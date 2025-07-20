Skip to main content

What is the difference between OPTIMIZE FINAL and FINAL?

Discusses the differences between OPTIMIZE FINAL and FINAL, and when to use and avoid them.

OPTIMIZE FINAL is a DDL command that physically and permanently reorganizes and optimizes data on disk. It physically merges data parts in MergeTree tables, performing data deduplication in the process by removing duplicate rows from storage.

FINAL is a query-time modifier that provides deduplicated results without changing the structure of the stored data. It works by performing merge logic at read-time. It is temporary, only affecting the current query result.

Users are often advised to avoid using OPTIMIZE FINAL, as it has a significant performance overhead, however they should not confuse the two. It is often necessary to use FINAL to get back results without duplicates, especially when using table engines like ReplacingMergeTree which may contain duplicate rows which have not been replaced during the eventual, background merge process.

The table below summarises the key differences:

AspectOPTIMIZE FINALFINAL
TypeDDL CommandQuery Modifier
EffectPermanent storage optimizationTemporary query-time deduplication
PerformanceImpact High cost once, then faster queriesLower individual cost, but repeated for each query
Data ModificationYes - physically changes storageNo - read-only operation
Use CasePeriodic maintenance/optimizationReal-time deduplicated queries

When to use each

Use OPTIMIZE FINAL when:

  • You want to permanently improve query performance
  • You can afford the one-time optimization cost
  • You're doing periodic table maintenance
  • You want to physically clean up duplicate data

Use FINAL when:

  • You need deduplicated results immediately
  • You can't wait for or don't want permanent optimization
  • You only occasionally need deduplicated data
  • You're working with frequently changing data

Both are valuable tools, but they serve different purposes in ClickHouse's deduplication strategy.

· 2 min read