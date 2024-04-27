How to ingest data from Kafka into ClickHouse

Overview: This article walks through the process of sending data from a Kafka topic to a ClickHouse table. We’ll use the Wiki recent changes feed, which provides a stream of events that represent changes made to various Wikimedia properties. The steps include:

How to setup Kafka on Ubuntu Ingest a stream of data into a Kakfa topic Create a ClickHouse table that subscribes to the topic

1. Setup Kafka on Ubuntu

Create an Ubuntu ec2 instance and SSH on to it:

Install Kafka (based on the instructions here: https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/how-to-install-apache-kafka-on-ubuntu/):

sudo apt update

sudo apt install openjdk-11-jdk



mkdir /home/ubuntu/kafka

cd /home/ubuntu/kafka/



wget https://downloads.apache.org/kafka/3.7.0/kafka_2.13-3.7.0.tgz



tar -zxvf kafka_2.13-3.7.0.tgz



Start ZooKeeper:

cd kafka_2.13-3.7.0

bin/zookeeper-server-start.sh config/zookeeper.properties



Open a new console and launch Kafka:

Open a third console and create a topic named wikimedia:

You can verify it was created successfully by:

bin/kafka-topics.sh --list --bootstrap-server localhost:9092



2. Ingest the Wikimedia Stream into Kafka

We need some utilities first:

sudo apt-get install librdkafka-dev libyajl-dev

sudo apt-get install kafkacat



The data is sent to Kafka using a clever curl command that grabs the latest Wikimedia events, parses out the JSON data and sends that to the Kafka topic:

curl -N https://stream.wikimedia.org/v2/stream/recentchange | awk '/^data: /{gsub(/^data: /, ""); print}' | kafkacat -P -b localhost:9092 -t wikimedia



You can "describe" the topic:

bin/kafka-topics.sh --describe --topic wikimedia --bootstrap-server localhost:9092



Let's verify everything is working by consuming some events:

bin/kafka-console-consumer.sh --topic wikimedia --from-beginning --bootstrap-server localhost:9092



Hit Ctrl+c to kill the previous command.

3. Ingest the Data into ClickHouse

Here is what the incoming data looks like:

{

"$schema" : "/mediawiki/recentchange/1.0.0" ,

"meta" : {

"uri" : "https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Q45791749" ,

"request_id" : "f64cfb17-04ba-4d09-8935-38ec6f0001c2" ,

"id" : "9d7d2b5a-b79b-45ea-b72c-69c3b69ae931" ,

"dt" : "2024-04-18T13:21:21Z" ,

"domain" : "www.wikidata.org" ,

"stream" : "mediawiki.recentchange" ,

"topic" : "eqiad.mediawiki.recentchange" ,

"partition" : 0 ,

"offset" : 5032636513

} ,

"id" : 2196113017 ,

"type" : "edit" ,

"namespace" : 0 ,

"title" : "Q45791749" ,

"title_url" : "https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Q45791749" ,

"comment" : "/* wbsetqualifier-add:1| */ [[Property:P1545]]: 20, Modify PubMed ID: 7292984 citation data from NCBI, Europe PMC and CrossRef" ,

"timestamp" : 1713446481 ,

"user" : "Cewbot" ,

"bot" : true ,

"notify_url" : "https://www.wikidata.org/w/index.php?diff=2131981357&oldid=2131981341&rcid=2196113017" ,

"minor" : false ,

"patrolled" : true ,

"length" : {

"old" : 75618 ,

"new" : 75896

} ,

"revision" : {

"old" : 2131981341 ,

"new" : 2131981357

} ,

"server_url" : "https://www.wikidata.org" ,

"server_name" : "www.wikidata.org" ,

"server_script_path" : "/w" ,

"wiki" : "wikidatawiki" ,

"parsedcomment" : "<span dir=\"auto\"><span class=\"autocomment\">Added qualifier: </span></span> <a href=\"/wiki/Property:P1545\" title=\"series ordinal | position of an item in its parent series (most frequently a 1-based index), generally to be used as a qualifier (different from "rank" defined as a class, and from "ranking" defined as a property for evaluating a quality).\"><span class=\"wb-itemlink\"><span class=\"wb-itemlink-label\" lang=\"en\" dir=\"ltr\">series ordinal</span> <span class=\"wb-itemlink-id\">(P1545)</span></span></a>: 20, Modify PubMed ID: 7292984 citation data from NCBI, Europe PMC and CrossRef"

}



We will need the Kafka table engine to pull the data from the Kafka topic:

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE wikiQueue

(

` id ` UInt32 ,

` type ` String ,

` title ` String ,

` title_url ` String ,

` comment ` String ,

` timestamp ` UInt64 ,

` user ` String ,

` bot ` Bool ,

` server_url ` String ,

` server_name ` String ,

` wiki ` String ,

` meta ` Tuple ( uri String , id String , stream String , topic String , domain String )

)

ENGINE = Kafka (

'ec2.compute.amazonaws.com:9092' ,

'wikimedia' ,

'consumer-group-wiki' ,

'JSONEachRow'

) ;



For some reason the Kafka table engine seems to take the public ec2 URL and convert it to the private DNS name, so I had to add that to my local /etc/hosts file:

52.14 .154.92 ip.us-east-2.compute.internal



You can read from a Kafka table, you just have to enable a setting:

SELECT *

FROM wikiQueue

LIMIT 20

FORMAT Vertical

SETTINGS stream_like_engine_allow_direct_select = 1 ;



The rows should come back nicely parsed based on the columns defined in the wikiQueue table:

id: 2473996741

type: edit

title: File:Père-Lachaise - Division 6 - Cassereau 05.jpg

title_url: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:P%C3%A8re-Lachaise_-_Division_6_-_Cassereau_05.jpg

comment: /* wbcreateclaim-create:1| */ [[d:Special:EntityPage/P921]]: [[d:Special:EntityPage/Q112327116]], [[:toollabs:quickstatements/#/batch/228454|batch #228454]]

timestamp: 1713457283

user: Ameisenigel

bot: false

server_url: https://commons.wikimedia.org

server_name: commons.wikimedia.org

wiki: commonswiki

meta: ('https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:P%C3%A8re-Lachaise_-_Division_6_-_Cassereau_05.jpg','01a832e2-24c5-4ccb-bd93-8e2c0e429418','mediawiki.recentchange','eqiad.mediawiki.recentchange','commons.wikimedia.org')



We need a MergeTree table to store these incoming events:

CREATE TABLE rawEvents (

id UInt64 ,

type LowCardinality ( String ) ,

comment String ,

timestamp DateTime64 ( 3 , 'UTC' ) ,

title_url String ,

topic LowCardinality ( String ) ,

user String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY ( type , timestamp ) ;



Let's define a materialized view that gets triggered when an insert occurs on the Kafka table and sends the data to our rawEvents table:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW rawEvents_mv TO rawEvents

AS

SELECT

id ,

type ,

comment ,

toDateTime ( timestamp ) AS timestamp ,

title_url ,

tupleElement ( meta , 'topic' ) AS topic ,

user

FROM wikiQueue

WHERE title_url <> '' ;



You should start seeing data going into rawEvents almost immediately:

SELECT count ( )

FROM rawEvents ;



Let's view some of the rows:

SELECT *

FROM rawEvents

LIMIT 5

FORMAT Vertical



Row 1:

──────

id: 124842852

type: 142

comment: Pere prlpz commented on "Plantilles Enciclopèdia Catalana" (Diria que no cal fer res als articles. Es pot actualitzar els enllaços que es facin servir a les referències (tot i que l'antic encara ha...)

timestamp: 2024-04-18 16:22:29.000

title_url: https://ca.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tema:Wu36d6vfsiuu4jsi

topic: eqiad.mediawiki.recentchange

user: Pere prlpz



Row 2:

──────

id: 2473996748

type: categorize

comment: [[:File:Ruïne van een poortgebouw, RP-T-1976-29-6(R).jpg]] removed from category

timestamp: 2024-04-18 16:21:20.000

title_url: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Pieter_Moninckx

topic: eqiad.mediawiki.recentchange

user: Warburg1866



Row 3:

──────

id: 311828596

type: categorize

comment: [[:Cujo (película)]] añadida a la categoría

timestamp: 2024-04-18 16:21:21.000

title_url: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Categor%C3%ADa:Pel%C3%ADculas_basadas_en_obras_de_Stephen_King

topic: eqiad.mediawiki.recentchange

user: Beta15



Row 4:

──────

id: 311828597

type: categorize

comment: [[:Cujo (película)]] eliminada de la categoría

timestamp: 2024-04-18 16:21:21.000

title_url: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Categor%C3%ADa:Trabajos_basados_en_obras_de_Stephen_King

topic: eqiad.mediawiki.recentchange

user: Beta15



Row 5:

──────

id: 48494536

type: categorize

comment: [[:braiteremmo]] ajoutée à la catégorie

timestamp: 2024-04-18 16:21:21.000

title_url: https://fr.wiktionary.org/wiki/Cat%C3%A9gorie:Wiktionnaire:Exemples_manquants_en_italien

topic: eqiad.mediawiki.recentchange

user: Àncilu bot



Let's see what types of events are coming in:

SELECT

type,

count()

FROM rawEvents

GROUP BY type



┌─type───────┬─count()─┐

1. │ 142 │ 1 │

2. │ new │ 1003 │

3. │ categorize │ 12228 │

4. │ log │ 1799 │

5. │ edit │ 17142 │

└────────────┴─────────┘



Let's define a materialized view chained to our current materialized view. We will keep track of some aggregated stats per minute:

CREATE TABLE byMinute

(

` dateTime ` DateTime64 ( 3 , 'UTC' ) NOT NULL ,

` users ` AggregateFunction ( uniq , String ) ,

` pages ` AggregateFunction ( uniq , String ) ,

` updates ` AggregateFunction ( sum , UInt32 )

)

ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree

ORDER BY dateTime ;



CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW byMinute_mv TO byMinute

AS SELECT

toStartOfMinute ( timestamp ) AS dateTime ,

uniqState ( user ) AS users ,

uniqState ( title_url ) AS pages ,

sumState ( toUInt32 ( 1 ) ) AS updates

FROM rawEvents

GROUP BY dateTime ;



We will need -Merge functions to view the results: