How to connect to CH Cloud using SSH Keys

How can I connect to CH Cloud service using SSH Key Authentication?

1) Use ssh-keygen to create the keypair. Example:

➜ new ssh-keygen \

-t ed25519 \

> -f /Users/testuser/.ssh/ch_key

Generating public/private ed25519 key pair.

Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase):

Enter same passphrase again:

Your identification has been saved in /Users/testuser/.ssh/ch_key

Your public key has been saved in /Users/testuser/.ssh/ch_key.pub

.....



2) Use the public key (ch_key.pub in above example) to create the USER.

clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE USER abcuser IDENTIFIED WITH ssh_key BY KEY 'AAAABBBcdE1lZDI1NTE5AAAAIISdl4CrGM8mckXBUXLjL3ef9XwnycDWEvBPu3toB40m' TYPE 'ssh-ed25519' ;



CREATE USER abcuser IDENTIFIED WITH ssh_key BY KEY AAAABBBcdE1lZDI1NTE5AAAAIISdl4CrGM8mckXBUXLjL3ef9XwnycDWEvBPu3toB40m TYPE ` ssh-ed25519 `



Query id: 34 c6aad6 - 5 f88 - 4 c80 - af7a - 7 d37c91ba7d5



Ok .



3) Run SHOW users to confirm the user creation.

4) Grant default_role to the user (optional).

clickhouse - cloud : ) grant default_role to abcuser ;



GRANT default_role TO abcuser



Query id: 4 a054003 - 220 a - 4 dea - 8 e8d - eb1f08ee7b10



Ok .



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.137 sec .



5) Use the private key now to authenticate against the service.