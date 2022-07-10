How to confirm if a Projection is used by the query?

How can I tell if a projection is used?

Create a sample database

CREATE database db1;



Create a sample table that will use column1 as the primary key

CREATE table db1.table1_projections

(

column1 Int32,

column2 Int32

)

engine = MergeTree()

order by column1;



Add a projection for_column2 to use column2 as the primary key

ALTER table db1.table1_projections add projection for_column2

(

select *

order by column2

);



Insert test data

*this inserts 100000 rows with random numbers in column1 and column2

INSERT INTO db1.table1_projections

select

floor(randNormal(50, 5)) as column1,

floor(randUniform(1, 100)) as column2

from numbers(100000);



Check sample set of data

clickhouse-cloud :) SELECT * from db1.table1_projections limit 5;



SELECT *

FROM db1.table1_projections

LIMIT 5



Query id: d6940799-b507-4a5e-9843-df55ebe818ab



┌─column1─┬─column2─┐

│ 28 │ 41 │

│ 29 │ 12 │

│ 30 │ 73 │

│ 30 │ 75 │

│ 30 │ 70 │

└─────────┴─────────┘



Test that it is using the original table with column1:

clickhouse-cloud :) explain indexes = 1

SELECT count() from db1.table1_projections where column1 > 50;



EXPLAIN indexes = 1

SELECT count()

FROM db1.table1_projections

WHERE column1 > 50



Query id: e04d5236-1a05-4f1f-9502-7e41986beb44



┌─explain────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Expression ((Projection + Before ORDER BY)) │

│ Aggregating │

│ Expression (Before GROUP BY) │

│ Filter (WHERE) │

│ ReadFromMergeTree (db1.table1_projections) │

│ Indexes: │

│ PrimaryKey │

│ Condition: true │

│ Parts: 1/1 │

│ Granules: 12/12 │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



*notice that it is reading from db1.table1_projections

Test reading from the projection by using column2 in the where clause

clickhouse-cloud :) explain indexes = 1

SELECT * from db1.table1_projections where column2 > 50;



EXPLAIN indexes = 1

SELECT *

FROM db1.table1_projections

WHERE column2 > 50



Query id: d2b20e01-93bf-4b60-a370-4aac7b454267



┌─explain─────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Expression ((Projection + Before ORDER BY)) │

│ Filter │

│ ReadFromMergeTree (for_column2) │

│ Indexes: │

│ PrimaryKey │

│ Keys: │

│ column2 │

│ Condition: (column2 in [51, +Inf)) │

│ Parts: 1/1 │

│ Granules: 6/12 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────┘



*notice that now the for_column2 projection is used.

For more info

Projections: https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/sql-reference/statements/alter/projection

numbers table function: https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/sql-reference/table-functions/numbers

Blog for generating random data: https://clickhouse.com/blog/generating-random-test-distribution-data-for-clickhouse