How to Generate a HAR file for support
A HAR (HTTP Archive) file captures the network activity in your browser. It can help our support team diagnose slow page loads, failed requests, or other network issues.
From Google Chrome
- Open Developer Tools by pressing F12 or Ctrl + Shift + I (Windows/Linux) / Cmd + Option + I (Mac).
- Click the "Network" tab.
- Reload the page and reproduce the issue.
- From Developer Tools, click the download button.
From Mozilla Firefox
- Open Developer Tools by pressing F12 or Ctrl + Shift + E (Windows/Linux) / Cmd + Option + E (Mac).
- Click the "Network" tab.
- Reload the page and reproduce the issue.
- From Developer Tools, right-click in the request list and select "Save All As HAR".
From Microsoft Edge
- Open Developer Tools by pressing F12 or Ctrl + Shift + I (Windows/Linux) / Cmd + Option + I (Mac).
- Click the "Network" tab.
- Reload the page and reproduce the issue.
- From Developer Tools, right-click in the network list and choose "Save all as HAR with content".
From Safari
- Enable Developer Tools (if not already enabled):
- Go to Safari > Settings > Advanced.
- Check "Show Develop menu in menu bar" at the bottom.
- Click Develop > Show Web Inspector.
- Click the "Network" tab.
- Reload the page and reproduce the issue.
- From Developer Tools, click the "Export" button.
Sending the .HAR file
- Rename the file to something short and descriptive (e.g., login-issue.har).
- Compress the file (optional but recommended).
- Attach it to your support case or email it to your assigned support contact.
Note
HAR files may contain session cookies or other sensitive data. Only share them with authorized support personnel.
