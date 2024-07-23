Mapping of metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics

The table below provides the mapping for the metrics used in
system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in
system.custom_metrics.
This is useful for customers who want to monitor for the same metrics found in
system.dashboards.
Mapping table for metrics in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics
|Dashboard
|Title
|Prometheus Metric Name (system.custom_metrics)
|Overview
|Queries/second
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_Query
|Overview
|CPU Usage (cores)
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds
|Overview
|Queries Running
|ClickHouseMetrics_Query
|Overview
|Merges Running
|ClickHouseMetrics_Merge
|Overview
|Selected Bytes/second
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedBytes
|Overview
|IO Wait
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSIOWaitMicroseconds
|Overview
|CPU Wait
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds
|Overview
|OS CPU Usage (Userspace)
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSUserTimeNormalized
|Overview
|OS CPU Usage (Kernel)
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSSystemTimeNormalized
|Overview
|Read From Disk
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes
|Overview
|Read From Filesystem
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars
|Overview
|Memory (tracked)
|ClickHouseMetrics_MemoryTracking
|Overview
|Load Average (15 minutes)
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_LoadAverage15
|Overview
|Selected Rows/second
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedRows
|Overview
|Inserted Rows/second
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_InsertedRows
|Overview
|Total MergeTree Parts
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_TotalPartsOfMergeTreeTables
|Overview
|Max Parts For Partition
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_MaxPartCountForPartition
|Cloud overview
|Queries/second
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_Query
|Cloud overview
|CPU Usage (cores)
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds
|Cloud overview
|Queries Running
|ClickHouseMetrics_Query
|Cloud overview
|Merges Running
|ClickHouseMetrics_Merge
|Cloud overview
|Selected Bytes/second
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedBytes
|Cloud overview
|IO Wait (local fs)
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSIOWaitMicroseconds
|Cloud overview
|S3 read wait
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Microseconds
|Cloud overview
|S3 read errors/sec
|ProfileEvent_ReadBufferFromS3RequestsErrors
|Cloud overview
|CPU Wait
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds
|Cloud overview
|OS CPU Usage (Userspace, normalized)
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSUserTimeNormalized
|Cloud overview
|OS CPU Usage (Kernel, normalized)
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSSystemTimeNormalized
|Cloud overview
|Read From Disk (bytes/sec)
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes
|Cloud overview
|Read From Filesystem (bytes/sec)
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars
|Cloud overview
|Memory (tracked, bytes)
|ClickHouseMetrics_MemoryTracking
|Cloud overview
|Load Average (15 minutes)
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_LoadAverage15
|Cloud overview
|Selected Rows/sec
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedRows
|Cloud overview
|Inserted Rows/sec
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_InsertedRows
|Cloud overview
|Total MergeTree Parts
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_TotalPartsOfMergeTreeTables
|Cloud overview
|Max Parts For Partition
|ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_MaxPartCountForPartition
|Cloud overview
|Read From S3 (bytes/sec)
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Bytes
|Cloud overview
|Filesystem Cache Size
|ClickHouseMetrics_FilesystemCacheSize
|Cloud overview
|Disk S3 write req/sec
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3PutObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3UploadPart + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3CreateMultipartUpload + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3CompleteMultipartUpload
|Cloud overview
|Disk S3 read req/sec
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3GetObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3HeadObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3ListObjects
|Cloud overview
|FS cache hit rate
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes / (ClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes + ClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromSourceBytes)
|Cloud overview
|Page cache hit rate
|greatest(0, (sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars) - sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes)) / (sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars) + sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Bytes)))
|Cloud overview
|Network receive bytes/sec
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_NetworkReceiveBytes
|Cloud overview
|Network send bytes/sec
|ClickHouseProfileEvents_NetworkSendBytes
