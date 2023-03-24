What queries are using Materialized Views?

Question: How do I show all queries involving materialized views in the last 60m?
Answer:
This query will display all queries directed towards Materialized Views considering that:
- we can leverage the
create_table_queryfield in
system.tablestable to identify what tables are explicit (
TO) recipient of MVs;
- we can track back (using
uuidand the name convention
.inner_id.<uuid>) what tables are implicit recipient of MVs;
We can also configure how long back in time we want to look, by changing the value (
60 m by default) in the initial query CTE
WITH(60) -- default 60m
AS timeRange,
(
--prepare names of possible implicit MV hidden target tables for *any* table with NON NULL uuid
SELECT groupArray(
concat('default.`.inner_id.', toString(uuid), '`')
)
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.tables)
WHERE notEmpty(uuid)
) AS MV_implicit_possible_hidden_target_tables_names_array,
(
--captures MV name and target tables (if TO is specified)
--TODO it seems that extract will return just the first capturing group :( replace with regexpExtract once available
SELECT arrayFilter(
x->x != '',
--remove empty captures
groupArray(
extract(
create_table_query,
'^CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW\s(\w+\.\w+)\s(?:TO\s(\S+))?'
)
)
)
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.tables)
WHERE engine = 'MaterializedView'
) AS MV_explicit_target_tables_names_array
SELECT event_time,
query,
tables as "MVs tables"
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.query_log)
WHERE (
-- only SELECT within 60m
event_time > now() - toIntervalMinute(timeRange)
AND startsWith(query, 'SELECT')
) -- check either that query involves implicit MV target table names
AND (
hasAny(
tables,
MV_implicit_possible_hidden_target_tables_names_array
)
OR -- check that query involves explicit MV target table
hasAny(tables, MV_explicit_target_tables_names_array)
)
ORDER BY event_time DESC;
expected output:
| event_time | query | MVs tables |
| ------------------- | ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | --------------------------------------------------------------------- |
| 2023-02-23 08:14:14 | SELECT rand(),* FROM default.sum_of_volumes, default.big_changes, system.users | ["default.big_changes_mv","default.sum_of_volumes_mv","system.users"] |
| 2023-02-23 08:04:47 | SELECT price,* FROM default.sum_of_volumes, default.big_changes | ["default.big_changes_mv","default.sum_of_volumes_mv"] |
In this example results above
default.big_changes_mv and
default.sum_of_volumes_mv are both materialized views.