Execute SYSTEM statements on all nodes in ClickHouse Cloud

In order to execute the same query on all nodes of a ClickHouse Cloud service, we can use clusterAllReplicas.

For example, in order to get entries from a (node-local) system table from all nodes, you can use:

SELECT ... FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.TABLE) ...;

Similarly, you can execute the same SYSTEM statement on all nodes with a single statement, by using the ON CLUSTER clause:

SYSTEM ... ON CLUSTER default;

For example for dropping the filesystem cache from all nodes, you can use:

SYSTEM DROP FILESYSTEM CACHE ON CLUSTER default;