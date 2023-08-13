Does ClickHouse support row-level and column-level security?

ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud both support row and column-level access restrictions for read-only users necessary to achieve a role-based access control (RBAC) model.

Row Policies can be used to specify which rows will be returned to a read-only user when they query a table. ClickHouse Cloud is configured to enable the SQL-driven workflow by default. To leverage this workflow CREATE a user, GRANT the user privileges on a table, then set the appropriate ROW POLICY. When the user performs a SELECT * FROM table , only rows allowed by the policy will be displayed.