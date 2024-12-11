Can you PIVOT in ClickHouse?

ClickHouse has no pivot operator, but we can achieve similar behavior using aggregate function combinators and, in particular, the ones with the
-Map suffix.
In this article, we're going to learn how to do that. There is also a video covering the same material, which you can see below:
Understanding aggregate function combinators
Let's start with a simple example. We're going to use clickhouse-local, which you can launch by running the following:
clickhouse -m --output_format_pretty_row_numbers=0
The following query calls the
sumMap function, which takes in a map and sums the values of each key:
SELECT sumMap(map('ClickHouse', 1, 'ClickBench', 2));
┌─sumMap(map('ClickHouse', 1, 'ClickBench', 2))─┐
│ {'ClickBench':2,'ClickHouse':1} │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘
This isn't a particularly interesting example as it returns the same map that we passed in.
Let's now call
sumMap over multiple rows of maps;
WITH values AS (
SELECT map('ClickHouse', 3) AS value
UNION ALL
SELECT map('ClickBench', 2, 'ClickHouse', 4) AS value
)
SELECT sumMap(value)
FROM values;
┌─sumMap(value)───────────────────┐
│ {'ClickBench':2,'ClickHouse':7} │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
The key
ClickHouse appeared on both rows and its values have been summed. The key
ClickBench was only present on one line, so it sums a single value, which returns that value!
We can also use
maxMap to find the maximum values per key:
WITH values AS (
SELECT map('ClickHouse', 3) AS value
UNION ALL
SELECT map('ClickBench', 2, 'ClickHouse', 4) AS value
)
SELECT maxMap(value)
FROM values;
┌─maxMap(value)───────────────────┐
│ {'ClickBench':2,'ClickHouse':4} │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Or we can use
avgMap to find the average value per key:
WITH values AS (
SELECT map('ClickHouse', 3) AS value
UNION ALL
SELECT map('ClickBench', 2, 'ClickHouse', 4) AS value
)
SELECT avgMap(value)
FROM values;
┌─avgMap(value)─────────────────────┐
│ {'ClickBench':2,'ClickHouse':3.5} │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
Hopefully that's given you an idea of how these function combinators work.
Real-World Application: UK housing prices dataset
Now we're going to use them on a bigger dataset in the ClickHouse SQL playground.
We can connect to the playground using clickhouse-client:
clickhouse client -m \
-h sql-clickhouse.clickhouse.com \
-u demo \
--secure
We're going to query the
uk_price_paid table, so let's explore the data in that table:
SELECT * FROM uk.uk_price_paid LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
price: 145000
date: 2008-11-19
postcode1:
postcode2:
type: semi-detached
is_new: 0
duration: leasehold
addr1:
addr2:
street: CURLEW DRIVE
locality: SCARBOROUGH
town: SCARBOROUGH
district: SCARBOROUGH
county: NORTH YORKSHIRE
category: 0
We can see above that the table contains various fields related to property sales in the UK.
Grouping and aggregating by decade
Let's work out the median prices grouped by county for each decade in the dataset:
WITH year(toStartOfInterval(date, toIntervalYear(10))) AS year
SELECT
county,
medianMap(map(year, price)) AS medianPrices
FROM uk.uk_price_paid
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY max(price) DESC
LIMIT 10;
┌─county─────────────┬─medianPrices───────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ GREATER LONDON │ {1990:89972.5,2000:215000,2010:381500,2020:485000} │
2. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ {1990:46500,2000:93000,2010:130000,2020:139000} │
3. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ {1990:50000,2000:110000,2010:149950,2020:185000} │
4. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ {1990:47000,2000:97000,2010:141171,2020:178000} │
5. │ MERSEYSIDE │ {1990:46750,2000:94972.5,2010:128000,2020:149000} │
6. │ HERTFORDSHIRE │ {1990:86500,2000:193000,2010:315000,2020:415000} │
7. │ WEST YORKSHIRE │ {1990:48995,2000:99950,2010:139000,2020:164950} │
8. │ BRIGHTON AND HOVE │ {1990:70000,2000:173000,2010:288000,2020:387000} │
9. │ DORSET │ {1990:76500,2000:182000,2010:250000,2020:315000} │
10. │ HAMPSHIRE │ {1990:79950,2000:177500,2010:260000,2020:335000} │
└────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Filtering results
We can filter the results to only include data from 2010 and on:
WITH year(toStartOfInterval(date, toIntervalYear(10))) AS year
SELECT
county,
medianMap(map(year, price)) AS medianPrices
FROM uk.uk_price_paid
WHERE year >= 2010
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY max(price) DESC
LIMIT 10;
┌─county─────────────┬─medianPrices────────────────┐
1. │ GREATER LONDON │ {2010:384975,2020:485919.5} │
2. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ {2010:130000,2020:140000} │
3. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ {2010:146500,2020:185000} │
4. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ {2010:140000,2020:177500} │
5. │ MERSEYSIDE │ {2010:130000,2020:150000} │
6. │ HERTFORDSHIRE │ {2010:315000,2020:415000} │
7. │ WEST YORKSHIRE │ {2010:140000,2020:162500} │
8. │ BRIGHTON AND HOVE │ {2010:287500,2020:387000} │
9. │ DORSET │ {2010:255750,2020:315000} │
10. │ HAMPSHIRE │ {2010:265000,2020:330000} │
└────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘
Combining multiple aggregations
And if we want to find the maximum price per decade we can do that using the
maxMap function that we saw earlier:
WITH year(toStartOfInterval(date, toIntervalYear(10))) AS year
SELECT
county,
medianMap(map(year, price)) AS medianPrices,
maxMap(map(year, price)) AS maxPrices
FROM uk.uk_price_paid
WHERE year >= 2010
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY max(price) DESC
LIMIT 10;
┌─county─────────────┬─medianPrices──────────────┬─maxPrices───────────────────────┐
1. │ GREATER LONDON │ {2010:385000,2020:485250} │ {2010:594300000,2020:630000000} │
2. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ {2010:130000,2020:141000} │ {2010:448300979,2020:93395000} │
3. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ {2010:149000,2020:184250} │ {2010:415000000,2020:104500000} │
4. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ {2010:140000,2020:175000} │ {2010:107086856,2020:319186000} │
5. │ MERSEYSIDE │ {2010:129950,2020:150000} │ {2010:300000000,2020:93395000} │
6. │ HERTFORDSHIRE │ {2010:315000,2020:415000} │ {2010:254325163,2020:93395000} │
7. │ WEST YORKSHIRE │ {2010:138500,2020:165000} │ {2010:246300000,2020:109686257} │
8. │ BRIGHTON AND HOVE │ {2010:285000,2020:387000} │ {2010:200000000,2020:71540000} │
9. │ DORSET │ {2010:250000,2020:315000} │ {2010:150000000,2020:20230000} │
10. │ HAMPSHIRE │ {2010:264000,2020:330000} │ {2010:150000000,2020:48482500} │
└────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┘
Applying functions to map values
Alternatively, we can compute the average price using
avgMap.
Those values have a lot of decimal points, which we can clean up by using the
mapApply function to call the
floor function on each value in the map:
WITH year(toStartOfInterval(date, toIntervalYear(10))) AS year
SELECT
county,
medianMap(map(year, price)) AS medianPrices,
mapApply((k, v) -> (k, floor(v)), avgMap(map(year, price))) AS avgPrices
FROM uk.uk_price_paid
WHERE year >= 2010
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY max(price) DESC
LIMIT 10;
┌─county─────────────┬─medianPrices──────────────┬─avgPrices─────────────────┐
1. │ GREATER LONDON │ {2010:382000,2020:490000} │ {2010:626091,2020:807240} │
2. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ {2010:127000,2020:140000} │ {2010:176955,2020:225770} │
3. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ {2010:148500,2020:183000} │ {2010:204128,2020:257226} │
4. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ {2010:140000,2020:177500} │ {2010:195592,2020:251165} │
5. │ MERSEYSIDE │ {2010:127995,2020:150000} │ {2010:182194,2020:206062} │
6. │ HERTFORDSHIRE │ {2010:317500,2020:415000} │ {2010:414134,2020:529409} │
7. │ WEST YORKSHIRE │ {2010:140000,2020:164500} │ {2010:185121,2020:234870} │
8. │ BRIGHTON AND HOVE │ {2010:285000,2020:387000} │ {2010:372285,2020:527184} │
9. │ DORSET │ {2010:250000,2020:315000} │ {2010:305581,2020:370739} │
10. │ HAMPSHIRE │ {2010:265000,2020:330000} │ {2010:335945,2020:425196} │
└────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┘
Flexible grouping: counties, districts, and postcodes
Let's try to group by some different fields. This time we're going to compute the median price per decade grouped by county and district:
WITH year(toStartOfInterval(date, toIntervalYear(10))) AS year
SELECT
county,
district,
medianMap(map(year, price)) AS medianPrices
FROM uk.uk_price_paid
WHERE year >= 2010
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY max(price) DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─county─────────────┬─district───────────────┬─medianPrices────────────────┐
1. │ GREATER LONDON │ CROYDON │ {2010:298475,2020:400000} │
2. │ GREATER LONDON │ CITY OF WESTMINSTER │ {2010:800000,2020:935000} │
3. │ GREATER LONDON │ SOUTHWARK │ {2010:437000,2020:540000} │
4. │ TYNE AND WEAR │ NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE │ {2010:144000,2020:162500} │
5. │ WEST MIDLANDS │ WALSALL │ {2010:137450,2020:162000} │
6. │ GREATER LONDON │ CITY OF LONDON │ {2010:725875,2020:840000} │
7. │ GREATER LONDON │ HILLINGDON │ {2010:329125,2020:439000} │
8. │ GREATER MANCHESTER │ MANCHESTER │ {2010:144972.5,2020:190000} │
9. │ GREATER LONDON │ HAMMERSMITH AND FULHAM │ {2010:622250,2020:750000} │
10. │ GREATER LONDON │ ISLINGTON │ {2010:500000,2020:640000} │
└────────────────────┴────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘
We could also choose to group by year and then concatenate
postcode1 and
postcode2 in the map:
WITH year(toStartOfInterval(date, toIntervalYear(10))) AS year
SELECT
year,
medianMap(map(postcode1 || ' ' || postcode2, price)) AS medianPrices
FROM uk.uk_price_paid
WHERE postcode1 LIKE 'NP1'
GROUP BY ALL;
┌─year─┬─medianPrices────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ 1990 │ {'NP1 4PB':9000} │
2. │ 2000 │ {'NP1 4SR':28475,'NP1 7HZ':200000} │
3. │ 2010 │ {'NP1 4PB':5000,'NP1 4QJ':1075000,'NP1 4SR':58000,'NP1 8BR':200000} │
4. │ 2020 │ {'NP1 5DW':140000} │
└──────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