Filtered aggregates in ClickHouse

ClickHouse provides a simple and intuitive way to write filtered aggregates. For example, compare the standard SQL way to write filtered aggregates (which work fine in ClickHouse) with the shorthand syntax using the -If aggregate function combinator, which can be appended to any aggregate function:



SELECT

avg ( number )

FILTER ( WHERE number > 50 )

FROM numbers ( 100 )





SELECT

avgIf ( number , number > 50 )

FROM numbers ( 100 )



Similarly, there is a -Distinct aggregate combinator:



SELECT avg ( DISTINCT number )





SELECT avgDistinct ( number )



Why are filtered aggregates are important? Because they allow you to implement the "segment comparison" feature in web analytics services. For example:

WITH

Region = 'us' AS segment1 ,

Browser = 'Chrome' AS segment2

SELECT

uniqIf ( UserID , segment1 ) ,

uniqIf ( UserID , segment2 )

WHERE segment1 OR segment2



Check out the aggregate function combinator page in the docs for more details.