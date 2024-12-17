How to insert all rows from one table to another?

Sometimes you need to reingest all the data from one table to another.

For example, you might want to reingest data from a staging table to a production table. This article shows how to do this using the INSERT INTO statement.

Below is a simple example on how it works and how to test:

Create a sample database

CREATE DATABASE db1 ;



Create a sample table

CREATE TABLE db1 . source_table

(

city VARCHAR ,

country VARCHAR ,

continent VARCHAR

)

engine = MergeTree ( )

ORDER BY continent ;



Insert some data into the source table

INSERT INTO db1 . source_table ( city , country , continent )

VALUES

( 'New York' , 'USA' , 'North America' ) ,

( 'Tokyo' , 'Japan' , 'Asia' ) ,

( 'Berlin' , 'Germany' , 'Europe' ) ,

( 'Paris' , 'France' , 'Europe' ) ,

( 'Cairo' , 'Egypt' , 'Africa' ) ,

( 'Sydney' , 'Australia' , 'Australia' ) ;



Check the number of rows in the source table

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM db1 . source_table ;



┌─count()─┐

│ 6 │

└─────────┘



Create a new table with the same structure as the source table.

CREATE TABLE db1 . target_table AS db1 . source_table ;



Insert all rows from the source table to the target table.

INSERT INTO db1 . target_table SELECT * FROM db1 . source_table ;



Check the number of rows in the target table

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM db1 . target_table ;



┌─count()─┐

│ 6 │

└─────────┘



If you want to modify the structure of the new table, you can first display the structure of the source table.

SHOW CREATE TABLE db1 . source_table ;



Then create the new table with the modified structure. In our case we want to add a new column population to the target table.

CREATE TABLE db1 . target_table_population

(

` city ` String ,

` country ` String ,

` continent ` String ,

` population ` UInt16 ,

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY continent ;



Insert all rows from the source table to the target table, including the new column. The population field is set to 0 for all rows.

INSERT INTO db1 . target_table_population ( city , country , continent , population )

SELECT city , country , continent , 0 FROM db1 . source_table ;



Check the data in the target table

SELECT * FROM db1 . target_table_population LIMIT 3 ;

