The short answer is “yes”. ClickHouse has multiple mechanisms that allow freeing up disk space by removing old data. Each mechanism is aimed for different scenarios.

TTL

ClickHouse allows to automatically drop values when some condition happens. This condition is configured as an expression based on any columns, usually just static offset for any timestamp column.

The key advantage of this approach is that it does not need any external system to trigger, once TTL is configured, data removal happens automatically in background.

note

TTL can also be used to move data not only to /dev/null, but also between different storage systems, like from SSD to HDD.

More details on configuring TTL.

DELETE FROM

DELETE FROM allows standard DELETE queries to be run in ClickHouse. The rows targeted in the filter clause are marked as deleted, and removed from future result sets. Cleanup of the rows happens asynchronously.

note

DELETE FROM is an experimental feature and must be enabled with:

SET allow_experimental_lightweight_delete = true;

ALTER DELETE

ALTER DELETE removes rows using asynchronous batch operations. Unlike DELETE FROM, queries run after the ALTER DELETE and before the batch operations complete will include the rows targeted for deletion. For more details see the ALTER DELETE docs.

ALTER DELETE can be issued to flexibly remove old data. If you need to do it regularly, the main downside will be the need to have an external system to submit the query. There are also some performance considerations since mutations rewrite complete parts even there is only a single row to be deleted.

This is the most common approach to make your system based on ClickHouse GDPR-compliant.

More details on mutations.

DROP PARTITION

ALTER TABLE ... DROP PARTITION provides a cost-efficient way to drop a whole partition. It’s not that flexible and needs proper partitioning scheme configured on table creation, but still covers most common cases. Like mutations need to be executed from an external system for regular use.

More details on manipulating partitions.

TRUNCATE

It’s rather radical to drop all data from a table, but in some cases it might be exactly what you need.

More details on table truncation.

The short answer is "yes". However, we recommend keeping latency between all regions/datacenters in two-digit range, otherwise write performance will suffer as it goes through distributed consensus protocol. For example, replication between US coasts will likely work fine, but between the US and Europe won't.

Configuration-wise there's no difference compared to single-region replication, simply use hosts that are located in different locations for replicas.

For more information, see full article on data replication.

First of all, let’s discuss why people ask this question in the first place. There are two key reasons:

  1. ClickHouse is developed with pretty high velocity, and usually there are 10+ stable releases per year. That makes a wide range of releases to choose from, which is not so trivial of a choice.
  2. Some users want to avoid spending time figuring out which version works best for their use case and just follow someone else’s advice.

The second reason is more fundamental, so we’ll start with that one and then get back to navigating through various ClickHouse releases.

Which ClickHouse Version Do You Recommend?

It’s tempting to hire consultants or trust some known experts to get rid of responsibility for your production environment. You install some specific ClickHouse version that someone else recommended; if there’s some issue with it - it’s not your fault, it’s someone else’s. This line of reasoning is a big trap. No external person knows better than you what’s going on in your company’s production environment.

So how do you properly choose which ClickHouse version to upgrade to? Or how do you choose your first ClickHouse version? First of all, you need to invest in setting up a realistic pre-production environment. In an ideal world, it could be a completely identical shadow copy, but that’s usually expensive.

Here are some key points to get reasonable fidelity in a pre-production environment with not-so-high costs:

  • Pre-production environment needs to run an as close of a set of queries as you intend to run in production:
    • Don’t make it read-only with some frozen data.
    • Don’t make it write-only with just copying data without building some typical reports.
    • Don’t wipe it clean instead of applying schema migrations.
  • Use a sample of real production data and queries. Try to choose a sample that’s still representative and makes SELECT queries return reasonable results. Use obfuscation if your data is sensitive and internal policies do not allow it to leave the production environment.
  • Make sure that pre-production is covered by your monitoring and alerting software the same way as your production environment does.
  • If your production spans across multiple datacenters or regions, make your pre-production do the same.
  • If your production uses complex features like replication, distributed tables and cascading materialized views, make sure they are configured similarly in pre-production.
  • There’s a trade-off on using the roughly same number of servers or VMs in pre-production as in production but of smaller size, or much less of them but of the same size. The first option might catch extra network-related issues, while the latter is easier to manage.

The second area to invest in is automated testing infrastructure. Don’t assume that if some kind of query has executed successfully once, it’ll continue to do so forever. It’s OK to have some unit tests where ClickHouse is mocked, but make sure your product has a reasonable set of automated tests that are run against real ClickHouse and check that all important use cases are still working as expected.

An extra step forward could be contributing those automated tests to ClickHouse’s open-source test infrastructure that are continuously used in its day-to-day development. It definitely will take some additional time and effort to learn how to run it and then how to adapt your tests to this framework, but it’ll pay off by ensuring that ClickHouse releases are already tested against them when they are announced stable, instead of repeatedly losing time on reporting the issue after the fact and then waiting for a bugfix to be implemented, backported and released. Some companies even have such test contributions to infrastructure by its use as an internal policy, (called Beyonce’s Rule at Google).

When you have your pre-production environment and testing infrastructure in place, choosing the best version is straightforward:

  1. Routinely run your automated tests against new ClickHouse releases. You can do it even for ClickHouse releases that are marked as testing, but going forward to the next steps with them is not recommended.
  2. Deploy the ClickHouse release that passed the tests to pre-production and check that all processes are running as expected.
  3. Report any issues you discovered to ClickHouse GitHub Issues.
  4. If there were no major issues, it should be safe to start deploying ClickHouse release to your production environment. Investing in gradual release automation that implements an approach similar to canary releases or green-blue deployments might further reduce the risk of issues in production.

As you might have noticed, there’s nothing specific to ClickHouse in the approach described above - people do that for any piece of infrastructure they rely on if they take their production environment seriously.

How to Choose Between ClickHouse Releases?

If you look into the contents of the ClickHouse package repository, you’ll see two kinds of packages:

  1. stable
  2. lts (long-term support)

Here is some guidance on how to choose between them:

  • stable is the kind of package we recommend by default. They are released roughly monthly (and thus provide new features with reasonable delay) and three latest stable releases are supported in terms of diagnostics and backporting of bugfixes.
  • lts are released twice a year and are supported for a year after their initial release. You might prefer them over stable in the following cases:
    • Your company has some internal policies that do not allow for frequent upgrades or using non-LTS software.
    • You are using ClickHouse in some secondary products that either do not require any complex ClickHouse features or do not have enough resources to keep it updated.

Many teams who initially think that lts is the way to go often switch to stable anyway because of some recent feature that’s important for their product.

danger

One more thing to keep in mind when upgrading ClickHouse: we’re always keeping an eye on compatibility across releases, but sometimes it’s not reasonable to keep and some minor details might change. So make sure you check the changelog before upgrading to see if there are any notes about backward-incompatible changes.

The short answer is “no”. The key-value workload is among top positions in the list of cases when NOT to use ClickHouse. It’s an OLAP system after all, while there are many excellent key-value storage systems out there.

However, there might be situations where it still makes sense to use ClickHouse for key-value-like queries. Usually, it’s some low-budget products where the main workload is analytical in nature and fits ClickHouse well, but there’s also some secondary process that needs a key-value pattern with not so high request throughput and without strict latency requirements. If you had an unlimited budget, you would have installed a secondary key-value database for this secondary workload, but in reality, there’s an additional cost of maintaining one more storage system (monitoring, backups, etc.) which might be desirable to avoid.

If you decide to go against recommendations and run some key-value-like queries against ClickHouse, here are some tips:

  • The key reason why point queries are expensive in ClickHouse is its sparse primary index of main MergeTree table engine family. This index can’t point to each specific row of data, instead, it points to each N-th and the system has to scan from the neighboring N-th row to the desired one, reading excessive data along the way. In a key-value scenario, it might be useful to reduce the value of N with the index_granularity setting.
  • ClickHouse keeps each column in a separate set of files, so to assemble one complete row it needs to go through each of those files. Their count increases linearly with the number of columns, so in the key-value scenario, it might be worth avoiding using many columns and put all your payload in a single String column encoded in some serialization format like JSON, Protobuf, or whatever makes sense.
  • There’s an alternative approach that uses Join table engine instead of normal MergeTree tables and joinGet function to retrieve the data. It can provide better query performance but might have some usability and reliability issues. Here’s an usage example.

Note: Please see the blog Working with Time series data in ClickHouse for additional examples of using ClickHouse for time series analysis.

ClickHouse is a generic data storage solution for [OLAP]olap.md) workloads, while there are many specialized time-series database management systems. Nevertheless, ClickHouse’s [focus on query execution speed]why-clickhouse-is-so-fast.md) allows it to outperform specialized systems in many cases. There are many independent benchmarks on this topic out there, so we’re not going to conduct one here. Instead, let’s focus on ClickHouse features that are important to use if that’s your use case.

First of all, there are specialized codecs which make typical time-series. Either common algorithms like DoubleDelta and Gorilla or specific to ClickHouse like T64.

Second, time-series queries often hit only recent data, like one day or one week old. It makes sense to use servers that have both fast nVME/SSD drives and high-capacity HDD drives. ClickHouse TTL feature allows to configure keeping fresh hot data on fast drives and gradually move it to slower drives as it ages. Rollup or removal of even older data is also possible if your requirements demand it.

Even though it’s against ClickHouse philosophy of storing and processing raw data, you can use materialized views to fit into even tighter latency or costs requirements.

