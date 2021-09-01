This is just a short example that illustrates the use of JSONExtract functions.

Create a table:

CREATE TABLE default . json_extract_example

(

` rawJSON ` String EPHEMERAL ,

` a1 ` String DEFAULT JSONExtractString ( rawJSON , 'a1' ) ,

` a2 ` Boolean DEFAULT JSONExtractBool ( rawJSON , 'a2' ) ,

` a3.aa1 ` Float DEFAULT JSONExtractFloat ( JSONExtractRaw ( rawJSON , 'a3' ) , 'aa1' ) ,

` a3.aa2 ` UInt8 DEFAULT JSONExtractUInt ( JSONExtractRaw ( rawJSON , 'a3' ) , 'aa2' )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY ( a1 , a2 )



Add your JSON raw string:

INSERT INTO default . json_extract_example ( rawJSON ) VALUES ( '{"a1": "XX", "a2": true, "a3":{"aa1":23.11,"aa2":12}}' ) ;



Query your data:

SELECT *

FROM json_extract_example

FORMAT Pretty



Yields:

┏━━━━┳━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━┓

┃ a1 ┃ a2 ┃ a3.aa1 ┃ a3.aa2 ┃

┡━━━━╇━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━┩

│ XX │ true │ 23.11 │ 12 │

└────┴──────┴────────┴────────┘



Each stored as the original JSON type:

SELECT

toTypeName ( a1 ) ,

toTypeName ( a2 ) ,

toTypeName ( a3 . aa1 ) ,

toTypeName ( a3 . aa2 )

FROM default . json_extract_example

FORMAT Pretty

