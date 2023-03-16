Skip to main content

4 min read

In no particular order, here are some handy queries for troubleshooting ClickHouse and figuring out what is happening. We also have a great blog with some essential queries for monitoring ClickHouse.

View which settings have been changed from the default

SELECT
    name,
    value
FROM system.settings
WHERE changed

Get the size of all your tables

SELECT table,
    formatReadableSize(sum(bytes)) as size
    FROM system.parts
    WHERE active
GROUP BY table

The response looks like:

┌─table───────────┬─size──────┐
│ stat            │ 38.89 MiB │
│ customers       │ 525.00 B  │
│ my_sparse_table │ 40.73 MiB │
│ crypto_prices   │ 32.18 MiB │
│ hackernews      │ 6.23 GiB  │
└─────────────────┴───────────┘

Row count and average day size of your table

SELECT
    table,
    formatReadableSize(size) AS size,
    rows,
    days,
    formatReadableSize(avgDaySize) AS avgDaySize
FROM
(
    SELECT
        table,
        sum(bytes) AS size,
        sum(rows) AS rows,
        min(min_date) AS min_date,
        max(max_date) AS max_date,
        max_date - min_date AS days,
        size / (max_date - min_date) AS avgDaySize
    FROM system.parts
    WHERE active
    GROUP BY table
    ORDER BY rows DESC
)

Compression columns percentage as well as the size of primary index in memory

You can see how compressed your data is by column. This query also returns the size of your primary indexes in memory - useful to know because primary indexes must fit in memory.

SELECT
    parts.*,
    columns.compressed_size,
    columns.uncompressed_size,
    columns.compression_ratio,
    columns.compression_percentage
FROM
(
    SELECT
        table,
        formatReadableSize(sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)) AS uncompressed_size,
        formatReadableSize(sum(data_compressed_bytes)) AS compressed_size,
        round(sum(data_compressed_bytes) / sum(data_uncompressed_bytes), 3) AS compression_ratio,
        round(100 - ((sum(data_compressed_bytes) * 100) / sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)), 3) AS compression_percentage
    FROM system.columns
    GROUP BY table
) AS columns
RIGHT JOIN
(
    SELECT
        table,
        sum(rows) AS rows,
        max(modification_time) AS latest_modification,
        formatReadableSize(sum(bytes)) AS disk_size,
        formatReadableSize(sum(primary_key_bytes_in_memory)) AS primary_keys_size,
        any(engine) AS engine,
        sum(bytes) AS bytes_size
    FROM system.parts
    WHERE active
    GROUP BY
        database,
        table
) AS parts ON columns.table = parts.table
ORDER BY parts.bytes_size DESC

Number of queries sent by client in the last 10 minutes

Feel free to increase or decrease the time interval in the toIntervalMinute(10) function:

SELECT
    client_name,
    count(),
    query_kind,
    toStartOfMinute(event_time) AS event_time_m
FROM system.query_log
WHERE (type = 'QueryStart') AND (event_time > (now() - toIntervalMinute(10)))
GROUP BY
    event_time_m,
    client_name,
    query_kind
ORDER BY
    event_time_m DESC,
    count() ASC

Number of parts in each partition

SELECT
    concat(database, '.', table),
    partition_id,
    count()
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY
    database,
    table,
    partition_id

Finding long running queries

This can help find queries that are stuck:

SELECT
    elapsed,
    initial_user,
    client_name,
    hostname(),
    query_id,
    query
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.processes)
ORDER BY elapsed DESC

Using the query id of the worst running query, we can get a stack trace that can help when debugging.

SET allow_introspection_functions=1;

SELECT
    arrayStringConcat(
        arrayMap(
            x,
            y -> concat(x, ': ', y),
            arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), trace),
            arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), trace)
        ),
        '\n'
    ) as trace
FROM
    system.stack_trace
WHERE
    query_id = '0bb6e88b-9b9a-4ffc-b612-5746c859e360';

View the most recent errors

SELECT *
FROM system.errors
ORDER BY last_error_time DESC

The response looks like:

┌─name──────────────────┬─code─┬─value─┬─────last_error_time─┬─last_error_message──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─last_error_trace─┬─remote─┐
│ UNKNOWN_TABLE         │   60 │     3 │ 2023-03-14 01:02:35 │ Table system.stack_trace doesn't exist                                                                                                              │ []               │      0 │
│ BAD_GET               │  170 │     1 │ 2023-03-14 00:58:55 │ Requested cluster 'default' not found                                                                                                               │ []               │      0 │
│ UNKNOWN_IDENTIFIER    │   47 │     1 │ 2023-03-14 00:49:12 │ Missing columns: 'parts.table' 'table' while processing query: 'table = parts.table', required columns: 'table' 'parts.table' 'table' 'parts.table' │ []               │      0 │
│ NO_ELEMENTS_IN_CONFIG │  139 │     2 │ 2023-03-14 00:42:11 │ Certificate file is not set.                                                                                                                        │ []               │      0 │
└───────────────────────┴──────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴────────┘

Top 10 queries that are using the most CPU and memory

SELECT
    type,
    event_time,
    initial_query_id,
    formatReadableSize(memory_usage) AS memory,
    `ProfileEvents.Values`[indexOf(`ProfileEvents.Names`, 'UserTimeMicroseconds')] AS userCPU,
    `ProfileEvents.Values`[indexOf(`ProfileEvents.Names`, 'SystemTimeMicroseconds')] AS systemCPU,
    normalizedQueryHash(query) AS normalized_query_hash
FROM system.query_log
ORDER BY memory_usage DESC
LIMIT 10

How much disk space are my projection using

SELECT
    name,
    parent_name,
    formatReadableSize(bytes_on_disk) AS bytes,
    formatReadableSize(parent_bytes_on_disk) AS parent_bytes,
    bytes_on_disk / parent_bytes_on_disk AS ratio
FROM system.projection_parts

Show disk storage, number of parts, number of rows in system.parts and marks across databases

SELECT
    database,
    table,
    partition,
    count() AS parts,
    formatReadableSize(sum(bytes_on_disk)) AS bytes_on_disk,
    formatReadableQuantity(sum(rows)) AS rows,
    sum(marks) AS marks
FROM system.parts
WHERE (database != 'system') AND active
GROUP BY
    database,
    table,
    partition
ORDER BY database ASC

List details of recently written new parts

The details include when they got created, how large they are, how many rows, and more:

SELECT
    modification_time,
    rows,
    formatReadableSize(bytes_on_disk),
    *
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.parts)
WHERE (database = 'default') AND active AND (level = 0)
ORDER BY modification_time DESC
LIMIT 100

2 min read

Being an open-source product makes this question not so straightforward to answer. You do not have to tell anyone if you want to start using ClickHouse, you just go grab source code or pre-compiled packages. There’s no contract to sign and the Apache 2.0 license allows for unconstrained software distribution.

Also, the technology stack is often in a grey zone of what’s covered by an NDA. Some companies consider technologies they use as a competitive advantage even if they are open-source and do not allow employees to share any details publicly. Some see some PR risks and allow employees to share implementation details only with their PR department approval.

So how to tell who is using ClickHouse?

One way is to ask around. If it’s not in writing, people are much more willing to share what technologies are used in their companies, what the use cases are, what kind of hardware is used, data volumes, etc. We’re talking with users regularly on ClickHouse Meetups all over the world and have heard stories about 1000+ companies that use ClickHouse. Unfortunately, that’s not reproducible and we try to treat such stories as if they were told under NDA to avoid any potential troubles. But you can come to any of our future meetups and talk with other users on your own. There are multiple ways how meetups are announced, for example, you can subscribe to our Twitter.

The second way is to look for companies publicly saying that they use ClickHouse. It’s more substantial because there’s usually some hard evidence like a blog post, talk video recording, slide deck, etc. We collect the collection of links to such evidence on our Adopters page. Feel free to contribute the story of your employer or just some links you’ve stumbled upon (but try not to violate your NDA in the process).

You can find names of very large companies in the adopters list, like Bloomberg, Cisco, China Telecom, Tencent, or Uber, but with the first approach, we found that there are many more. For example, if you take the list of largest IT companies by Forbes (2020) over half of them are using ClickHouse in some way. Also, it would be unfair not to mention Yandex, the company which initially open-sourced ClickHouse in 2016 and happens to be one of the largest IT companies in Europe.

4 min read

It was designed to be fast. Query execution performance has always been a top priority during the development process, but other important characteristics like user-friendliness, scalability, and security were also considered so ClickHouse could become a real production system.

