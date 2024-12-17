How to filter a ClickHouse table by an array-column?

Introduction
Filtering a ClickHouse table by an array-column is a common task and the product offers a lot of functions to work with array-columns.
In this article, we're going to focus on filtering a table by an array-column, but the video below covers a lot of other array-related functions:
Example
We'll use an example of a table with two columns
tags_string and
tags_int that contain an array of strings and integers respectively.
- Create a sample database and table.
CREATE DATABASE db1;
- Create a sample table
CREATE TABLE db1.tags_table
(
`id` UInt64,
`tags_string` Array(String),
`tags_int` Array(UInt64),
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id;
- Insert some sample data into the table.
INSERT INTO db1.tags_table VALUES (1, ['tag1', 'tag2', 'tag3'], [1, 2, 3]), (2, ['tag2', 'tag3', 'tag4'], [2, 3, 4]), (3, ['tag1', 'tag3', 'tag5'], [1, 3, 5]);
Filter the table using the
has(arr, elem) function to return the rows where the
arr array contains the
elem element.
Filter the table to return the rows where the
tags_string array contains the
tag1 element.
SELECT * FROM db1.tags_table WHERE has(tags_string, 'tag1');
┌─id─┬─tags_string────────────┬─tags_int─┐
│ 1 │ ['tag1','tag2','tag3'] │ [1,2,3] │
│ 3 │ ['tag1','tag3','tag5'] │ [1,3,5] │
└────┴────────────────────────┴──────────┘
Use the
hasAll(arr, elems) function to return the rows where all the elements in the
elems array are present in the
arr array.
Filter the table to return the rows where all the elements in the
tags_string array are present in the
['tag1', 'tag2'] array.
SELECT * FROM db1.tags_table WHERE hasAll(tags_string, ['tag1', 'tag2']);
┌─id─┬─tags_string────────────┬─tags_int─┐
│ 1 │ ['tag1','tag2','tag3'] │ [1,2,3] │
└────┴────────────────────────┴──────────┘
Use the
hasAny(arr, elems) function to return the rows where at least one element in the
elems array is present in the
arr array.
Filter the table to return the rows where at least one element in the
tags_string array is present in the
['tag1', 'tag2'] array.
SELECT * FROM db1.tags_table WHERE hasAny(tags_string, ['tag1', 'tag2']);
┌─id─┬─tags_string────────────┬─tags_int─┐
│ 1 │ ['tag1','tag2','tag3'] │ [1,2,3] │
│ 2 │ ['tag2','tag3','tag4'] │ [2,3,4] │
│ 3 │ ['tag1','tag3','tag5'] │ [1,3,5] │
└────┴────────────────────────┴──────────┘
We can use a lambda function to filter the table using the
arrayExists(lambda, arr) function.
Filter the table to return the rows where at least one element in the
tags_int array is greater than 3.
SELECT * FROM db1.tags_table WHERE arrayExists(x -> x > 3, tags_int);
┌─id─┬─tags_string────────────┬─tags_int─┐
│ 2 │ ['tag2','tag3','tag4'] │ [2,3,4] │
│ 3 │ ['tag1','tag3','tag5'] │ [1,3,5] │
└────┴────────────────────────┴──────────┘