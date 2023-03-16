Execute SYSTEM statements on all nodes in ClickHouse Cloud

In order to execute the same query on all nodes of a ClickHouse Cloud service, we can use clusterAllReplicas.
For example, in order to get entries from a (node-local) system table from all nodes, you can use:
SELECT ... FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.TABLE) ...;
Similarly, you can execute the same SYSTEM statement on all nodes with a single statement, by using the ON CLUSTER clause:
SYSTEM ... ON CLUSTER default;
For example for dropping the filesystem cache from all nodes, you can use:
SYSTEM DROP FILESYSTEM CACHE ON CLUSTER default;