"Building for Fast", Alexey Milovidov (CTO, ClickHouse)

"Building for Fast" talk from ClickHouse Meetup Amsterdam, June 2022.

"Secrets of ClickHouse Performance Optimizations" talk from Big Data Technology Conference, December 2019, offers a more technical take on the same topic.

What Makes ClickHouse so Fast?

Architecture choices

ClickHouse was initially built as a prototype to do just a single task well: to filter and aggregate data as fast as possible. That’s what needs to be done to build a typical analytical report, and that’s what a typical GROUP BY query does. The ClickHouse team has made several high-level decisions that, when combined, made achieving this task possible:

Column-oriented storage: Source data often contain hundreds or even thousands of columns, while a report can use just a few of them. The system needs to avoid reading unnecessary columns to avoid expensive disk read operations.

Indexes: Memory resident ClickHouse data structures allow the reading of only the necessary columns, and only the necessary row ranges of those columns.

Data compression: Storing different values of the same column together often leads to better compression ratios (compared to row-oriented systems) because in real data a column often has the same, or not so many different, values for neighboring rows. In addition to general-purpose compression, ClickHouse supports specialized codecs that can make data even more compact.

Vectorized query execution: ClickHouse not only stores data in columns but also processes data in columns. This leads to better CPU cache utilization and allows for SIMD CPU instructions usage.

Scalability: ClickHouse can leverage all available CPU cores and disks to execute even a single query. Not only on a single server but all CPU cores and disks of a cluster as well.

Attention to Low-Level Details

But many other database management systems use similar techniques. What really makes ClickHouse stand out is attention to low-level details. Most programming languages provide implementations for most common algorithms and data structures, but they tend to be too generic to be effective. Every task can be considered as a landscape with various characteristics, instead of just throwing in random implementation. For example, if you need a hash table, here are some key questions to consider:

  • Which hash function to choose?
  • Collision resolution algorithm: open addressing vs chaining?
  • Memory layout: one array for keys and values or separate arrays? Will it store small or large values?
  • Fill factor: when and how to resize? How to move values around on resize?
  • Will values be removed and which algorithm will work better if they will?
  • Will we need fast probing with bitmaps, inline placement of string keys, support for non-movable values, prefetch, and batching?

Hash table is a key data structure for GROUP BY implementation and ClickHouse automatically chooses one of 30+ variations for each specific query.

The same goes for algorithms, for example, in sorting you might consider:

  • What will be sorted: an array of numbers, tuples, strings, or structures?
  • Is all data available completely in RAM?
  • Do we need a stable sort?
  • Do we need a full sort? Maybe partial sort or n-th element will suffice?
  • How to implement comparisons?
  • Are we sorting data that has already been partially sorted?

Algorithms that they rely on characteristics of data they are working with can often do better than their generic counterparts. If it is not really known in advance, the system can try various implementations and choose the one that works best in runtime. For example, see an article on how LZ4 decompression is implemented in ClickHouse.

Last but not least, the ClickHouse team always monitors the Internet on people claiming that they came up with the best implementation, algorithm, or data structure to do something and tries it out. Those claims mostly appear to be false, but from time to time you’ll indeed find a gem.

Tips for building your own high-performance software
  • Keep in mind low-level details when designing your system.
  • Design based on hardware capabilities.
  • Choose data structures and abstractions based on the needs of the task.
  • Provide specializations for special cases.
  • Try new, "best" algorithms, that you read about yesterday.
  • Choose an algorithm in runtime based on statistics.
  • Benchmark on real datasets.
  • Test for performance regressions in CI.
  • Measure and observe everything.

One min read

Pricing

For pricing information see the ClickHouse Cloud Pricing page. To understand what can affect your bill, and ways that you can manage your spend, keep reading.

Examples

note

Prices reflect AWS us-east-1 pricing.

