How to restore a replica after storage failure

Copy access configuration from the healthy replica Copy the contents of the access folder which contains local users from the healthy replica: /var/lib/clickhouse/access Back up the metadata folder from the healthy replica Navigate to the ClickHouse data directory: cd /var/lib/clickhouse Create a backup of the metadata folder (including symbolic links): The metadata directory contains DDLs for databases and tables. The database directory has symlinks to /var/lib/clickhouse/store/.. which contains all the table DDLs. { find metadata -type f; find metadata -type l; find metadata -type l | xargs readlink -f; } | tar -cPf backup.tar --files-from=- Note This command ensures that both the metadata files, and the symlink architecture are preserved in the backup. Restore the metadata on the faulty replica Copy the generated backup.tar file to the faulty replica. Extract it to the ClickHouse data directory: cd /var/lib/clickhouse/ tar -xvPf backup.tar Create the force restore flag To trigger automatic data synchronization from other replicas, create the following flag: sudo -u clickhouse touch /var/lib/clickhouse/flags/force_restore_data Restart the faulty replica Restart the ClickHouse server on the faulty node. Check the server logs, you should observe parts being downloaded from the healthy replicas: 2025.11.02 00:00:04.047097 [ 682 ] {} <Debug> analytics.events_local (...) (Fetcher): Downloading files 23 2025.11.02 00:00:04.055542 [ 682 ] {} <Debug> analytics.events_local (...) (Fetcher): Download of part 202511_0_0_0 onto disk disk2 finished. 2025.11.02 00:00:04.101888 [ 687 ] {} <Debug> warehouse.customers_local (...) (Fetcher): Downloading part 2025_0_0_1 onto disk default. 2025.11.02 00:00:04.102005 [ 687 ] {} <Debug> warehouse.customers_local (...) (Fetcher): Downloading files 11 2025.11.02 00:00:04.102210 [ 690 ] {} <Debug> warehouse.customers_local (...) (Fetcher): Downloading part 2022_0_0_1 onto disk disk1. 2025.11.02 00:00:04.102247 [ 688 ] {} <Debug> warehouse.customers_local (...) (Fetcher): Downloading part 2021_0_0_1 onto disk disk2. 2025.11.02 00:00:04.102331 [ 690 ] {} <Debug> warehouse.customers_local (...) (Fetcher): Downloading files 11

Nov 19, 2025 · 2 min read

This article explains how to recover data when using replicated tables in atomic databases in ClickHouse and disks/storage on one of the replica is lost/currupted.