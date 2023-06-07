Expensive queries by memory usage

The following useful query shows which of your executed queries used the most memory. A couple of comments about this query:

the results are computed from the past day ( now() - toIntervalDay(1)) ) but you can easily modify the time interval

) but you can easily modify the time interval it assumes you have a cluster named default , which is the name of your cluster in ClickHouse Cloud. Change default to the name of your cluster

, which is the name of your cluster in ClickHouse Cloud. Change to the name of your cluster if you do not have a cluster, see the query listed at the end of this article

SELECT

count ( ) as nb_query ,

user ,

query ,

sum ( memory_usage ) AS memory ,

normalized_query_hash

FROM

clusterAllReplicas ( default , system . query_log )

WHERE

( event_time >= ( now ( ) - toIntervalDay ( 1 ) ) )

AND query_kind = 'Select'

AND type = 'QueryFinish'

and user != 'monitoring-internal'

GROUP BY

normalized_query_hash ,

query ,

user

ORDER BY

memory DESC ;



The response looks like:

┌─nb_query─┬─user────┬─query─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬───memory─┬─normalized_query_hash─┐

│ 11 │ default │ select version() │ 46178924 │ 7202516440347714159 │

│ 2 │ default │ SELECT * FROM "system"."table_functions" LIMIT 31 OFFSET 0 │ 8391544 │ 12830067173062987695 │

└──────────┴─────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴───────────────────────┘



note If you do not have a system.query_log table, then you likely do not have query logging enabled. View the details of the query_log setting for details on how to enable it.

If you do not have a cluster, use can just query your one system.query_log table directly: