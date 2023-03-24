What queries are using Materialized Views?

Question: How do I show all queries involving materialized views in the last 60m?

Answer:

This query will display all queries directed towards Materialized Views considering that:

we can leverage the create_table_query field in system.tables table to identify what tables are explicit ( TO ) recipient of MVs;

field in table to identify what tables are explicit ( ) recipient of MVs; we can track back (using uuid and the name convention .inner_id.<uuid> ) what tables are implicit recipient of MVs;

We can also configure how long back in time we want to look, by changing the value ( 60 m by default) in the initial query CTE

WITH ( 60 )

AS timeRange ,

(



SELECT groupArray (

concat ( 'default.`.inner_id.' , toString ( uuid ) , '`' )

)

FROM clusterAllReplicas ( default , system . tables )

WHERE notEmpty ( uuid )

) AS MV_implicit_possible_hidden_target_tables_names_array ,

(





SELECT arrayFilter (

x - > x != '' ,



groupArray (

extract (

create_table_query ,

'^CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW\s(\w+\.\w+)\s(?:TO\s(\S+))?'

)

)

)

FROM clusterAllReplicas ( default , system . tables )

WHERE engine = 'MaterializedView'

) AS MV_explicit_target_tables_names_array

SELECT event_time ,

query ,

tables as "MVs tables"

FROM clusterAllReplicas ( default , system . query_log )

WHERE (



event_time > now ( ) - toIntervalMinute ( timeRange )

AND startsWith ( query , 'SELECT' )

)

AND (

hasAny (

tables ,

MV_implicit_possible_hidden_target_tables_names_array

)

OR

hasAny ( tables , MV_explicit_target_tables_names_array )

)

ORDER BY event_time DESC ;



expected output:

| event_time | query | MVs tables |

|

| 2023 - 02 - 23 08 : 14 : 14 | SELECT rand ( ) , * FROM default . sum_of_volumes , default . big_changes , system . users | [ "default.big_changes_mv" , "default.sum_of_volumes_mv" , "system.users" ] |

| 2023 - 02 - 23 08 : 04 : 47 | SELECT price , * FROM default . sum_of_volumes , default . big_changes | [ "default.big_changes_mv" , "default.sum_of_volumes_mv" ] |



