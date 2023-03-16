Ignoring incorrect settings

When a user-level setting is specified in the wrong place, the server won't start and an exception message is sent to the log. However, you can tell ClickHouse to ignore the incorrect setting using the
skip_check_for_incorrect_settings setting:
Add the following to
config.xml:
<skip_check_for_incorrect_settings>1</skip_check_for_incorrect_settings>
note
User-level settings should be specified in
users.xml inside a
<profile> section for the specific user profile, (or in
<default> for default settings.