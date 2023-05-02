When this error occurs, a table shows as readonly and the error states intersecting parts. You can see the error in the logs or by
SELECT *
FROM system.replicas
WHERE is_readonly = 1
The error message looks like:
Code: 49. DB::Exception: Part XXXXX intersects previous part YYYYY. It is a bug or a result of manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data. (LOGICAL_ERROR) (version 21.12.4.1 (official build))
Cause of the Error
This error can be caused by a race condition between
mergeSelectingTask and queue reinitialization.
Solution
Execute the following queries on all replicas:
DETACH TABLE table_name; -- Required for DROP REPLICA
SYSTEM DROP REPLICA 'replica_name' FROM ZK PATH '/table_path_in_zk/'; -- It will remove everything from /table_path_in_zk
ATTACH TABLE table_name; -- Table will be in readonly mode, because there is no metadata in ZK
Then execute the following on all replicas:
SYSTEM RESTORE REPLICA table_name; -- It will detach all partitions, re-create metadata in ZK (like it's new empty table), and then attach all partitions back
SYSTEM SYNC REPLICA table_name; -- Wait for replicas to synchronize parts. Also it's recommended to check `system.detached_parts` on all replicas after recovery is finished.
tip
You should upgrade to the latest version of ClickHouse
Versions affected:
ClickHouse v 22.12 and prior