), `level` Enum8('DEBUG' = 1, 'INFO' = 2, 'WARN' = 3, 'ERROR' = 4), `message` String, `host` LowCardinality(String), `duration_ms` UInt32, `attributes` JSON( max_dynamic_paths = 256, `http.status_code` UInt16, `http.method` LowCardinality(String), SKIP REGEXP 'debug\..*' ) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (service, timestamp) Verification -- Insert sample data and inspect inferred paths INSERT INTO events FORMAT JSONEachRow {"timestamp":"2025-03-19 10:00:00","service":"api","level":"INFO","message":"request handled","host":"node-1","duration_ms":42,"attributes":{"http.status_code":200,"http.method":"GET","user.region":"eu-west","custom_tag":"abc"}} SELECT JSONAllPathsWithTypes(attributes) FROM events FORMAT PrettyJSONEachRow Watch out for Use type hints on JSON paths you know ahead of time. Hints bypass the discriminator column and store the path like a regular typed column, with the same performance and no overhead.

Use SKIP or SKIP REGEXP for paths you never query (debug metadata, internal tracing IDs) to save storage and reduce subcolumn count.

or for paths you never query (debug metadata, internal tracing IDs) to save storage and reduce subcolumn count. Set max_dynamic_paths proportional to the number of distinct paths you actually query. The default (1024) works for most cases. Lower it if your dynamic section is narrow.

proportional to the number of distinct paths you actually query. The default (1024) works for most cases. Lower it if your dynamic section is narrow. Don't set max_dynamic_paths above 10,000. High values increase resource consumption and reduce efficiency. Dotted keys Keys with dots (e.g., http.status_code ) are treated as nested paths by default, so {"http.status_code": 200} is stored the same as {"http": {"status_code": 200}} . This is common with OTel attributes. Use type hints to control how dotted paths are stored, or enable json_type_escape_dots_in_keys (25.8+).

When to use: The structure is genuinely unpredictable, with keys that appear and disappear across records. User-generated schemas, plugin systems, or data-lake ingestion where you don't control the upstream schema.

Trade-offs: Slower inserts than typed columns. Slower full-object reads than String. Storage overhead from subcolumn management. Works well for field-level queries on specific paths.

Setup, verification, and gotchas Setup CREATE TABLE dynamic_events ( `id` UInt64, `ts` DateTime DEFAULT now(), `data` JSON( max_dynamic_paths = 512, `event_type` LowCardinality(String), `version` UInt8 ) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (data.event_type, ts) Use JSONAsObject format when inserting whole JSON documents into a JSON column. It treats each input line as a complete JSON object mapped to the column. Verification INSERT INTO dynamic_events (id, data) FORMAT JSONEachRow {"id": 1, "data": {"event_type": "click", "version": 2, "page": "/home", "button_id": "cta-1"}} {"id": 2, "data": {"event_type": "purchase", "version": 1, "item_id": "SKU-99", "amount": 49.99, "currency": "USD"}} -- Check which paths ClickHouse detected and their types SELECT JSONAllPathsWithTypes(data) FROM dynamic_events FORMAT PrettyJSONEachRow -- Query a specific path SELECT data.page FROM dynamic_events WHERE data.event_type = 'click' Watch out for Without type hints, ClickHouse infers types per-path from the first values it sees. If score arrives as "10" (string) in one record and 10 (integer) in another, the path gets a discriminator column and queries become slower. Add hints for paths with known types.

arrives as (string) in one record and (integer) in another, the path gets a discriminator column and queries become slower. Add hints for paths with known types. When path count exceeds max_dynamic_paths , overflow values move to a shared data structure with reduced query performance. Monitor with JSONDynamicPaths() and keep the limit below 10,000.

, overflow values move to a shared data structure with reduced query performance. Monitor with and keep the limit below 10,000. Each dynamic path supports up to max_dynamic_types (default 32) distinct data types. If a single path exceeds this, extra types fall back to shared variant storage. This rarely matters unless your data has highly inconsistent types for the same field.

When to use: JSON documents are stored and retrieved whole, then passed through to an application, archived, or forwarded downstream. No field-level filtering or aggregation inside ClickHouse.

Trade-offs: Fastest inserts and simplest schema. No field-level queries without runtime parsing ( JSONExtract family), which is slow at scale.

Setup, verification, and gotchas Setup CREATE TABLE raw_events ( `id` UInt64, `received` DateTime DEFAULT now(), `payload` String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (received) Verification INSERT INTO raw_events (id, payload) VALUES (1, '{"type":"click","page":"/home"}'), (2, '{"type":"purchase","item":"SKU-99","amount":49.99}') -- Confirm data round-trips intact SELECT payload FROM raw_events WHERE id = 1 -- Verify you can still parse fields ad-hoc when needed SELECT JSONExtractString(payload, 'type') AS event_type FROM raw_events Watch out for If requirements change and you later need field-level queries, you'll need to create a new table with typed or JSON columns and backfill the data. If there's any chance you'll query individual fields, start with the hybrid approach instead.

JSONExtract functions parse the string on every query. Acceptable for ad-hoc exploration, not for production dashboards or high-QPS workloads.

functions parse the string on every query. Acceptable for ad-hoc exploration, not for production dashboards or high-QPS workloads. Consider compression codecs ( ZSTD ) on the String column if the JSON payloads are large — it compresses well.

Dimension Typed columns Hybrid Native JSON String Insert throughput Fastest Fast Moderate Fastest Field-level queries Fastest Fast (typed); good (hinted JSON) Good (hinted); slower (dynamic) Slow (runtime parsing) Full-object reads Fast Moderate Slow Fastest Storage efficiency Best Good Moderate Good (compresses well) Schema flexibility None ( ALTER TABLE ) Partial (rigid core, flexible tail) Full Full Complexity Low Medium Medium–High Low

If your dynamic fields are homogeneous key-value pairs — all values share the same type — Map(String, T) is simpler and more efficient than a JSON column. Common examples: string tags ( Map(String, String) ), numeric metrics ( Map(String, Float64) ), or feature flags ( Map(String, Bool) ).

CREATE TABLE tagged_events ( `timestamp` DateTime, `service` LowCardinality(String), `tags` Map(String, String) -- e.g., {"env": "prod", "region": "us-east-1", "team": "platform"} ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (service, timestamp)

Map supports key-level filtering ( tags['env'] = 'prod' ), is cheaper to store than JSON, and avoids the subcolumn overhead of the JSON type. Note that key lookups scan the map linearly by default — fine for small tag sets, but for maps with 100+ keys consider with_buckets serialization. Use JSON when values have mixed types or the structure has nesting — use Map when it's flat key-value pairs with a uniform value type.