Development: From $51 per month

Best for: Starter projects & staging

  • Development service
  • 16 GiB RAM, 2 vCPU
  • 1 TB Data

Pricing breakdown for this example:

10% active50% activeAlways on
Compute$16$79$158
Storage$35$35$35
Total$51$114$193
note

Consumption can be even lower if less than 1TB disk is used

Production (Idling, Auto-scaling): From $172 per month

Best for: Cost-sensitive ad-hoc analytics applications

  • Production Service
  • Active workload ~25% time
  • Idling on with default settings
  • Auto-scaling maximum set to prevent runaway bills

Pricing breakdown for this example:

SmallMediumLarge
Compute24 GiB RAM, 6 vCPU
$125		192 GiB RAM, 48 vCPU
$1000		720 GiB RAM, 180 vCPU
$3750
Storage1 TB Data
$47		5 TB Data
$235		10 TB Data
$470
Total$172$1,235$4,220

Production (Always-on, Reserved capacity): From $550 per month​

Best for: Latency-sensitive applications

  • Production Service
  • Active workload ~100% time
  • Auto-scaling minimum set to reserve capacity

Pricing breakdown for this example:

SmallMediumLarge
Compute24 GiB RAM, 6 vCPU
$503		96 GiB RAM, 24 vCPU
$2,012		360 GiB RAM, 90 vCPU
$7,545
Storage1 TB Data
$47		4 TB Data
$188		8 TB Data
$376
Total$550$2,200$7,921

For help with further estimation, please contact support if you are already a ClickHouse Cloud user, or [email protected] otherwise.

FAQs

How is compute metered?

ClickHouse Cloud meters compute on a per-minute basis, in 8G RAM increments.

How is storage on disk calculated?

ClickHouse Cloud uses cloud object storage and is metered on the compressed size of data stored in ClickHouse tables.

Do backups count toward total storage?

ClickHouse Cloud offers two free backups for production services, and one free backup for development services. Backups do not count toward storage.

How do I estimate compression?

Compression can vary quite a bit by dataset. It is dependent on how compressible the data is in the first place (number of high vs. low cardinality fields), and how the user sets up the schema (using optional codecs or not, for instance). It can be on the order of 10x for common types of analytical data, but it can be significantly lower or higher as well. See the optimizing documentation for guidance and this Uber blog for a detailed logging use case example. The only practical way to know exactly is to ingest your dataset into ClickHouse and compare the size of the dataset with the size stored in ClickHouse.

You can use the query SELECT formatReadableSize(total_bytes) FROM system.tables WHERE name = <your table name>.

What tools does ClickHouse offer to estimate the cost of running a service in the cloud if I have a self-managed deployment?

The ClickHouse query log captures key metrics that can be used to estimate the cost of running a workload in ClickHouse Cloud. For details on migrating from self-managed to ClickHouse Cloud please refer to the migration documentation, and contact ClickHouse Cloud support if you have further questions.

What billing options are available for ClickHouse Cloud?

ClickHouse Cloud supports the following billing options:

  • Self-service monthly (in USD, via credit card)
  • Direct-sales annual / multi-year (through pre-paid "ClickHouse Credits", in USD, with additional payment options)

How long is the billing cycle?

Billing follows a monthly billing cycle and the start date is tracked as the date when the ClickHouse Cloud organization was created.

What controls does ClickHouse Cloud offer to manage costs for Production services?

  • Trial and Annual Commit customers will be notified with automated emails when the consumption hits certain thresholds - 50%, 75%, and 90%, so that users can take action.
  • ClickHouse Cloud allows users to set a maximum auto-scaling limit on their compute via Advanced scaling control, a significant cost factor for analytical workloads.
  • The Advanced scaling control lets you set memory limits with an option to control the behavior of pausing/idling during inactivity.

What controls does ClickHouse Cloud offer to manage costs for Developer services?

  • The Advanced scaling control lets you control the behavior of pausing/idling during inactivity. Adjusting memory allocation is not supported for Developer services
  • Note that the default setting pauses the service after a period of inactivity

If I have multiple services, do I get an invoice per service or a consolidated invoice?

A consolidated invoice is generated for all services in a given organization for a billing period.

If I add my credit card and upgrade before my trial period and credits expire, will I be charged?

When a user converts from trial to paid before the 30-day trial period ends, but with credits remaining from the trial credit allowance, we continue to draw down from the trial credits during the initial 30-day trial period, and then charge the credit card.

How can I keep track of my spending?

ClickHouse Cloud console includes a Usage display that gives detailed information about usage per service on compute and storage. This can be used to understand the cost breakdown by metered units.

How do I access my invoice for my AWS marketplace subscription to the ClickHouse Cloud service?

All marketplace subscriptions will be billed and invoiced by AWS. You can download the invoice from the AWS Billing Dashboard.

Why do the dates on the Usage statements not match my AWS Marketplace Invoice?

