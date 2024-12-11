Can you PIVOT in ClickHouse?

ClickHouse has no pivot operator, but we can achieve similar behavior using aggregate function combinators and, in particular, the ones with the -Map suffix.

In this article, we're going to learn how to do that. There is also a video covering the same material, which you can see below:

Let's start with a simple example. We're going to use clickhouse-local, which you can launch by running the following:

clickhouse -m --output_format_pretty_row_numbers = 0



The following query calls the sumMap function, which takes in a map and sums the values of each key:

SELECT sumMap ( map ( 'ClickHouse' , 1 , 'ClickBench' , 2 ) ) ;



┌─sumMap(map('ClickHouse', 1, 'ClickBench', 2))─┐

│ {'ClickBench':2,'ClickHouse':1} │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘



This isn't a particularly interesting example as it returns the same map that we passed in. Let's now call sumMap over multiple rows of maps;

WITH values AS (

SELECT map ( 'ClickHouse' , 3 ) AS value

UNION ALL

SELECT map ( 'ClickBench' , 2 , 'ClickHouse' , 4 ) AS value

)

SELECT sumMap ( value )

FROM values ;



┌─sumMap(value)───────────────────┐

│ {'ClickBench':2,'ClickHouse':7} │

└─────────────────────────────────┘



The key ClickHouse appeared on both rows and its values have been summed. The key ClickBench was only present on one line, so it sums a single value, which returns that value!

We can also use maxMap to find the maximum values per key:

WITH values AS (

SELECT map ( 'ClickHouse' , 3 ) AS value

UNION ALL

SELECT map ( 'ClickBench' , 2 , 'ClickHouse' , 4 ) AS value

)

SELECT maxMap ( value )

FROM values ;



┌─maxMap(value)───────────────────┐

│ {'ClickBench':2,'ClickHouse':4} │

└─────────────────────────────────┘



Or we can use avgMap to find the average value per key:

WITH values AS (

SELECT map ( 'ClickHouse' , 3 ) AS value

UNION ALL

SELECT map ( 'ClickBench' , 2 , 'ClickHouse' , 4 ) AS value

)

SELECT avgMap ( value )

FROM values ;



┌─avgMap(value)─────────────────────┐

│ {'ClickBench':2,'ClickHouse':3.5} │

└───────────────────────────────────┘



Hopefully that's given you an idea of how these function combinators work.

Now we're going to use them on a bigger dataset in the ClickHouse SQL playground.

We can connect to the playground using clickhouse-client:

clickhouse client -m \

-h sql-clickhouse.clickhouse.com \

-u demo \

--secure



We're going to query the uk_price_paid table, so let's explore the data in that table:

SELECT * FROM uk . uk_price_paid LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical ;



Row 1:

──────

price: 145000

date: 2008-11-19

postcode1:

postcode2:

type: semi-detached

is_new: 0

duration: leasehold

addr1:

addr2:

street: CURLEW DRIVE

locality: SCARBOROUGH

town: SCARBOROUGH

district: SCARBOROUGH

county: NORTH YORKSHIRE

category: 0



We can see above that the table contains various fields related to property sales in the UK.

Let's work out the median prices grouped by county for each decade in the dataset:

WITH year ( toStartOfInterval ( date , toIntervalYear ( 10 ) ) ) AS year

SELECT

county ,

medianMap ( map ( year , price ) ) AS medianPrices

FROM uk . uk_price_paid

GROUP BY ALL

ORDER BY max ( price ) DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



┌─county─────────────┬─medianPrices───────────────────────────────────────┐

1. │ GREATER LONDON │ {1990:89972.5,2000:215000,2010:381500,2020:485000} │

2. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ {1990:46500,2000:93000,2010:130000,2020:139000} │

3. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ {1990:50000,2000:110000,2010:149950,2020:185000} │

4. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ {1990:47000,2000:97000,2010:141171,2020:178000} │

5. │ MERSEYSIDE │ {1990:46750,2000:94972.5,2010:128000,2020:149000} │

6. │ HERTFORDSHIRE │ {1990:86500,2000:193000,2010:315000,2020:415000} │

7. │ WEST YORKSHIRE │ {1990:48995,2000:99950,2010:139000,2020:164950} │

8. │ BRIGHTON AND HOVE │ {1990:70000,2000:173000,2010:288000,2020:387000} │

9. │ DORSET │ {1990:76500,2000:182000,2010:250000,2020:315000} │

10. │ HAMPSHIRE │ {1990:79950,2000:177500,2010:260000,2020:335000} │

└────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



We can filter the results to only include data from 2010 and on:

WITH year ( toStartOfInterval ( date , toIntervalYear ( 10 ) ) ) AS year

SELECT

county ,

medianMap ( map ( year , price ) ) AS medianPrices

FROM uk . uk_price_paid

WHERE year >= 2010

GROUP BY ALL

ORDER BY max ( price ) DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



┌─county─────────────┬─medianPrices────────────────┐

1. │ GREATER LONDON │ {2010:384975,2020:485919.5} │

2. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ {2010:130000,2020:140000} │

3. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ {2010:146500,2020:185000} │

4. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ {2010:140000,2020:177500} │

5. │ MERSEYSIDE │ {2010:130000,2020:150000} │

6. │ HERTFORDSHIRE │ {2010:315000,2020:415000} │

7. │ WEST YORKSHIRE │ {2010:140000,2020:162500} │

8. │ BRIGHTON AND HOVE │ {2010:287500,2020:387000} │

9. │ DORSET │ {2010:255750,2020:315000} │

10. │ HAMPSHIRE │ {2010:265000,2020:330000} │

└────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘



And if we want to find the maximum price per decade we can do that using the maxMap function that we saw earlier:

