How to quickly recreate a small table across different terminals

How can I quickly recreate a table and its data using just copy/paste across different terminals?

This is NOT a recommended practice to migrate data from one database to another and it should NOT be used for production data migration.

This is simply intended as a quick and dirty way to recreate small amount of data when developing across multiple environments.

Get the CREATE TABLE statement with SHOW CREATE table :

SHOW CREATE TABLE cookies ;



┌─statement────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ CREATE TABLE default . cookies

(

` id ` String ,

` timestamp ` DateTime

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY id

SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘





Get the data export using FORMAT SQLInsert

SELECT * FROM cookies FORMAT SQLInsert ;



INSERT INTO table ( ` id ` , ` timestamp ` ) VALUES ( '4' , '2023-03-15 16:28:46' )

, ( '2' , '2023-03-15 16:28:41' )

, ( '1' , '2023-03-15 16:11:02' ) , ( '1' , '2023-03-15 16:11:40' ) , ( '1' , '2023-03-15 16:11:48' ) , ( '1' , '2023-03-15 16:16:05' ) , ( '2' , '2023-03-15 16:11:06' ) , ( '3' , '2023-03-15 16:11:12' ) , ( '3' , '2023-03-15 16:11:45' ) , ( '3' , '2023-03-15 16:16:08' ) , ( '4' , '2023-03-15 16:11:14' ) , ( '4' , '2023-03-15 16:11:50' ) , ( '4' , '2023-03-15 16:16:01' ) , ( '5' , '2023-03-15 16:11:18' ) , ( '5' , '2023-03-15 16:16:11' )

;



15 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.023 sec .

