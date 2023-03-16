Export PostgreSQL data to Parquet, CSV or JSON

This one is easy with clickhouse-local :

Use the postgresql table function to read the data

table function to read the data Use the INTO OUTFILE _filename_ FORMAT clause and specify the desired output format

The output format can be any of the supported ouput formats in ClickHouse. Let's look at a few examples...

These examples use clickhouse-local , which is a part of the ClickHouse binary. Download it using the following:

curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh



The postgresql table function allows SELECT (and INSERT ) queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote PostgreSQL server. For example, to view the entire contents of a table in PostgreSQL:

SELECT *

FROM

postgresql (

'localhost:5432' ,

'postgres_database' ,

'postgres_table' ,

'user' ,

'password'

) ;



We can pipe the output of this query to a file using INTO OUTFILE . Use FORMAT to specify the format of the file to be created. Let's grab the entire contents of the PostgreSQL table, and send its contents to a Parquet file:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM

postgresql(

'localhost:5432',

'postgres_database',

'postgres_table',

'user',

'password'

)

INTO OUTFILE 'my_output_file.parquet'"



note Because the name of the output file has a .parquet extension, ClickHouse assumes we want the Parquet format, so notice we omitted the FORMAT Parquet clause.

It's the same as for Parquet, except we specify a more approriate filename for the output:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM

postgresql(

'localhost:5432',

'postgres_database',

'postgres_table',

'user',

'password'

)

INTO OUTFILE 'my_output_file.csv'"



That's it! ClickHouse sees the .csv extension on the output file name and outputs the data as comma-separated. Otherwise, it's the exact same command as above.

To go from PostgreSQL to JSON, we just change the filename and ClickHouse will figure out the format:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM

postgresql(

'localhost:5432',

'postgres_database',

'postgres_table',

'user',

'password'

)

INTO OUTFILE 'my_output_file.ndjson'"



note You don't have to stop here - you can use clickhouse-local to pull data from PostgreSQL and send it to all types of output formats. If ClickHouse can not determine the output type by the filename extension, or if you want to specifically choose a format, add the FOMRAT clause: ` ` ` bash

. / clickhouse local - q "SELECT * FROM

postgresql(

'localhost:5432',

'postgres_database',

'postgres_table',

'user',

'password'

)

INTO OUTFILE 'my_output_file.ndjson'

FORMAT JSONEachRow"



Instead of using INTO OUTFILE , you can stream the results of a table function to another process. Here's a simple example to demonstrate the syntax - we count the number of rows using the Linux wc -l command:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT *

FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/house_parquet/house_0.parquet'

FORMAT JSONEachRow

)" | wc -l



However, we could easily stream the rows to a shell script, Python script, or any other process that you want.