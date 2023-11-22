A simple nodeJS example using @clickhouse/client

import { ClickHouseClient , createClient } from '@clickhouse/client' ;



interface ClickHouseResultSet < T > {

meta : Meta [ ] ;

data : T [ ] ;

rows : number ;

statistics : Statistics ;

}



interface Statistics {

elapsed : number ;

rows_read : number ;

bytes_read : number ;

}



interface Meta {

name : string ;

type : string ;

}



interface Count {

c : number ;

}









const initClickHouseClient = async ( ) : Promise < ClickHouseClient > => {

const client = createClient ( {

host : 'https://FQDN.aws.clickhouse.cloud' ,

username : 'default' ,

password : 'password' ,

database : 'default' ,

application : ` pingpong ` ,

} ) ;



console . log ( 'ClickHouse ping' ) ;

if ( ! ( await client . ping ( ) ) ) {

throw new Error ( 'failed to ping clickhouse!' ) ;

}

console . log ( 'ClickHouse pong!' ) ;

return client ;

} ;



const main = async ( ) => {

console . log ( 'Initialising clickhouse client' ) ;

const client = await initClickHouseClient ( ) ;



const row = await client . query ( {

query : ` SELECT count() AS c FROM system.tables WHERE database='system' ` ,

} ) ;



const jsonRow : ClickHouseResultSet < Count > = await row . json ( ) ;



console . log ( ` I have found ${ jsonRow . data [ 0 ] . c } system tables! ` ) ;



await client . close ( ) ;

console . log ( ` 👋 ` ) ;

} ;



main ( ) ;