AWS Marketplace billing follows the calendar month cycle eg: For usage between dates 01-Dec-2022 and 01-Jan-2023, an invoice will be generated between 3-Jan - 5-Jan-2023

ClickHouse Cloud usage statements follow a different billing cycle where usage is metered and reported over 30 days starting from the day of sign up

The usage and invoice dates will differ if these dates are not the same. Since usage statements track usage by day for a given service, users can rely on statements to see the breakdown of costs.

What are the best practices?

There are several areas of optimization, some of these are:

  • Batching inserts in place of frequent small-size inserts
  • Having fewer columns in tables
  • Choosing a partition key so that inserts go into a fewer number of partitions
  • Avoiding write-heavy operations in ClickHouse, such as mutations, OPTIMIZE FINAL, and Nullable columns

One min read

How can I start using ClickHouse Cloud connected to my AWS/GCP/Azure account billing?

AWS (GCP and AZURE coming soon)

  • Log into the AWS console using your AWS account
  • Navigate to the ClickHouse Cloud at aws marketplace
  • Click "View purchase options"
  • In the "Contract Options" section of the page, enter any number in the Units field. This will not affect the price your pay as the price for these units for the public offering is $0. These units are usually used when accepting a private offer from ClickHouse Cloud.
  • Click "Create contract"
  • Click "Set up your account".
  • You will be redirected to the special aws marketplace ClickHouse Cloud login page. Please, complete your sign-in / sign-up at this page so we can bind your ClickHouse Cloud organization to AWS billing:
    • If you are a new CH Cloud user, click "Register" at the bottom of the page. You will be prompted to create a new user and verify the email. After verifying your email, you can leave the ClickHouse Cloud login page and login using the new username at the https://clickhouse.cloud.
    • If you are an existing CH Cloud user, simply log in using your credentials.
  • After successful log in, a new ClickHouse Cloud organization will be created. This organization will be connected to your AWS billing account.

How can I understand that my organization is connected to the aws marketplace billing?

In ClickHouse Cloud console, navigate to Admin -> Billing. You should see the name of the marketplace and the link in the Payment details section

I am an existing ClickHouse Cloud user. What will happen if I subscribe to the CH Cloud via aws marketplace?

A separate organization connected to the marketplace will be created. Your existing services and organizations will remain and they will not be connected to the marketplace billing.

You can switch between organizations in the top right corner of the ClickHouse Cloud console.

I am an existing ClickHouse Cloud user and I want my existing services to be billed via marketplace.

Please contact ClickHouse Cloud support in this case.

I subscribed as a marketplace user and now I want to unsubscribe from the ClickHouse Cloud.

Note that you can simply stop using ClickHouse Cloud and delete all existing ClickHouse Cloud services. Even though the subscription will still be active, you will not be paying anything as ClickHouse Cloud doesn't have any recurring fees.

If you want to unsubscribe, please navigate to the Cloud Provider console and cancel the subscription renewal there. Once the subscription ends, all existing services will be stopped and you will be prompted to add a credit card. If no card was added, after two weeks all existing services will be deleted.

Previously I subscribed to ClickHouse Cloud as a marketplace user, then I unsubscribed, but now I want to subscribe back.

In that case please subscribe to the ClickHouse Cloud as usual (see "How can I start using ClickHouse Cloud connected to my AWS/GCP/Azure account billing?"). Note that a new ClickHouse Cloud organization will be created and connected to the marketplace.

How do I access my invoice for my AWS marketplace subscription to the ClickHouse Cloud service?

All marketplace subscriptions will be billed and invoiced by AWS. You can download the invoice from the AWS Billing Dashboard.

Why do the dates on the Usage statements not match my AWS Marketplace Invoice?

AWS Marketplace billing follows the calendar month cycle. For example, for usage between December 1st and January 1st, an invoice will be generated between January 3rd and January 5th

ClickHouse Cloud usage statements follow a different billing cycle where usage is metered and reported over 30 days starting from the day of sign up

The usage and invoice dates will differ if these dates are not the same. Since usage statements track usage by day for a given service, users can rely on statements to see the breakdown of costs.

Where can I find general billing information

Please see the billing documentation.

