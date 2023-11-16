How to check my ClickHouse Cloud Service state

How do I check my ClickHouse Cloud Service state? I want to check if the Service is stopped, idle, or running, but I don't want to wake the Service up in doing so.
Answer
The ClickHouse Cloud API is great for checking the status of a cloud service. You need to create an API Key in your service before you can use the Cloud API. You can do this in ClickHouse Cloud clickhouse.cloud:
To check the status of a service, run the following. Make sure to replace
Key-IDand
Key-Secretwith your respective details:
curl --user '[Key-ID]:[Key-Secret]' https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/[Org-ID]/services/[Service-ID]
This will output something like:
result":{"id":"[Service-ID]","name":"[Service-Name]","provider":"aws","region":"us-east-1","state":"**idle**","endpoints":[{"protocol":"nativesecure","host":"[Connect-URL]","port":9440},{"protocol":"https","host":"[Connect-URL]","port":8443}],"tier":"development","idleScaling":true,"idleTimeoutMinutes":15,"ipAccessList":[{"source":"[my-IP]","description":"[my-IP-name]"}],"createdAt":"2023-04-13T23:47:47Z"},"status":200}
You can use the JQ utility to extract the
statekey:
curl --user '[Key-ID]:[Key-Secret]' https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/[Org-ID]/services/[Service-ID] | jq '.state'
This will output something like:
**idle**
Running the same command against an actively running service will output:
**running**