WITH year ( toStartOfInterval ( date , toIntervalYear ( 10 ) ) ) AS year

SELECT

county ,

medianMap ( map ( year , price ) ) AS medianPrices ,

maxMap ( map ( year , price ) ) AS maxPrices

FROM uk . uk_price_paid

WHERE year >= 2010

GROUP BY ALL

ORDER BY max ( price ) DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



┌─county─────────────┬─medianPrices──────────────┬─maxPrices───────────────────────┐

1. │ GREATER LONDON │ {2010:385000,2020:485250} │ {2010:594300000,2020:630000000} │

2. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ {2010:130000,2020:141000} │ {2010:448300979,2020:93395000} │

3. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ {2010:149000,2020:184250} │ {2010:415000000,2020:104500000} │

4. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ {2010:140000,2020:175000} │ {2010:107086856,2020:319186000} │

5. │ MERSEYSIDE │ {2010:129950,2020:150000} │ {2010:300000000,2020:93395000} │

6. │ HERTFORDSHIRE │ {2010:315000,2020:415000} │ {2010:254325163,2020:93395000} │

7. │ WEST YORKSHIRE │ {2010:138500,2020:165000} │ {2010:246300000,2020:109686257} │

8. │ BRIGHTON AND HOVE │ {2010:285000,2020:387000} │ {2010:200000000,2020:71540000} │

9. │ DORSET │ {2010:250000,2020:315000} │ {2010:150000000,2020:20230000} │

10. │ HAMPSHIRE │ {2010:264000,2020:330000} │ {2010:150000000,2020:48482500} │

└────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┘



Alternatively, we can compute the average price using avgMap . Those values have a lot of decimal points, which we can clean up by using the mapApply function to call the floor function on each value in the map:

WITH year ( toStartOfInterval ( date , toIntervalYear ( 10 ) ) ) AS year

SELECT

county ,

medianMap ( map ( year , price ) ) AS medianPrices ,

mapApply ( ( k , v ) - > ( k , floor ( v ) ) , avgMap ( map ( year , price ) ) ) AS avgPrices

FROM uk . uk_price_paid

WHERE year >= 2010

GROUP BY ALL

ORDER BY max ( price ) DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



┌─county─────────────┬─medianPrices──────────────┬─avgPrices─────────────────┐

1. │ GREATER LONDON │ {2010:382000,2020:490000} │ {2010:626091,2020:807240} │

2. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ {2010:127000,2020:140000} │ {2010:176955,2020:225770} │

3. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ {2010:148500,2020:183000} │ {2010:204128,2020:257226} │

4. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ {2010:140000,2020:177500} │ {2010:195592,2020:251165} │

5. │ MERSEYSIDE │ {2010:127995,2020:150000} │ {2010:182194,2020:206062} │

6. │ HERTFORDSHIRE │ {2010:317500,2020:415000} │ {2010:414134,2020:529409} │

7. │ WEST YORKSHIRE │ {2010:140000,2020:164500} │ {2010:185121,2020:234870} │

8. │ BRIGHTON AND HOVE │ {2010:285000,2020:387000} │ {2010:372285,2020:527184} │

9. │ DORSET │ {2010:250000,2020:315000} │ {2010:305581,2020:370739} │

10. │ HAMPSHIRE │ {2010:265000,2020:330000} │ {2010:335945,2020:425196} │

└────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┘



Let's try to group by some different fields. This time we're going to compute the median price per decade grouped by county and district:

WITH year ( toStartOfInterval ( date , toIntervalYear ( 10 ) ) ) AS year

SELECT

county ,

district ,

medianMap ( map ( year , price ) ) AS medianPrices

FROM uk . uk_price_paid

WHERE year >= 2010

GROUP BY ALL

ORDER BY max ( price ) DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─county─────────────┬─district───────────────┬─medianPrices────────────────┐

1. │ GREATER LONDON │ CROYDON │ {2010:298475,2020:400000} │

2. │ GREATER LONDON │ CITY OF WESTMINSTER │ {2010:800000,2020:935000} │

3. │ GREATER LONDON │ SOUTHWARK │ {2010:437000,2020:540000} │

4. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE │ {2010:144000,2020:162500} │

5. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ WALSALL │ {2010:137450,2020:162000} │

6. │ GREATER LONDON │ CITY OF LONDON │ {2010:725875,2020:840000} │

7. │ GREATER LONDON │ HILLINGDON │ {2010:329125,2020:439000} │

8. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ MANCHESTER │ {2010:144972.5,2020:190000} │

9. │ GREATER LONDON │ HAMMERSMITH AND FULHAM │ {2010:622250,2020:750000} │

10. │ GREATER LONDON │ ISLINGTON │ {2010:500000,2020:640000} │

└────────────────────┴────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘



We could also choose to group by year and then concatenate postcode1 and postcode2 in the map:

WITH year ( toStartOfInterval ( date , toIntervalYear ( 10 ) ) ) AS year

SELECT

year ,

medianMap ( map ( postcode1 || ' ' || postcode2 , price ) ) AS medianPrices

FROM uk . uk_price_paid

WHERE postcode1 LIKE 'NP1'

GROUP BY ALL ;

