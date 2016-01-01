Skip to main content
Build a rollup with materialized views for fast time-series analytics

This tutorial shows you how to maintain pre-aggregated roll-ups from a high-volume events table using materialized views. You’ll create three objects: a raw table, a rollup table, and the materialized view that writes into the rollup automatically.

When to use this pattern

Use this pattern when:

  • You have an append-only events stream (clicks, pageviews, IoT, logs).
  • Most queries are aggregations over time ranges (per minute/hour/day).
  • You want consistent sub-second reads without re-scanning all raw rows.

Create the raw events table

CREATE TABLE events_raw
(
    event_time   DateTime,
    user_id      UInt64,
    country      LowCardinality(String),
    event_type   LowCardinality(String),
    value        Float64
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(event_time)
ORDER BY (event_time, user_id)
TTL event_time + INTERVAL 90 DAY DELETE

Notes

  • PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(event_time) keeps partitions small and easy to drop.
  • ORDER BY (event_time, user_id) supports time-bounded queries + secondary filter.
  • LowCardinality(String) saves memory for categorical dimensions.
  • TTL cleans up raw data after 90 days (tune to your retention requirements).

Design the rollup (aggregated) table

We’ll pre-aggregate to hourly granularity. Choose your grain to match the most common analysis window.

CREATE TABLE events_rollup_1h
(
    bucket_start  DateTime,            -- start of the hour
    country       LowCardinality(String),
    event_type    LowCardinality(String),
    users_uniq    AggregateFunction(uniqExact, UInt64),
    value_sum     AggregateFunction(sum, Float64),
    value_avg     AggregateFunction(avg, Float64),
    events_count  AggregateFunction(count)
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(bucket_start)
ORDER BY (bucket_start, country, event_type)

We store aggregate states (e.g., AggregateFunction(sum, ...)) which compactly represent partial aggregates and can be merged or finalized later.

Create a materialized view that populates the rollup

This materialized view fires automatically on inserts into events_raw and writes aggregate states into the rollup.

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_events_rollup_1h
TO events_rollup_1h
AS
SELECT
    toStartOfHour(event_time) AS bucket_start,
    country,
    event_type,
    uniqExactState(user_id)   AS users_uniq,
    sumState(value)           AS value_sum,
    avgState(value)           AS value_avg,
    countState()              AS events_count
FROM events_raw
GROUP BY bucket_start, country, event_type;

Insert some sample data

Insert some sample data:

INSERT INTO events_raw VALUES
    (now() - INTERVAL 4 SECOND, 101, 'US', 'view', 1),
    (now() - INTERVAL 3 SECOND, 101, 'US', 'click', 1),
    (now() - INTERVAL 2 SECOND, 202, 'DE', 'view', 1),
    (now() - INTERVAL 1 SECOND, 101, 'US', 'view', 1);

Querying the rollup

You can either merge states at read time, or finalize them:

SELECT
    bucket_start,
    country,
    event_type,
    uniqExactMerge(users_uniq) AS users,
    sumMerge(value_sum)        AS value_sum,
    avgMerge(value_avg)        AS value_avg,
    countMerge(events_count)   AS events
FROM events_rollup_1h
WHERE bucket_start >= now() - INTERVAL 1 DAY
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY bucket_start, country, event_type;

Tip

If you expect reads to always hit the rollup, you can create a second materialized view that writes finalized numbers to a “plain” MergeTree table at the same 1h grain. States give more flexibility while finalized numbers give slightly simpler reads.

Filter on fields in the primary key for best performance

You can use the EXPLAIN command to see how the index is used to prune data:

EXPLAIN indexes=1
SELECT *
FROM events_rollup_1h
WHERE bucket_start BETWEEN now() - INTERVAL 3 DAY AND now()
  AND country = 'US';

        ┌─explain────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
    1.  │ Expression ((Project names + Projection))                                                                                          │
    2.  │   Expression                                                                                                                       │
    3.  │     ReadFromMergeTree (default.events_rollup_1h)                                                                                   │
    4.  │     Indexes:                                                                                                                       │
    5.  │       MinMax                                                                                                                       │
    6.  │         Keys:                                                                                                                      │
    7.  │           bucket_start                                                                                                             │
    8.  │         Condition: and((bucket_start in (-Inf, 1758550242]), (bucket_start in [1758291042, +Inf)))                                 │
    9.  │         Parts: 1/1                                                                                                                 │
    10. │         Granules: 1/1                                                                                                              │
    11. │       Partition                                                                                                                    │
    12. │         Keys:                                                                                                                      │
    13. │           toYYYYMM(bucket_start)                                                                                                   │
    14. │         Condition: and((toYYYYMM(bucket_start) in (-Inf, 202509]), (toYYYYMM(bucket_start) in [202509, +Inf)))                     │
    15. │         Parts: 1/1                                                                                                                 │
    16. │         Granules: 1/1                                                                                                              │
    17. │       PrimaryKey                                                                                                                   │
    18. │         Keys:                                                                                                                      │
    19. │           bucket_start                                                                                                             │
    20. │           country                                                                                                                  │
    21. │         Condition: and((country in ['US', 'US']), and((bucket_start in (-Inf, 1758550242]), (bucket_start in [1758291042, +Inf)))) │
    22. │         Parts: 1/1                                                                                                                 │
    23. │         Granules: 1/1                                                                                                              │
        └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

The query execution plan above shows three types of indexes being used: a MinMax index, a partition index, and a primary key Index. Each index makes use of fields specified in our primary key: (bucket_start, country, event_type). For best filtering performance you will want to make sure that your queries are making use of primary key fields to prune data.

Common variations

  • Different grains: add a daily rollup:
CREATE TABLE events_rollup_1d
(
    bucket_start Date,
    country      LowCardinality(String),
    event_type   LowCardinality(String),
    users_uniq   AggregateFunction(uniqExact, UInt64),
    value_sum    AggregateFunction(sum, Float64),
    value_avg    AggregateFunction(avg, Float64),
    events_count AggregateFunction(count)
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(bucket_start)
ORDER BY (bucket_start, country, event_type);

Then a second materialized view:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_events_rollup_1d
TO events_rollup_1d
AS
SELECT
    toDate(event_time) AS bucket_start,
    country,
    event_type,
    uniqExactState(user_id),
    sumState(value),
    avgState(value),
    countState()
FROM events_raw
GROUP BY ALL;
  • Compression: apply codecs to big columns (example: Codec(ZSTD(3))) on the raw table.
  • Cost control: push heavy retention to the raw table and keep long-lived roll-ups.
  • Backfilling: when loading historical data, insert into events_raw and let the materialized view build roll-ups automatically. For existing rows, use POPULATE on materialized view creation if suitable, or INSERT SELECT.

Clean-up and retention

  • Increase raw TTL (e.g., 30/90 days) but keep roll-ups for longer (e.g., 1 year).
  • You can also use TTL to move old parts to cheaper storage if tiering is enabled.

Troubleshooting

  • Materialized view not updating? Check that inserts go to the events_raw (not the roll-up table), and that the materialized view target is correct (TO events_rollup_1h).
  • Slow queries? Confirm they hit the rollup (query the rollup table directly) and that the time filters align to the rollup grain.
  • Backfill mismatches? Use SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS and check system.query_log / system.parts to confirm inserts and merges.