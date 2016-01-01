Build a rollup with materialized views for fast time-series analytics

You can use the EXPLAIN command to see how the index is used to prune data:

EXPLAIN indexes=1 SELECT * FROM events_rollup_1h WHERE bucket_start BETWEEN now() - INTERVAL 3 DAY AND now() AND country = 'US';

┌─explain────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ 1. │ Expression ((Project names + Projection)) │ 2. │ Expression │ 3. │ ReadFromMergeTree (default.events_rollup_1h) │ 4. │ Indexes: │ 5. │ MinMax │ 6. │ Keys: │ 7. │ bucket_start │ 8. │ Condition: and((bucket_start in (-Inf, 1758550242]), (bucket_start in [1758291042, +Inf))) │ 9. │ Parts: 1/1 │ 10. │ Granules: 1/1 │ 11. │ Partition │ 12. │ Keys: │ 13. │ toYYYYMM(bucket_start) │ 14. │ Condition: and((toYYYYMM(bucket_start) in (-Inf, 202509]), (toYYYYMM(bucket_start) in [202509, +Inf))) │ 15. │ Parts: 1/1 │ 16. │ Granules: 1/1 │ 17. │ PrimaryKey │ 18. │ Keys: │ 19. │ bucket_start │ 20. │ country │ 21. │ Condition: and((country in ['US', 'US']), and((bucket_start in (-Inf, 1758550242]), (bucket_start in [1758291042, +Inf)))) │ 22. │ Parts: 1/1 │ 23. │ Granules: 1/1 │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