How to set up ClickHouse on Docker with ODBC to connect to a Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) database

How do I set up ClickHouse with a Docker image to connect to Microsoft SQL Server?

Notes on this example

Uses the ClickHouse Docker Ubuntu image

Uses the FreeTDS Driver

Uses MSSQL Server 2012R2

Windows hostname for this example is MARSDB2.marsnet2.local at IP: 192.168.1.133 (update with your hostname and/or IP)

at IP: (update with your hostname and/or IP) MSSQL Instance name MARSDB2

MSSQL Login and datbase users are sql_user

Database and table created in MSSQL:

MSSQL Login User, sql_user :

Database membership roles for sql_user :

Database User with Login:

Create a working directory:

mkdir ch-odbc-mssql

cd ch-odbc-mssql



Create an odbc.ini file:

vim odbc.ini



Add the following entries to update the name of the DSN and IP:

[marsdb2_mssql]

Driver = FreeTDS

Server = 192.168.1.133



Create an odbcinst.ini file:

vim odbcinst.ini



Add the following entries (trace is optional but helps with debugging):

[ODBC]

Trace = Yes

TraceFile = /tmp/odbc.log



[FreeTDS]

Description = FreeTDS

Driver = /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/odbc/libtdsodbc.so

Setup = /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/odbc/libtdsS.so

UsageCount = 1



Create the Dockerfile:

vim Dockerfile



Add the contents of the Dockerfile:

FROM clickhouse/clickhouse-server:23.10



# Install the ODBC driver



RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y --no-install-recommends unixodbc \

&& apt-get install -y freetds-bin freetds-common freetds-dev libct4 libsybdb5 \

&& apt-get install tdsodbc



Build the new docker image:

docker build . -t marsnet/clickhouse-odbc:23.10



Create a docker-compose.yml file:

vim docker-compose.yml



Add the following contents to the YAML:

version: '3.7'

services:

clickhouse:

image: marsnet/clickhouse-odbc:23.10

container_name: clickhouse-odbc

hostname: clickhouse-host

ports:

- "9000:9000"

- "8123:8123"

- "9009:9009"

volumes:

- ./odbc.ini:/etc/odbc.ini

- ./odbcinst.ini:/etc/odbcinst.ini

restart: always

ulimits:

memlock:

soft: -1

hard: -1

nofile:

soft: 262144

hard: 262144

deploy:

resources:

limits:

memory: 4g



Start the container:

docker compose up --detach



After you start the container, you should see something like this:

ch-odbc-mssql % docker compose up --detach

[+] Running 1/1

✔ Container clickhouse-odbc Started



Check to ensure the container is running:

ch-odbc-mssql % docker ps

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES

87a400b803ce marsnet/clickhouse-odbc:23.10 "/entrypoint.sh" 57 minutes ago Up About a minute 0.0.0.0:8123->8123/tcp, 0.0.0.0:9000->9000/tcp, 0.0.0.0:9009->9009/tcp clickhouse-odbc



Login with the ClickHouse client:

./clickhouse client



Test the SELECT using the odbc table function to the remote MSSQL Database table:

clickhouse-host :) SELECT * from odbc('DSN=marsdb2_mssql;port=1433;Uid=sql_user;Pwd=ClickHouse123;Database=db1', 'table1');



SELECT *

FROM odbc('DSN=marsdb2_mssql;port=1433;Uid=sql_user;Pwd=ClickHouse123;Database=db1', 'table1')



Query id: 23494da2-6e12-4ade-95fa-372a0420cac1



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

│ 2 │ def │

│ 3 │ ghi │

└────┴─────────┘



3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.188 sec.



You can also create a remote table using the odbc table engine:

CREATE TABLE table1_odbc_mssql

(

` id ` Int32 ,

` column1 ` String

)

ENGINE = ODBC ( 'DSN=marsdb2_mssql;port=1433;Uid=sql_user;Pwd=ClickHouse123;Database=db1' , 'dbo' , 'table1' )



Use a SELECT query to test the new remote table:

clickhouse-host :) select * from table1_odbc_mssql;



SELECT *

FROM table1_odbc_mssql



Query id: 94724368-485d-4364-ae58-a435a225c37d



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

│ 2 │ def │

│ 3 │ ghi │

└────┴─────────┘



3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.218 sec.



For more information, please see: