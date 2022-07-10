How to confirm if a Projection is used by the query?

Question
How can I tell if a projection is used?
Answer
- Create a sample database
CREATE database db1;
- Create a sample table that will use column1 as the primary key
CREATE table db1.table1_projections
(
column1 Int32,
column2 Int32
)
engine = MergeTree()
order by column1;
- Add a projection
for_column2to use column2 as the primary key
ALTER table db1.table1_projections add projection for_column2
(
select *
order by column2
);
- Insert test data
*this inserts 100000 rows with random numbers in column1 and column2
INSERT INTO db1.table1_projections
select
floor(randNormal(50, 5)) as column1,
floor(randUniform(1, 100)) as column2
from numbers(100000);
- Check sample set of data
clickhouse-cloud :) SELECT * from db1.table1_projections limit 5;
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1_projections
LIMIT 5
Query id: d6940799-b507-4a5e-9843-df55ebe818ab
┌─column1─┬─column2─┐
│ 28 │ 41 │
│ 29 │ 12 │
│ 30 │ 73 │
│ 30 │ 75 │
│ 30 │ 70 │
└─────────┴─────────┘
- Test that it is using the original table with column1:
clickhouse-cloud :) explain indexes = 1
SELECT count() from db1.table1_projections where column1 > 50;
EXPLAIN indexes = 1
SELECT count()
FROM db1.table1_projections
WHERE column1 > 50
Query id: e04d5236-1a05-4f1f-9502-7e41986beb44
┌─explain────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Expression ((Projection + Before ORDER BY)) │
│ Aggregating │
│ Expression (Before GROUP BY) │
│ Filter (WHERE) │
│ ReadFromMergeTree (db1.table1_projections) │
│ Indexes: │
│ PrimaryKey │
│ Condition: true │
│ Parts: 1/1 │
│ Granules: 12/12 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
*notice that it is reading from
db1.table1_projections
- Test reading from the projection by using column2 in the where clause
clickhouse-cloud :) explain indexes = 1
SELECT * from db1.table1_projections where column2 > 50;
EXPLAIN indexes = 1
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1_projections
WHERE column2 > 50
Query id: d2b20e01-93bf-4b60-a370-4aac7b454267
┌─explain─────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Expression ((Projection + Before ORDER BY)) │
│ Filter │
│ ReadFromMergeTree (for_column2) │
│ Indexes: │
│ PrimaryKey │
│ Keys: │
│ column2 │
│ Condition: (column2 in [51, +Inf)) │
│ Parts: 1/1 │
│ Granules: 6/12 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┘
*notice that now the
for_column2 projection is used.
For more info
Projections: https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/sql-reference/statements/alter/projection
numbers table function: https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/sql-reference/table-functions/numbers
Blog for generating random data: https://clickhouse.com/blog/generating-random-test-distribution-data-for-clickhouse