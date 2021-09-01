This is just a short example that illustrates the use of JSONExtract functions.
Create a table:
CREATE TABLE default.json_extract_example
(
`rawJSON` String EPHEMERAL,
`a1` String DEFAULT JSONExtractString(rawJSON, 'a1'),
`a2` Boolean DEFAULT JSONExtractBool(rawJSON, 'a2'),
`a3.aa1` Float DEFAULT JSONExtractFloat(JSONExtractRaw(rawJSON, 'a3'), 'aa1'),
`a3.aa2` UInt8 DEFAULT JSONExtractUInt(JSONExtractRaw(rawJSON, 'a3'), 'aa2')
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (a1, a2)
Add your JSON raw string:
INSERT INTO default.json_extract_example (rawJSON) VALUES ('{"a1": "XX", "a2": true, "a3":{"aa1":23.11,"aa2":12}}');
Query your data:
SELECT *
FROM json_extract_example
FORMAT Pretty
Yields:
┏━━━━┳━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━┓
┃ a1 ┃ a2 ┃ a3.aa1 ┃ a3.aa2 ┃
┡━━━━╇━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━┩
│ XX │ true │ 23.11 │ 12 │
└────┴──────┴────────┴────────┘
Each stored as the original JSON type:
SELECT
toTypeName(a1),
toTypeName(a2),
toTypeName(a3.aa1),
toTypeName(a3.aa2)
FROM default.json_extract_example
FORMAT Pretty
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ toTypeName(a1) ┃ toTypeName(a2) ┃ toTypeName(a3.aa1) ┃ toTypeName(a3.aa2) ┃
┡━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┩
│ String │ Bool │ Float32 │ UInt8 │
└────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────────┴────────────────────┘