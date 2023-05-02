When this error occurs, a table shows as readonly and the error states intersecting parts. You can see the error in the logs or by

SELECT *

FROM system . replicas

WHERE is_readonly = 1



The error message looks like:

Code: 49. DB::Exception: Part XXXXX intersects previous part YYYYY. It is a bug or a result of manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data. (LOGICAL_ERROR) (version 21.12.4.1 (official build))



This error can be caused by a race condition between mergeSelectingTask and queue reinitialization.

Execute the following queries on all replicas:

DETACH TABLE table_name ;



SYSTEM DROP REPLICA 'replica_name' FROM ZK PATH '/table_path_in_zk/' ;



ATTACH TABLE table_name ;



Then execute the following on all replicas:

SYSTEM RESTORE REPLICA table_name ;



SYSTEM SYNC REPLICA table_name ;



tip You should upgrade to the latest version of ClickHouse

Related PRs and GitHub issues:

ClickHouse v 22.12 and prior