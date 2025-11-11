How to Generate a HAR file for support

Open Developer Tools by pressing F12 or Ctrl + Shift + I (Windows/Linux) / Cmd + Option + I (Mac). Click the "Network" tab. Reload the page and reproduce the issue. From Developer Tools, click the download button.

Open Developer Tools by pressing F12 or Ctrl + Shift + E (Windows/Linux) / Cmd + Option + E (Mac). Click the "Network" tab. Reload the page and reproduce the issue. From Developer Tools, right-click in the request list and select "Save All As HAR".

Open Developer Tools by pressing F12 or Ctrl + Shift + I (Windows/Linux) / Cmd + Option + I (Mac). Click the "Network" tab. Reload the page and reproduce the issue. From Developer Tools, right-click in the network list and choose "Save all as HAR with content".

Enable Developer Tools (if not already enabled): Go to Safari > Settings > Advanced.

Check "Show Develop menu in menu bar" at the bottom. Click Develop > Show Web Inspector. Click the "Network" tab. Reload the page and reproduce the issue. From Developer Tools, click the "Export" button.

Rename the file to something short and descriptive (e.g., login-issue.har). Compress the file (optional but recommended). Attach it to your support case or email it to your assigned support contact.

Note HAR files may contain session cookies or other sensitive data. Only share them with authorized support personnel.

Nov 11, 2025 · 2 min read

A HAR (HTTP Archive) file captures the network activity in your browser. It can help our support team diagnose slow page loads, failed requests, or other network issues.