Importing and querying JSON array objects

Question: How do I import JSON arrays and how can I query the inner objects?

Answer:

Dump this 1 line JSON array to sample.json

{"_id":"1","channel":"help","events":[{"eventType":"open","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:39.527Z"},{"eventType":"close","time":"2021-06-18T09:48:05.646Z"}]},{"_id":"2","channel":"help","events":[{"eventType":"open","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:39.535Z"},{"eventType":"edit","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:41.317Z"}]},{"_id":"3","channel":"questions","events":[{"eventType":"close","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:39.543Z"},{"eventType":"create","time":"2021-06-18T09:52:51.299Z"}]},{"_id":"4","channel":"general","events":[{"eventType":"create","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:39.552Z"},{"eventType":"edit","time":"2021-06-18T09:47:29.109Z"}]},{"_id":"5","channel":"general","events":[{"eventType":"edit","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:39.560Z"},{"eventType":"open","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:39.680Z"},{"eventType":"close","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:41.207Z"},{"eventType":"edit","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:43.372Z"},{"eventType":"edit","time":"2021-06-18T09:42:45.642Z"}]}



Check the data:

clickhousebook . local : ) SELECT * FROM file ( '/path/to/sample.json' , 'JSONEachRow' ) ;



SELECT *

FROM file ( '/path/to/sample.json' , 'JSONEachRow' )



Query id: 0 bbfa09f - ac7f - 4 a1e - 9227 - 2961 b5ffc2d4



┌─_id─┬─channel───┬─events─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 1 │ help │ [ { 'eventType' : 'open' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:39.527Z' } , { 'eventType' : 'close' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:48:05.646Z' } ] │

│ 2 │ help │ [ { 'eventType' : 'open' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:39.535Z' } , { 'eventType' : 'edit' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:41.317Z' } ] │

│ 3 │ questions │ [ { 'eventType' : 'close' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:39.543Z' } , { 'eventType' : 'create' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:52:51.299Z' } ] │

│ 4 │ general │ [ { 'eventType' : 'create' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:39.552Z' } , { 'eventType' : 'edit' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:47:29.109Z' } ] │

│ 5 │ general │ [ { 'eventType' : 'edit' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:39.560Z' } , { 'eventType' : 'open' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:39.680Z' } , { 'eventType' : 'close' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:41.207Z' } , { 'eventType' : 'edit' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:43.372Z' } , { 'eventType' : 'edit' , 'time' : '2021-06-18T09:42:45.642Z' } ] │

└─────┴───────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



5 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



Create a table to receive the JSON rows:

clickhousebook . local : ) CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS sample_json_array (

` rawJSON ` String EPHEMERAL ,

` _id ` String DEFAULT JSONExtractString ( rawJSON , '_id' ) ,

` channel ` String DEFAULT JSONExtractString ( rawJSON , 'channel' ) ,

` actions ` Array ( JSON ) DEFAULT JSONExtract ( rawJSON , 'actions' )

) ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY

channel



CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS sample_json_array

(

` rawJSON ` String EPHEMERAL ,

` _id ` String DEFAULT JSONExtractString ( rawJSON , '_id' ) ,

` channel ` String DEFAULT JSONExtractString ( rawJSON , 'channel' ) ,

` actions ` Array ( JSON ) DEFAULT JSONExtract ( rawJSON , 'actions' )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY channel



Query id: e90c26e7 - a950 - 4520 - a517 - 6 d437856f81d





0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.173 sec .



Insert the data:

clickhousebook.local :) INSERT INTO

sample_json_array

SELECT

*

FROM

file(

'/opt/cases/000000/sample_json_arrays.json',

'JSONEachRow'

);



INSERT INTO sample_json_array SELECT *

FROM file('/opt/cases/000000/sample.json', 'JSONEachRow')



Query id: 60c4beab-3c2c-40c1-9c6f-bbbd7118dde3



Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.



