Mapping of metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics

The table below provides the mapping for the metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics .

This is useful for customers who want to monitor for the same metrics found in system.dashboards .

Dashboard Title Prometheus Metric Name (system.custom_metrics) Overview Queries/second ClickHouseProfileEvents_Query Overview CPU Usage (cores) ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds Overview Queries Running ClickHouseMetrics_Query Overview Merges Running ClickHouseMetrics_Merge Overview Selected Bytes/second ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedBytes Overview IO Wait ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSIOWaitMicroseconds Overview CPU Wait ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds Overview OS CPU Usage (Userspace) ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSUserTimeNormalized Overview OS CPU Usage (Kernel) ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSSystemTimeNormalized Overview Read From Disk ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes Overview Read From Filesystem ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars Overview Memory (tracked) ClickHouseMetrics_MemoryTracking Overview Load Average (15 minutes) ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_LoadAverage15 Overview Selected Rows/second ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedRows Overview Inserted Rows/second ClickHouseProfileEvents_InsertedRows Overview Total MergeTree Parts ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_TotalPartsOfMergeTreeTables Overview Max Parts For Partition ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_MaxPartCountForPartition Cloud overview Queries/second ClickHouseProfileEvents_Query Cloud overview CPU Usage (cores) ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds Cloud overview Queries Running ClickHouseMetrics_Query Cloud overview Merges Running ClickHouseMetrics_Merge Cloud overview Selected Bytes/second ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedBytes Cloud overview IO Wait (local fs) ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSIOWaitMicroseconds Cloud overview S3 read wait ClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Microseconds Cloud overview S3 read errors/sec ProfileEvent_ReadBufferFromS3RequestsErrors Cloud overview CPU Wait ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds Cloud overview OS CPU Usage (Userspace, normalized) ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSUserTimeNormalized Cloud overview OS CPU Usage (Kernel, normalized) ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSSystemTimeNormalized Cloud overview Read From Disk (bytes/sec) ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes Cloud overview Read From Filesystem (bytes/sec) ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars Cloud overview Memory (tracked, bytes) ClickHouseMetrics_MemoryTracking Cloud overview Load Average (15 minutes) ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_LoadAverage15 Cloud overview Selected Rows/sec ClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedRows Cloud overview Inserted Rows/sec ClickHouseProfileEvents_InsertedRows Cloud overview Total MergeTree Parts ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_TotalPartsOfMergeTreeTables Cloud overview Max Parts For Partition ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_MaxPartCountForPartition Cloud overview Read From S3 (bytes/sec) ClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Bytes Cloud overview Filesystem Cache Size ClickHouseMetrics_FilesystemCacheSize Cloud overview Disk S3 write req/sec ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3PutObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3UploadPart + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3CreateMultipartUpload + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3CompleteMultipartUpload Cloud overview Disk S3 read req/sec ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3GetObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3HeadObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3ListObjects Cloud overview FS cache hit rate ClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes / (ClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes + ClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromSourceBytes) Cloud overview Page cache hit rate greatest(0, (sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars) - sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes)) / (sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars) + sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Bytes))) Cloud overview Network receive bytes/sec ClickHouseProfileEvents_NetworkReceiveBytes Cloud overview Network send bytes/sec ClickHouseProfileEvents_NetworkSendBytes

