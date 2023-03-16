Improving Map performance

Problem

Map lookup such as a['key'] works with linear complexity (mentioned here) and can be inefficient. This is because selecting a value with a specific key from a table would require iterating through all keys (~M) across all rows (N) in the Map column, resulting in ~MxN lookups.

A lookup using Map can be 10x slower than a String column. The experiment below also shows ~10x slowdown for cold query, and difference in multiple magnitudes of data processed (7.21 MB vs 5.65 GB).



DROP TABLE IF EXISTS tbl ;

CREATE TABLE tbl (

` Timestamp ` DateTime64 ( 9 ) CODEC ( Delta ( 8 ) , ZSTD ( 1 ) ) ,

` TraceId ` String CODEC ( ZSTD ( 1 ) ) ,

` ServiceName ` LowCardinality ( String ) CODEC ( ZSTD ( 1 ) ) ,

` Duration ` UInt8 CODEC ( ZSTD ( 1 ) ) ,

` SpanName ` LowCardinality ( String ) CODEC ( ZSTD ( 1 ) ) ,

` ResourceAttributes ` Map ( LowCardinality ( String ) , String ) CODEC ( ZSTD ( 1 ) )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

PARTITION BY toDate ( Timestamp )

ORDER BY ( ServiceName , SpanName , toUnixTimestamp ( Timestamp ) , TraceId ) ;





DROP FUNCTION IF EXISTS genmap ;

CREATE FUNCTION genmap AS ( n ) - > arrayMap ( x - > ( x::String , ( x * rand32 ( ) ) ::String ) , range ( 1 , n ) ) ;





SELECT genmap ( 10 ) ::Map ( String , String ) ;





INSERT INTO tbl

SELECT

now ( ) - randUniform ( 1 , 1000000. ) as Timestamp ,

randomPrintableASCII ( 2 ) as TraceId ,

randomPrintableASCII ( 2 ) as ServiceName ,

rand32 ( ) as Duration ,

randomPrintableASCII ( 2 ) as SpanName ,

genmap ( rand64 ( ) % 500 ) ::Map ( String , String ) as ResourceAttributes

FROM numbers ( 1 _000_000 ) ;









SELECT

COUNT ( * ) ,

avg ( Duration / 1 E6 ) as average ,

quantile ( 0.95 ) ( Duration / 1 E6 ) as p95 ,

quantile ( 0.99 ) ( Duration / 1 E6 ) as p99 ,

SpanName

FROM tbl

GROUP BY SpanName ORDER BY 1 DESC LIMIT 50 FORMAT Null ;









SELECT

COUNT ( * ) ,

avg ( Duration / 1 E6 ) as average ,

quantile ( 0.95 ) ( Duration / 1 E6 ) as p95 ,

quantile ( 0.99 ) ( Duration / 1 E6 ) as p99 ,

ResourceAttributes [ '1' ] as hostname

FROM tbl

GROUP BY hostname ORDER BY 1 DESC LIMIT 50 FORMAT Null ;



Solution To improve the query, we can add another column with the value defaulting to a particular key in the Map column, and then materializing it to populate value for existing rows. This way, we extract and store the necessary value at insertion time, thereby speeding up the lookup at query time.