One min read

ClickHouse Cloud Troubleshooting

Unable to access a ClickHouse Cloud service

If you are seeing an error message like one of these, your IP Access List may be denying access:

curl: (35) error:02FFF036:system library:func(4095):Connection reset by peer

or

curl: (35) LibreSSL SSL_connect: SSL_ERROR_SYSCALL in connection to HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud:8443

or

Code: 210. DB::NetException: SSL connection unexpectedly closed (e46453teek.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse-staging.com:9440). (NETWORK_ERROR)

Check the IP Access List, if you are attempting to connect from outside the allowed list then your connection will fail.

Self-managed ClickHouse Troubleshooting

Installation

You Cannot Get Deb Packages from ClickHouse Repository with Apt-get

  • Check firewall settings.
  • If you cannot access the repository for any reason, download packages as described in the install guide article and install them manually using the sudo dpkg -i <packages> command. You will also need the tzdata package.

You Cannot Update Deb Packages from ClickHouse Repository with Apt-get

  • The issue may be happened when the GPG key is changed.

Please use the following scripts to resolve the issue:

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 8919F6BD2B48D754
sudo apt-get update

You Get Different Warnings with apt-get update

  • The completed warning messages are as one of following:
N: Skipping acquire of configured file 'main/binary-i386/Packages' as repository 'https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable InRelease' doesn't support architecture 'i386'
E: Failed to fetch https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb/dists/stable/main/binary-amd64/Packages.gz  File has unexpected size (30451 != 28154). Mirror sync in progress?
E: Repository 'https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable InRelease' changed its 'Origin' value from 'Artifactory' to 'ClickHouse'
E: Repository 'https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable InRelease' changed its 'Label' value from 'Artifactory' to 'ClickHouse'
N: Repository 'https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable InRelease' changed its 'Suite' value from 'stable' to ''
N: This must be accepted explicitly before updates for this repository can be applied. See apt-secure(8) manpage for details.
Err:11 https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable InRelease
  400  Bad Request [IP: 172.66.40.249 443]

To resolve the above issue, please use the following script:

sudo rm /var/lib/apt/lists/packages.clickhouse.com_* /var/lib/dpkg/arch /var/lib/apt/lists/partial/packages.clickhouse.com_*
sudo apt-get clean
sudo apt-get autoclean

You Can't Get Packages With Yum Because Of Wrong Signature

Possible issue: the cache is wrong, maybe it's broken after updated GPG key in 2022-09.

The solution is to clean out the cache and lib directory for yum:

sudo find /var/lib/yum/repos/ /var/cache/yum/ -name 'clickhouse-*' -type d -exec rm -rf {} +
sudo rm -f /etc/yum.repos.d/clickhouse.repo

After that follow the install guide

Connecting to the Server

Possible issues:

  • The server is not running.
  • Unexpected or wrong configuration parameters.

Server Is Not Running

Check if server is running

Command:

$ sudo service clickhouse-server status

If the server is not running, start it with the command:

$ sudo service clickhouse-server start

Check logs

The main log of clickhouse-server is in /var/log/clickhouse-server/clickhouse-server.log by default.

If the server started successfully, you should see the strings:

  • <Information> Application: starting up. — Server started.
  • <Information> Application: Ready for connections. — Server is running and ready for connections.

If clickhouse-server start failed with a configuration error, you should see the <Error> string with an error description. For example:

2019.01.11 15:23:25.549505 [ 45 ] {} <Error> ExternalDictionaries: Failed reloading 'event2id' external dictionary: Poco::Exception. Code: 1000, e.code() = 111, e.displayText() = Connection refused, e.what() = Connection refused

If you do not see an error at the end of the file, look through the entire file starting from the string:

<Information> Application: starting up.

If you try to start a second instance of clickhouse-server on the server, you see the following log:

2019.01.11 15:25:11.151730 [ 1 ] {} <Information> : Starting ClickHouse 19.1.0 with revision 54413
2019.01.11 15:25:11.154578 [ 1 ] {} <Information> Application: starting up
2019.01.11 15:25:11.156361 [ 1 ] {} <Information> StatusFile: Status file ./status already exists - unclean restart. Contents:
PID: 8510
Started at: 2019-01-11 15:24:23
Revision: 54413

2019.01.11 15:25:11.156673 [ 1 ] {} <Error> Application: DB::Exception: Cannot lock file ./status. Another server instance in same directory is already running.
2019.01.11 15:25:11.156682 [ 1 ] {} <Information> Application: shutting down
2019.01.11 15:25:11.156686 [ 1 ] {} <Debug> Application: Uninitializing subsystem: Logging Subsystem
2019.01.11 15:25:11.156716 [ 2 ] {} <Information> BaseDaemon: Stop SignalListener thread

See system.d logs

If you do not find any useful information in clickhouse-server logs or there aren’t any logs, you can view system.d logs using the command:

$ sudo journalctl -u clickhouse-server

Start clickhouse-server in interactive mode

$ sudo -u clickhouse /usr/bin/clickhouse-server --config-file /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml

This command starts the server as an interactive app with standard parameters of the autostart script. In this mode clickhouse-server prints all the event messages in the console.