Check how the data inference acted on JSON object type:

clickhousebook . local : ) DESCRIBE TABLE sample_json_object_array SETTINGS describe_extend_object_types = 1 ;



DESCRIBE TABLE sample_json_object_array

SETTINGS describe_extend_object_types = 1



Query id: a28c2850 - 885 d - 4 c3a - b1bc - e5931909e89a



┌─name────┬─ type ────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─────────────────────┬─ comment ─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ rawJSON │ String │ EPHEMERAL │ defaultValueOfTypeName ( 'String' ) │ │ │ │

│ _id │ String │ DEFAULT │ JSONExtractString ( rawJSON , '_id' ) │ │ │ │

│ channel │ String │ DEFAULT │ JSONExtractString ( rawJSON , 'channel' ) │ │ │ │

│ events │ Array ( Tuple ( eventType String , time String ) ) │ DEFAULT │ JSONExtractArrayRaw ( rawJSON , 'events' ) │ │ │ │

└─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



Events is an Array of Tuple each containing a eventType String and a time String fields. This latter type is suboptimal (we'd want DateTime instead).

Let's see the data:

clickhousebook . local : ) SELECT

_id ,

channel ,

events . eventType ,

events . time

FROM sample_json_object_array

WHERE has ( events . eventType , 'close' )



SELECT

_id ,

channel ,

events . eventType ,

events . time

FROM sample_json_object_array

WHERE has ( events . eventType , 'close' )



Query id: 3 ddd6843 - 5206 - 4 f52 - 971 f - 1699 f0ba1728



┌─_id─┬─channel───┬─events . eventType──────────────────────┬─events . time ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 5 │ general │ [ 'edit' , 'open' , 'close' , 'edit' , 'edit' ] │ [ '2021-06-18T09:42:39.560Z' , '2021-06-18T09:42:39.680Z' , '2021-06-18T09:42:41.207Z' , '2021-06-18T09:42:43.372Z' , '2021-06-18T09:42:45.642Z' ] │

│ 1 │ help │ [ 'open' , 'close' ] │ [ '2021-06-18T09:42:39.527Z' , '2021-06-18T09:48:05.646Z' ] │

│ 3 │ questions │ [ 'close' , 'create' ] │ [ '2021-06-18T09:42:39.543Z' , '2021-06-18T09:52:51.299Z' ] │

└─────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



3 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



Let's run a few queries:

_id and channel of events that have an eventType of value close

clickhousebook . local : ) SELECT

_id ,

channel ,

events . eventType

FROM

sample_json_object_array

WHERE

has ( events . eventType , 'close' )



SELECT

_id ,

channel ,

events . eventType

FROM sample_json_object_array

WHERE has ( events . eventType , 'close' )



Query id: 033 a0c56 - 7 bfa - 4261 - a334 - 7323 bdc40f87



┌─_id─┬─channel───┬─events . eventType──────────────────────┐

│ 5 │ general │ [ 'edit' , 'open' , 'close' , 'edit' , 'edit' ] │

│ 1 │ help │ [ 'open' , 'close' ] │

│ 3 │ questions │ [ 'close' , 'create' ] │

└─────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─_id─┬─channel───┬─events . eventType──────────────────────┐

│ 5 │ general │ [ 'edit' , 'open' , 'close' , 'edit' , 'edit' ] │

│ 1 │ help │ [ 'open' , 'close' ] │

│ 3 │ questions │ [ 'close' , 'create' ] │

└─────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┘



6 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



We want to query the time , for example all events between a given time range, but we notice it was imported as String :

clickhousebook . local : ) SELECT toTypeName ( events . time ) FROM sample_json_object_array ;



SELECT toTypeName ( events . time )

FROM sample_json_object_array



Query id: 27 f07f02 - 66 cd - 420 d - 8623 - eeed7d501014



┌─toTypeName ( events . time ) ─┐

│ Array ( String ) │

│ Array ( String ) │

│ Array ( String ) │

│ Array ( String ) │

│ Array ( String ) │

└─────────────────────────┘



5 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



So, in order to handle these as dates, first we want to convert to DateTime . To convert an array we use a map function:

clickhousebook . local : )

SELECT

_id ,

channel ,

arrayMap ( x - > parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) , events . time )

