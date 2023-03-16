Export MySQL data to Parquet, CSV or JSON

The clickhouse-local tool makes it quick and easy to read data from MySQL and output the data into lots of different formats, including Parquet, CSV, and JSON. We are going to:

Use the mysql table function to read the data

The clickhouse-local tool is a part of the ClickHouse binary. Download it using the following:

curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh



The mysql table function creates a table based on the results of a query sent to a MySQL instance. For example:

SELECT *

FROM

mysql (

'localhost:3306' ,

'my_sql_database' ,

'my_sql_table' ,

'user' ,

'password'

) ;



We can pipe the output of this query to a file using INTO OUTFILE . Use FORMAT to specify the format of the file to be created. Let's grab the entire contents of a MySQL table, and send its contents to a Parquet file:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM

mysql(

'localhost:3306',

'my_sql_database',

'my_sql_table',

'user',

'password'

)

INTO OUTFILE 'my_output_file.parquet'"



note Because the name of the output file has a .parquet extension, ClickHouse assumes we want the Parquet format, so notice we omitted the FORMAT Parquet clause.

It's the same as for Parquet, except this time we use a .csv extension on the filename. ClickHouse will realize we want a comma-separated output and that's how the data will be written to the file:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM

mysql(

'localhost:3306',

'my_sql_database',

'my_sql_table',

'user',

'password'

)

INTO OUTFILE 'my_output_file.csv'"



To go from MySQL to JSON, just change the extension on the filename to jsonl or ndjson :

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM

mysqlql(

'localhost:3306',

'my_sql_database',

'my_sql_table',

'user',

'password'

)

INTO OUTFILE 'my_output_file.ndjson'"

