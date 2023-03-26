How do I find the most expensive queries in my ClickHouse platform?

The query_log table in the system database keeps track of all your queries, including:

how much memory the query consumed, and

how much CPU time was needed

The following query returns the top 10 queries, where "top" means the queries that used the most memory:

SELECT

type ,

event_time ,

initial_query_id ,

formatReadableSize ( memory_usage ) AS memory ,

ProfileEvents . Values [ indexOf ( ProfileEvents . Names , 'UserTimeMicroseconds' ) ] AS userCPU ,

ProfileEvents . Values [ indexOf ( ProfileEvents . Names , 'SystemTimeMicroseconds' ) ] AS systemCPU ,

normalizedQueryHash ( query ) AS normalized_query_hash

FROM clusterAllReplicas ( default , system . query_log )

ORDER BY memory_usage DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



The response looks like

┌─type────────┬──────────event_time─┬─initial_query_id─────────────────────┬─memory─────┬─────userCPU─┬──systemCPU─┬─normalized_query_hash─┐

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 21:36:07 │ 7fc488a5-838f-410d-88ee-2f492825a26b │ 3.45 GiB │ 28147128901 │ 8590897697 │ 178963678599600243 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 21:36:04 │ 7fc488a5-838f-410d-88ee-2f492825a26b │ 1.18 GiB │ 10194162387 │ 1183376457 │ 4121209451971717712 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 21:36:06 │ 7fc488a5-838f-410d-88ee-2f492825a26b │ 1.16 GiB │ 10516510952 │ 1484303318 │ 4121209451971717712 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 21:35:59 │ 7fc488a5-838f-410d-88ee-2f492825a26b │ 1.14 GiB │ 11484580963 │ 1464145099 │ 4121209451971717712 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 21:47:01 │ 8119e682-a343-4847-96e7-d34ad8a748a1 │ 455.29 MiB │ 123340498 │ 8234304 │ 10687606311941357470 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 22:07:05 │ f2690e48-fe1e-4367-ae9d-435d962003a5 │ 377.94 MiB │ 2358130001 │ 668098391 │ 5988812223780974416 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 20:45:42 │ 04618222-40a1-4299-8c3d-9f050a82d849 │ 18.48 MiB │ 24676 │ 16620 │ 3205198713665290475 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 22:14:37 │ badf1097-5f8f-4486-88e9-3a5ac2e4734c │ 17.41 MiB │ 186234 │ 148739 │ 1910846996890686559 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 21:39:42 │ 8d373327-f566-4cd5-9f2c-cec75f534751 │ 16.19 MiB │ 23169 │ 12365 │ 3205198713665290475 │

│ QueryFinish │ 2023-03-26 21:35:42 │ ea672dba-7c10-4dd4-b819-cad9dccbf5d0 │ 13.97 MiB │ 20696 │ 8001 │ 3205198713665290475 │

└─────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┴─────────────┴────────────┴───────────────────────┘



You can use the query ID to extract more details about the query. Let's research our longest running query above (the first one):

SELECT query

FROM clusterAllReplicas ( default , system . query_log )

WHERE initial_query_id = '7fc488a5-838f-410d-88ee-2f492825a26b'



It turns out to be the query we used to insert a few billion rows of data into a table named youtube (see the YouTube dislikes dataset):