FROM

sample_json_object_array



SELECT

_id ,

channel ,

arrayMap ( x - > parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) , events . time )

FROM sample_json_object_array



Query id: f3c7881e - b41c - 4872 - 9 c67 - 5 c25966599a1



┌─_id─┬─channel───┬─arrayMap ( lambda ( tuple ( x ) , parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) ) , events . time ) ─────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 4 │ general │ [ '2021-06-18 11:42:39' , '2021-06-18 11:47:29' ] │

│ 5 │ general │ [ '2021-06-18 11:42:39' , '2021-06-18 11:42:39' , '2021-06-18 11:42:41' , '2021-06-18 11:42:43' , '2021-06-18 11:42:45' ] │

│ 1 │ help │ [ '2021-06-18 11:42:39' , '2021-06-18 11:48:05' ] │

│ 2 │ help │ [ '2021-06-18 11:42:39' , '2021-06-18 11:42:41' ] │

│ 3 │ questions │ [ '2021-06-18 11:42:39' , '2021-06-18 11:52:51' ] │

└─────┴───────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



5 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



we can appreciate the diffs using toTypeName on both the arrays:

clickhousebook . local : ) SELECT

_id ,

channel ,

toTypeName ( events . time ) as events_as_strings ,

toTypeName ( arrayMap ( x - > parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) , events . time ) ) as events_as_datetime

FROM

sample_json_object_array



SELECT

_id ,

channel ,

toTypeName ( events . time ) AS events_as_strings ,

toTypeName ( arrayMap ( x - > parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) , events . time ) ) AS events_as_datetime

FROM sample_json_object_array



Query id: 1 af54994 - b756 - 472 f - 88 d7 - 8 b5cdca0e54e



┌─_id─┬─channel───┬─events_as_strings─┬─events_as_datetime─┐

│ 4 │ general │ Array ( String ) │ Array ( DateTime ) │

│ 5 │ general │ Array ( String ) │ Array ( DateTime ) │

│ 1 │ help │ Array ( String ) │ Array ( DateTime ) │

│ 2 │ help │ Array ( String ) │ Array ( DateTime ) │

│ 3 │ questions │ Array ( String ) │ Array ( DateTime ) │

└─────┴───────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────────┘



5 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



now let's get the id of of the rows where time is between a given interval.

we use arrayCount to see if there is a count greater than than 0 of items in the array returned by the map function that will match the condition x BETWEEN toDateTime('2021-06-18 11:46:00', 'Europe/Rome') AND toDateTime('2021-06-18 11:50:00', 'Europe/Rome')

clickhousebook . local : ) SELECT

_id ,

arrayMap ( x - > parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) , events . time )

FROM

sample_json_object_array

WHERE

arrayCount (

x - > x BETWEEN toDateTime ( '2021-06-18 11:46:00' , 'Europe/Rome' )

AND toDateTime ( '2021-06-18 11:50:00' , 'Europe/Rome' ) ,

arrayMap ( x - > parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) , events . time )

) > 0 ;



SELECT

_id ,

arrayMap ( x - > parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) , events . time )

FROM sample_json_object_array

WHERE arrayCount ( x - > ( ( x >= toDateTime ( '2021-06-18 11:46:00' , 'Europe/Rome' ) ) AND ( x <= toDateTime ( '2021-06-18 11:50:00' , 'Europe/Rome' ) ) ) , arrayMap ( x - > parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) , events . time ) ) > 0



Query id: d4882fc3 - 9 f99 - 4 e87 - 9 f89 - 47683 f10656d



┌─_id─┬─arrayMap ( lambda ( tuple ( x ) , parseDateTimeBestEffort ( x ) ) , events . time ) ─┐

│ 4 │ [ '2021-06-18 11:42:39' , '2021-06-18 11:47:29' ] │

│ 1 │ [ '2021-06-18 11:42:39' , '2021-06-18 11:48:05' ] │

└─────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.002 sec .



⚠️

Please remember, at the time of writing this article the current implementation of JSON is experimental and not suited for production.