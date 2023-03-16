Filtered aggregates in ClickHouse

ClickHouse provides a simple and intuitive way to write filtered aggregates. For example, compare the standard SQL way to write filtered aggregates (which work fine in ClickHouse) with the shorthand syntax using the
-If aggregate function combinator, which can be appended to any aggregate function:
--standard SQL
SELECT
avg(number)
FILTER (WHERE number > 50)
FROM numbers(100)
--ClickHouse using an aggregate combinator
SELECT
avgIf(number, number > 50)
FROM numbers(100)
Similarly, there is a
-Distinct aggregate combinator:
--standard SQL
SELECT avg(DISTINCT number)
--ClickHouse using an aggregate combinator
SELECT avgDistinct(number)
Why are filtered aggregates are important? Because they allow you to implement the "segment comparison" feature in web analytics services. For example:
WITH
Region = 'us' AS segment1,
Browser = 'Chrome' AS segment2
SELECT
uniqIf(UserID, segment1),
uniqIf(UserID, segment2)
WHERE segment1 OR segment2
Check out the aggregate function combinator page in the docs for more details.