How to opt out of core dump collection

This article shows you how you can opt out of core dump collection on ClickHouse Cloud

As part of our ongoing efforts to improve the stability and reliability of our cloud services, ClickHouse Cloud will begin collecting core dumps in the event of server crashes starting on February 27, 2026.

Core dump collection enables us to:

More quickly identify root causes of crashes

Resolve issues faster

Improve the overall service experience

Core dumps capture the state of a process at the time of a crash and may include sensitive information resident in memory, such as:

Connection credentials

Encryption keys

Query strings

Other data in memory at the time of the crash

Regional Storage : Data is collected and stored in the same region as your service

: Data is collected and stored in the same region as your service Additional Protections : Enhanced security measures are applied to collected data

: Enhanced security measures are applied to collected data Limited Retention: Data is retained only for a short period to support debugging and is securely destroyed afterward

The following services are automatically excluded from core dump collection:

Services subject to HIPAA compliance

compliance Services subject to PCI compliance

compliance BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) services

Navigate to the ClickHouse Cloud Console Select your service Go to the Settings tab Locate the "Share crash reports with ClickHouse" option at the bottom of the settings page Disable the option to opt out