How to create a table that can query multiple remote clusters

How do I create a table that can query other clusters or instances?

Below is a simple example to test functionality.

In this example, ClickHouse Cloud is use but the example will work when using self-hosted clusters also. The targets will need to change to the urls/hosts/dns of a target node or load balancer.

In cluster A:

./clickhouse client --host clusterA.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud --secure --password 'Password123!'



Create the database:

create database db1;



Create the table:

CREATE TABLE db1.table1_remote1

(

`id` UInt32,

`timestamp_column` DateTime,

`string_column` String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree()

ORDER BY id;



Insert some sample rows:

insert into db1.table1_remote1

values

(1, '2023-09-29 00:01:00', 'a'),

(2, '2023-09-29 00:02:00', 'b'),

(3, '2023-09-29 00:03:00', 'c');



In cluster B:

./clickhouse client --host clusterB.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud --secure --password 'Password123!'



Create the database:

create database db1;



Create the table:

CREATE TABLE db1.table1_remote2

(

`id` UInt32,

`timestamp_column` DateTime,

`string_column` String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree()

ORDER BY id;



Insert sample rows:

insert into db1.table1_remote1

values

(4, '2023-09-29 00:04:00', 'x'),

(5, '2023-09-29 00:05:00', 'y'),

(6, '2023-09-29 00:06:00', 'z');



In Cluster C:

*this cluster will be used to gather the data from the other two clusters, however, can also be used as a source.

./clickhouse client --host clusterC.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud --secure --password 'Password123!'



Create the database:

create database db1;



Create the remote tables with remoteSecure() to connect to the other clusters.

Definition for remote cluster A table:

CREATE TABLE db1.table1_remote1_main

(

`id` UInt32,

`timestamp_column` DateTime,

`string_column` String

) AS remoteSecure('clusterA.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud:9440', 'db1.table1_remote1', 'default', 'Password123!');



Definition for remote cluster B table:

CREATE TABLE db1.table1_remote2_main

(

`id` UInt32,

`timestamp_column` DateTime,

`string_column` String

) AS remoteSecure('clusterB.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud:9440', 'db1.table1_remote2', 'default', 'Password123!')



Create the merge table to be used to gather results:

create table db1.table1_merge_remote

(

id UInt32,

timestamp_column DateTime,

string_column String

)

engine = Merge('db1', 'table.\_main');



Test the results:

clickhouse-cloud :) select * from db1.table1_merge_remote;



SELECT *

FROM db1.table1_merge_remote



Query id: 46b6e741-bbd1-47ed-b40e-69ddb6e0c364



┌─id─┬────timestamp_column─┬─string_column─┐

│ 1 │ 2023-09-29 00:01:00 │ a │

│ 2 │ 2023-09-29 00:02:00 │ b │

│ 3 │ 2023-09-29 00:03:00 │ c │

└────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────┘

┌─id─┬────timestamp_column─┬─string_column─┐

│ 4 │ 2023-09-29 00:04:00 │ x │

│ 5 │ 2023-09-29 00:05:00 │ y │

│ 6 │ 2023-09-29 00:06:00 │ z │

└────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────┘



6 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.275 sec.



For more info:

https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/sql-reference/table-functions/remote

https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/engines/table-engines/special/merge