Configuration Parameters

Check:

  • Docker settings.

    If you run ClickHouse in Docker in an IPv6 network, make sure that network=host is set.

  • Endpoint settings.

    Check listen_host and tcp_port settings.

    ClickHouse server accepts localhost connections only by default.

  • HTTP protocol settings.

    Check protocol settings for the HTTP API.

  • Secure connection settings.

    Check:

    Use proper parameters while connecting. For example, use the port_secure parameter with clickhouse_client.

  • User settings.

    You might be using the wrong user name or password.

Query Processing

If ClickHouse is not able to process the query, it sends an error description to the client. In the clickhouse-client you get a description of the error in the console. If you are using the HTTP interface, ClickHouse sends the error description in the response body. For example:

$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary "SELECT a"
Code: 47, e.displayText() = DB::Exception: Unknown identifier: a. Note that there are no tables (FROM clause) in your query, context: required_names: 'a' source_tables: table_aliases: private_aliases: column_aliases: public_columns: 'a' masked_columns: array_join_columns: source_columns: , e.what() = DB::Exception

If you start clickhouse-client with the stack-trace parameter, ClickHouse returns the server stack trace with the description of an error.

You might see a message about a broken connection. In this case, you can repeat the query. If the connection breaks every time you perform the query, check the server logs for errors.

Efficiency of Query Processing

If you see that ClickHouse is working too slowly, you need to profile the load on the server resources and network for your queries.

You can use the clickhouse-benchmark utility to profile queries. It shows the number of queries processed per second, the number of rows processed per second, and percentiles of query processing times.

2 min read

A columnar database stores the data of each column independently. This allows reading data from disk only for those columns that are used in any given query. The cost is that operations that affect whole rows become proportionally more expensive. The synonym for a columnar database is a column-oriented database management system. ClickHouse is a typical example of such a system.

Key columnar database advantages are:

  • Queries that use only a few columns out of many.
  • Aggregating queries against large volumes of data.
  • Column-wise data compression.

Here is the illustration of the difference between traditional row-oriented systems and columnar databases when building reports:

Traditional row-oriented Traditional row-oriented

Columnar Columnar

A columnar database is the preferred choice for analytical applications because it allows having many columns in a table just in case, but to not pay the cost for unused columns on read query execution time (a traditional OLTP database reads all of the data during queries as the data is stored in rows and not columns). Column-oriented databases are designed for big data processing and data warehousing, they often natively scale using distributed clusters of low-cost hardware to increase throughput. ClickHouse does it with combination of distributed and replicated tables.

One min read

It’s a combination of “Clickstream” and “Data wareHouse”. It comes from the original use case at Yandex.Metrica, where ClickHouse was supposed to keep records of all clicks by people from all over the Internet, and it still does the job. You can read more about this use case on ClickHouse history page.

This two-part meaning has two consequences:

  • The only correct way to write ClickHouse is with capital H.
  • If you need to abbreviate it, use CH. For some historical reasons, abbreviating as CK is also popular in China, mostly because one of the first talks about ClickHouse in Chinese used this form.
info

Many years after ClickHouse got its name, this approach of combining two words that are meaningful on their own has been highlighted as the best way to name a database in a research by Andy Pavlo, an Associate Professor of Databases at Carnegie Mellon University. ClickHouse shared his “best database name of all time” award with Postgres.

One min read

ClickHouse is an open-source project developed on GitHub.

As customary, contribution instructions are published in CONTRIBUTING.md file in the root of the source code repository.

If you want to suggest a substantial change to ClickHouse, consider opening a GitHub issue explaining what you want to do, to discuss it with maintainers and community first. Examples of such RFC issues.

If your contributions are security related, please check out our security policy too.