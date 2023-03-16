We can refer to systems like MapReduce as distributed computing systems in which the reduce operation is based on distributed sorting. The most common open-source solution in this class is Apache Hadoop.
These systems aren’t appropriate for online queries due to their high latency. In other words, they can’t be used as the back-end for a web interface. These types of systems aren’t useful for real-time data updates. Distributed sorting isn’t the best way to perform reduce operations if the result of the operation and all the intermediate results (if there are any) are located in the RAM of a single server, which is usually the case for online queries. In such a case, a hash table is an optimal way to perform reduce operations. A common approach to optimizing map-reduce tasks is pre-aggregation (partial reduce) using a hash table in RAM. The user performs this optimization manually. Distributed sorting is one of the main causes of reduced performance when running simple map-reduce tasks.
Most MapReduce implementations allow you to execute arbitrary code on a cluster. But a declarative query language is better suited to OLAP to run experiments quickly. For example, Hadoop has Hive and Pig. Also consider Cloudera Impala or Shark (outdated) for Spark, as well as Spark SQL, Presto, and Apache Drill. Performance when running such tasks is highly sub-optimal compared to specialized systems, but relatively high latency makes it unrealistic to use these systems as the backend for a web interface.
This question usually arises when people see official ClickHouse t-shirts. They have large words “ClickHouse не тормозит” on the front.
Before ClickHouse became open-source, it has been developed as an in-house storage system by the largest Russian IT company, Yandex. That’s why it initially got its slogan in Russian, which is “не тормозит” (pronounced as “ne tormozit”). After the open-source release we first produced some of those t-shirts for events in Russia and it was a no-brainer to use the slogan as-is.
One of the following batches of those t-shirts was supposed to be given away on events outside of Russia and we tried to make the English version of the slogan. Unfortunately, the Russian language is kind of elegant in terms of expressing stuff and there was a restriction of limited space on a t-shirt, so we failed to come up with good enough translation (most options appeared to be either long or inaccurate) and decided to keep the slogan in Russian even on t-shirts produced for international events. It appeared to be a great decision because people all over the world get positively surprised and curious when they see it.
So, what does it mean? Here are some ways to translate “не тормозит”:
If you translate it literally, it’d be something like “ClickHouse does not press the brake pedal”.
If you’d want to express it as close to how it sounds to a Russian person with IT background, it’d be something like “If your larger system lags, it’s not because it uses ClickHouse”.
Shorter, but not so precise versions could be “ClickHouse is not slow”, “ClickHouse does not lag” or just “ClickHouse is fast”.
If you haven’t seen one of those t-shirts in person, you can check them out online in many ClickHouse-related videos. For example, this one:
P.S. These t-shirts are not for sale, they are given away for free on most ClickHouse Meetups, usually for best questions or other forms of active participation.
OLAP stands for Online Analytical Processing. It is a broad term that can be looked at from two perspectives: technical and business. But at the very high level, you can just read these words backward:
Processing
: Some source data is processed…
Analytical
: …to produce some analytical reports and insights…
In recent years, business people started to realize the value of data. Companies who make their decisions blindly, more often than not fail to keep up with the competition. The data-driven approach of successful companies forces them to collect all data that might be remotely useful for making business decisions and need mechanisms to timely analyze them. Here’s where OLAP database management systems (DBMS) come in.
In a business sense, OLAP allows companies to continuously plan, analyze, and report operational activities, thus maximizing efficiency, reducing expenses, and ultimately conquering the market share. It could be done either in an in-house system or outsourced to SaaS providers like web/mobile analytics services, CRM services, etc. OLAP is the technology behind many BI applications (Business Intelligence).
ClickHouse is an OLAP database management system that is pretty often used as a backend for those SaaS solutions for analyzing domain-specific data. However, some businesses are still reluctant to share their data with third-party providers and an in-house data warehouse scenario is also viable.
All database management systems could be classified into two groups: OLAP (Online Analytical Processing) and OLTP (Online Transactional Processing). Former focuses on building reports, each based on large volumes of historical data, but doing it not so frequently. While the latter usually handle a continuous stream of transactions, constantly modifying the current state of data.
In practice OLAP and OLTP are not categories, it’s more like a spectrum. Most real systems usually focus on one of them but provide some solutions or workarounds if the opposite kind of workload is also desired. This situation often forces businesses to operate multiple storage systems integrated, which might be not so big deal but having more systems make it more expensive to maintain. So the trend of recent years is HTAP (Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing) when both kinds of the workload are handled equally well by a single database management system.
Even if a DBMS started as a pure OLAP or pure OLTP, they are forced to move towards that HTAP direction to keep up with their competition. And ClickHouse is no exception, initially, it has been designed as [fast-as-possible OLAP system]why-clickhouse-is-so-fast.md) and it still does not have full-fledged transaction support, but some features like consistent read/writes and mutations for updating/deleting data had to be added.
The fundamental trade-off between OLAP and OLTP systems remains:
To build analytical reports efficiently it’s crucial to be able to read columns separately, thus most OLAP databases are [columnar]columnar-database.md),
While storing columns separately increases costs of operations on rows, like append or in-place modification, proportionally to the number of columns (which can be huge if the systems try to collect all details of an event just in case). Thus, most OLTP systems store data arranged by rows.
Being an open-source product makes this question not so straightforward to answer. You do not have to tell anyone if you want to start using ClickHouse, you just go grab source code or pre-compiled packages. There’s no contract to sign and the Apache 2.0 license allows for unconstrained software distribution.
Also, the technology stack is often in a grey zone of what’s covered by an NDA. Some companies consider technologies they use as a competitive advantage even if they are open-source and do not allow employees to share any details publicly. Some see some PR risks and allow employees to share implementation details only with their PR department approval.
So how to tell who is using ClickHouse?
One way is to ask around. If it’s not in writing, people are much more willing to share what technologies are used in their companies, what the use cases are, what kind of hardware is used, data volumes, etc. We’re talking with users regularly on ClickHouse Meetups all over the world and have heard stories about 1000+ companies that use ClickHouse. Unfortunately, that’s not reproducible and we try to treat such stories as if they were told under NDA to avoid any potential troubles. But you can come to any of our future meetups and talk with other users on your own. There are multiple ways how meetups are announced, for example, you can subscribe to our Twitter.
The second way is to look for companies publicly saying that they use ClickHouse. It’s more substantial because there’s usually some hard evidence like a blog post, talk video recording, slide deck, etc. We collect the collection of links to such evidence on our Adopters page. Feel free to contribute the story of your employer or just some links you’ve stumbled upon (but try not to violate your NDA in the process).
You can find names of very large companies in the adopters list, like Bloomberg, Cisco, China Telecom, Tencent, or Uber, but with the first approach, we found that there are many more. For example, if you take the list of largest IT companies by Forbes (2020) over half of them are using ClickHouse in some way. Also, it would be unfair not to mention Yandex, the company which initially open-sourced ClickHouse in 2016 and happens to be one of the largest IT companies in Europe.
It was designed to be fast. Query execution performance has always been a top priority during the development process, but other important characteristics like user-friendliness, scalability, and security were also considered so ClickHouse could become a real production system.
"Building for Fast", Alexey Milovidov (CTO, ClickHouse)
ClickHouse was initially built as a prototype to do just a single task well: to filter and aggregate data as fast as possible. That’s what needs to be done to build a typical analytical report, and that’s what a typical GROUP BY query does. The ClickHouse team has made several high-level decisions that, when combined, made achieving this task possible:
Column-oriented storage: Source data often contain hundreds or even thousands of columns, while a report can use just a few of them. The system needs to avoid reading unnecessary columns to avoid expensive disk read operations.
Indexes: Memory resident ClickHouse data structures allow the reading of only the necessary columns, and only the necessary row ranges of those columns.
Data compression: Storing different values of the same column together often leads to better compression ratios (compared to row-oriented systems) because in real data a column often has the same, or not so many different, values for neighboring rows. In addition to general-purpose compression, ClickHouse supports specialized codecs that can make data even more compact.
Vectorized query execution: ClickHouse not only stores data in columns but also processes data in columns. This leads to better CPU cache utilization and allows for SIMD CPU instructions usage.
Scalability: ClickHouse can leverage all available CPU cores and disks to execute even a single query. Not only on a single server but all CPU cores and disks of a cluster as well.
But many other database management systems use similar techniques. What really makes ClickHouse stand out is attention to low-level details. Most programming languages provide implementations for most common algorithms and data structures, but they tend to be too generic to be effective. Every task can be considered as a landscape with various characteristics, instead of just throwing in random implementation. For example, if you need a hash table, here are some key questions to consider:
Memory layout: one array for keys and values or separate arrays? Will it store small or large values?
Fill factor: when and how to resize? How to move values around on resize?
Will values be removed and which algorithm will work better if they will?
Will we need fast probing with bitmaps, inline placement of string keys, support for non-movable values, prefetch, and batching?
Hash table is a key data structure for GROUP BY implementation and ClickHouse automatically chooses one of 30+ variations for each specific query.
The same goes for algorithms, for example, in sorting you might consider:
What will be sorted: an array of numbers, tuples, strings, or structures?
Is all data available completely in RAM?
Do we need a stable sort?
Do we need a full sort? Maybe partial sort or n-th element will suffice?
How to implement comparisons?
Are we sorting data that has already been partially sorted?
Algorithms that they rely on characteristics of data they are working with can often do better than their generic counterparts. If it is not really known in advance, the system can try various implementations and choose the one that works best in runtime. For example, see an article on how LZ4 decompression is implemented in ClickHouse.
Last but not least, the ClickHouse team always monitors the Internet on people claiming that they came up with the best implementation, algorithm, or data structure to do something and tries it out. Those claims mostly appear to be false, but from time to time you’ll indeed find a gem.
Tips for building your own high-performance software
Keep in mind low-level details when designing your system.
Design based on hardware capabilities.
Choose data structures and abstractions based on the needs of the task.
Provide specializations for special cases.
Try new, "best" algorithms, that you read about yesterday.
Choose an algorithm in runtime based on statistics.
ClickHouse supports a wide range of data formats for input and output. There are multiple JSON variations among them, but the most commonly used for data ingestion is JSONEachRow. It expects one JSON object per row, each object separated by a newline.
If you use Oracle as a source of ClickHouse external dictionaries via Oracle ODBC driver, you need to set the correct value for the NLS_LANG environment variable in /etc/default/clickhouse. For more information, see the Oracle NLS_LANG FAQ.